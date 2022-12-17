Video: 100km/ph in a Manual

This year was the year that I said to myself: I am doing 100 Kph in a manual. From there we started working out the plan and we ended up going to Austria, after talking with Josh Neuman, Rest in Peace Josh, one of the best longboarders in the world. He told me that this road is the best to try to achieve this challenge. So, we drove all the way from London to Austria to make this dream real.



I felt great, to be honest, it was a surreal moment! Every time I do something crazy it takes me a minute to sink in what I’ve just done. We were worried because we had to be quick. I got down the hill, I celebrated quickly with everyone, and we needed to get out of there. I have achieved something that I always wanted to achieve, a dream of mine. Now, this makes me want to go even faster, let’s see what happens next year. — Jake100