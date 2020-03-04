Jackson Goldstone's Custom Painted Lunar Trek Session - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Jackson Goldstone is finally old enough to compete at Crankworx events and he has a very special bike to celebrate. To honour the fact the Rotorua whip off takes place at night (an event that we can't wait to see him ride in) Jackson has a custom painted full moon Trek Session to ride.
The rest of the bike is kitted out in a spec that most 16-year-olds could only dream of with Enve, Chris King, Fox and Shimano parts to drool over. Let's get into the full details of this lovely, lunar launcher.
Jackson's full moon Project One paint job pays tribute to the night time Whip Off at Crankworx Rotorua.
|Here in New Zealand they do the whip off at night time, so it's kinda just an idea to have it matching the night. I came up with this, which looks pretty sick!— Jackson Goldstone
Jackson is running Enve M9 bars with a Bontrager Line Pro direct mount stem and Saint brakes.
Jackson is running a Fox 40 with 27.5" wheels.
A touch of home with a Chromag Overture saddle.
A Shimano drivetrain keeps things spinning.
Running Enve M9 27.5" rims.
Started by Chris Kovarik, the Shut the f*ck Up chain guide promises to do exactly that.
Jackson is a firm fan of the clips.
A Chris King headset matches the hubs.
The more you look the more detail you see.
MENTIONS: @trevorlyden
/ @trekbikes
13 Comments
Post a Comment