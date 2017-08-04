Jackson Goldstone's Kona Rookie Games Course Preview - Video

Aug 4, 2017 at 2:18
Aug 4, 2017
by Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Jackson Goldstone and Si Paton Course Preview

by Bikepark-Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Views: 464    Faves: 2    Comments: 0

13-year-old Jackson Goldstone leads BDS main man Si Paton down the 1.5km long course at Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in Austria ahead of the Kona Rookie Games. The course starts at an altitude of 1,800m with the finish line at 1,420m with a total drop of 380 meters. Considering this was Jackson's first time here, he took to the course like a pro tackling all the jumps and technical sections with ease, showing Paton a 'Clean set of heels'!

bigquotesIve done plenty of course previews before but to be honest this one I was most nervous about. We all know Jackson can hit the jumps like no other his age, but I was unsure of his racing pedigree, it was an unknown to me. Jackson dropped two complete runs before doing the course preview and the little dude I can tell you has a wise head on those little shoulders. His line choice was on point and he can rail the turns like he's on a roller coaster. Then when the going got steep and fast, the young gun came into his own, descending in full control. Above all else that kid has fun, an infectious happiness, Brett Tippie watch out!Si Paton


Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis Downhill Track

MENTIONS: @konaworld / @si-paton / @Bikepark-Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Must Read This Week
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
66692 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
55143 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
51994 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
48872 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
47165 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Aspen 2017
47161 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
45946 views
Remy Morton Loosefest Injury Update
43506 views






1 Comment

  • + 1
 That kid is incredible. Loved watching him take all the smart lines coming into corners. And the way he railed those switchbacks was awesome! Props

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034819
Mobile Version of Website