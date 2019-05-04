Pinkbike.com
Video: Speed and Flow on Vancouver Island
May 2, 2019
by
Liam Morgan
Jake Innes - Psychoactive
Views: 462
Faves:
15
Comments: 2
Jake Innes has continually built a wide variety of trails and lines on the lower Vancouver Island ever since he was a kid. This offseason Jake revisited some of his old zones as well as a few of his new ones.
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
lsmillie
(Apr 30, 2019 at 12:43)
Fire
[Reply]
