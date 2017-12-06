VIDEOS

Jake Innes Rides Whistler 80s Style - Video

Dec 6, 2017
by Kaz Yamamura  
Jake Innes: Flashback

by kazyamamura
In his first ever season of downhill racing, Jake Innes managed to end the year 2nd overall in the Elite Men's category of the BC Cup downhill series. Perhaps it was moving to Whistler for four months while living in a motorhome, or maybe he's just naturally fast as hell. I caught up with him to create this home video just before the Whistler Bike Park closed for the season - the same week he was confirmed to be riding for Dunbar Cycles this upcoming season.

Jake Innes

Filmed // Edited // Music by Kaz Yamamura
Bicycle handling by @JAKE-INNES
MENTIONS: @kazyamamura / @WhistlerMountainBikePark


13 Comments

  • + 14
 1987? Are we talking 30 lb rigid bikes with bar ends? No wait, we are talking about 30 lb DH bikes with 80s music.
  • + 9
 "Guy rides Whistler in sick modern style on modern bicycle in modern clothing captured with modern video equipment and played to song that could be from the 80's"
  • + 6
 I started skiing Whistler in '81, and dirt biking up there in the summer occasionally, I can formally declare by the sight of mine own eyes, that those jumps were not there, FAKE NEWS!
  • + 6
 Dang was really hoping for a Gary fisher full rigid with 1.5” tires and toe cage clips.
  • + 1
 This is spot on. Even modern MTB mostly looks like a throwback... with mtb clothing looking like mid-2000s snowboarding gear, and tricks from early 2000s bmx. lol
  • + 1
 BTW kids, this is what the pro's were riding in 1987. #knowyourroots

theproscloset.com/museum/mtb/1987-wtb-team-trek
  • + 1
 I was riding a Kuwahara back then!

www.mtb-news.de/forum/attachments/oncilla_92-jpg.96508
  • + 1
 Wheres all the squishy bits hahahaha.
  • + 1
 Salsa Scoboni?! I don't care what it is....sign me up! haha
  • + 3
 Wish bikes like that were around in '87!
  • + 2
 Rad video, but I lived through the 80s, and the soundtrack should be from the Hardcore '81 album by BC's own D.O.A.
  • + 1
 Synthwave sucks.
  • + 0
 Fast!

