Video: Stylish Sends with Jake Murray in 'Duality'

du·al·i·tynounAn instance of opposition or contrast between two concepts or two aspects of something; a dualism.Jake Murray is an underrated gem of a rider. With a wide variety of skill sets, from trail bikes to dirt jump and slopestyle. Jake has the ability to ride any bike on any terrain with style... LOTS of style"Growing up racing then transitioning to more dirt jump stuff is what really shaped the rider I am today. Riding all kinds of bikes is what keeps riding so fun for me! You’ll catch me digging, riding trails or riding jumps on any given weekend!"Filmers Damon Berryman and Finlay Woods got out this past fall with the goal of showing Jakes ability to ride both bikes with equal creativity and grace.Video: Damon Berryman and Finlay WoodsPhoto: Tim Borrow