Jackson Goldstone's Kona Rookie Games Course Preview - Video

Ive done plenty of course previews before but to be honest this one I was most nervous about. We all know Jackson can hit the jumps like no other his age, but I was unsure of his racing pedigree, it was an unknown to me. Jackson dropped two complete runs before doing the course preview and the little dude I can tell you has a wise head on those little shoulders. His line choice was on point and he can rail the turns like he's on a roller coaster. Then when the going got steep and fast, the young gun came into his own, descending in full control. Above all else that kid has fun, an infectious happiness, Brett Tippie watch out! — Si Paton