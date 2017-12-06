Jake Innes Rides Whistler 80s Style - Video



In his first ever season of downhill racing, Jake Innes managed to end the year 2nd overall in the Elite Men's category of the BC Cup downhill series. Perhaps it was moving to Whistler for four months while living in a motorhome, or maybe he's just naturally fast as hell. I caught up with him to create this home video just before the Whistler Bike Park closed for the season - the same week he was confirmed to be riding for Dunbar Cycles this upcoming season.







Filmed // Edited // Music by Kaz Yamamura

Bicycle handling by

MENTIONS: @kazyamamura / @WhistlerMountainBikePark





