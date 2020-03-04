Jackson Goldstone's Custom Painted Lunar Trek Session - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 4, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
BIKE CHECK
Jackson Goldstone's
Custom Painted Trek Session
Photography by Trevor Lyden

Jackson Goldstone is finally old enough to compete at Crankworx events and he has a very special bike to celebrate. To honour the fact the Rotorua whip off takes place at night (an event that we can't wait to see him ride in) Jackson has a custom painted full moon Trek Session to ride.

The rest of the bike is kitted out in a spec that most 16-year-olds could only dream of with Enve, Chris King, Fox and Shimano parts to drool over. Let's get into the full details of this lovely, lunar launcher.



Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
Rider Name Jackson Goldstone // Trek Bikes
Age: 16
Hometown: Squamish, Canada
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 110lbs
Instagram: @jacksongoldstone

Session Details

Frame: Trek Session 27.5, size small
Shock: Fox DHX2
Fork: Fox 40, 80psi
Wheels: Enve M9 rims with Chris King hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai - 24psi front, 26psi rear
Saddle/Seatpost: Chromag Overture/Enve M9
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint M820
Bar/Stem: Enve M9 - 730mm width


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
Jackson's full moon Project One paint job pays tribute to the night time Whip Off at Crankworx Rotorua.


bigquotesHere in New Zealand they do the whip off at night time, so it's kinda just an idea to have it matching the night. I came up with this, which looks pretty sick! Jackson Goldstone


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
Jackson is running Enve M9 bars with a Bontrager Line Pro direct mount stem and Saint brakes.


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
Jackson is running a Fox 40 with 27.5" wheels.


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
A touch of home with a Chromag Overture saddle.
Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
A Shimano drivetrain keeps things spinning.


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
Running Enve M9 27.5" rims.


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
Started by Chris Kovarik, the Shut the f*ck Up chain guide promises to do exactly that.


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
Jackson is a firm fan of the clips.


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
A Chris King headset matches the hubs.


Jackson Goldstone Trek Session
The more you look the more detail you see.

MENTIONS: @trevorlyden / @trekbikes


