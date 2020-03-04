Jackson Goldstone's Custom Painted Lunar Trek Session - Crankworx Rotorua 2020





Rider Name Jackson Goldstone // Trek Bikes

Age: 16

Hometown: Squamish, Canada

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 110lbs

Instagram: @jacksongoldstone



Session Details



Frame: Trek Session 27.5, size small

Shock: Fox DHX2

Fork: Fox 40, 80psi

Wheels: Enve M9 rims with Chris King hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai - 24psi front, 26psi rear

Saddle/Seatpost: Chromag Overture/Enve M9

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint M820

Bar/Stem: Enve M9 - 730mm width

Jackson Goldstone //16Squamish, Canada5'2"110lbsTrek Session 27.5, size smallFox DHX2Fox 40, 80psiEnve M9 rims with Chris King hubsMaxxis Assegai - 24psi front, 26psi rearChromag Overture/Enve M9Shimano SaintShimano Saint M820Enve M9 - 730mm width

Jackson's full moon Project One paint job pays tribute to the night time Whip Off at Crankworx Rotorua.

Here in New Zealand they do the whip off at night time, so it's kinda just an idea to have it matching the night. I came up with this, which looks pretty sick! — Jackson Goldstone

Jackson is running Enve M9 bars with a Bontrager Line Pro direct mount stem and Saint brakes.

Jackson is running a Fox 40 with 27.5" wheels.

A touch of home with a Chromag Overture saddle. A Shimano drivetrain keeps things spinning.

Running Enve M9 27.5" rims.

Started by Chris Kovarik, the Shut the f*ck Up chain guide promises to do exactly that.

Jackson is a firm fan of the clips.

A Chris King headset matches the hubs.

The more you look the more detail you see.

MENTIONS:

Jackson Goldstone is finally old enough to compete at Crankworx events and he has a very special bike to celebrate. To honour the fact the Rotorua whip off takes place at night (an event that we can't wait to see him ride in) Jackson has a custom painted full moon Trek Session to ride.The rest of the bike is kitted out in a spec that most 16-year-olds could only dream of with Enve, Chris King, Fox and Shimano parts to drool over. Let's get into the full details of this lovely, lunar launcher.