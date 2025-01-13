Powered by Outside

Video: Stylish Sends with Jake Murray in 'Duality'

Jan 13, 2025
by Damon Berryman  


du·al·i·ty
noun
An instance of opposition or contrast between two concepts or two aspects of something; a dualism.

Jake Murray is an underrated gem of a rider. With a wide variety of skill sets, from trail bikes to dirt jump and slopestyle. Jake has the ability to ride any bike on any terrain with style... LOTS of style

"Growing up racing then transitioning to more dirt jump stuff is what really shaped the rider I am today. Riding all kinds of bikes is what keeps riding so fun for me! You’ll catch me digging, riding trails or riding jumps on any given weekend!"

Filmers Damon Berryman and Finlay Woods got out this past fall with the goal of showing Jakes ability to ride both bikes with equal creativity and grace.


Tim Borrow Photo
Tim Borrow Photo

Tim Borrow Photo

Tim Borrow Photo
Tim Borrow Photo

Video: Damon Berryman and Finlay Woods
Photo: Tim Borrow

Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
damonberryman avatar

Member since Jul 8, 2008
3 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
177404 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46001 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
39094 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36758 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
29958 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28837 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28234 views
Tech Ramblings With Lal Bikes: Why They Designed Their Frame Around a Proprietary Drivetrain
25453 views

9 Comments
  • 61
 Didn't really make me want to ride my bike any more than any other mtb video, but I do have a sudden and overwhelming urge to find a used taco.
  • 30
 I couldn't agree with you more. I drive a Hyundai Elantra and I'll be the first to tell you that it is not a mountain bikers vehicle. Need me a coma
  • 20
 It did make me pumped to go out on a bike, but suddenly I realised I'm injured and will have to stick to my turbo trainer... 😭

Sick riding and great filming/music choice 👌
  • 30
 Very well done fellas, stoked to see Jabrome out there killing it!!!!
  • 22
 needlessly long intro - check, Tacoma/Hilux - Check, Stylish riding - check..... but you missed the slow mo of the goggles going on for the edit bingo!
  • 20
 Sorry we missed the mark
  • 20
 Oath Jabrome! This is sick!
  • 20
 Nice one fellas!
  • 20
 Steeze!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017679
Mobile Version of Website