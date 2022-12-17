Video: 100km/ph in a Manual

Dec 17, 2022
by rasoulution  

Jake100 is known for thinking outside the box, finding new ways to do wheelies and enhancing the bike community. Jake's latest project brings us closer to his way of thinking as he showcases his creativity and pushes the limits in terrain we are not used to seeing him in. Ditching the tall buildings and crowded streets, he rode his bike on the rear wheel over the 100 kph mark. Watch Jake100 goes 100 kph.

Inspired by videos of alpine descents and longboarders speeding down the mountain roads, Jake decided to give it a try. In true Jake fashion, he wanted to do it the way he knew best, with a manual.


bigquotesI’ve been planning this project for years, due to my favorite thing on the bike is going fast. Speed is something, I would say, I am genuinely addicted to. As the years have gone on and I’ve got better and better on my bike I’ve ended up going faster and faster, to the point that I’ve traveled the world trying to find steeper hills and faster roads where I push myself on.Jake100

With the concept already in mind, Jake decided to give it a try in the US. He reached 75 kph but still felt that he could go faster. With the perfect location and the right crew, he knew he could accomplish the 100 kph goal.


After thorough research, using the best tools available: the knowledge of downhill skaters and Google Maps. Jake found the perfect road for the project, an almost straight downhill road between the Tyrolean mountains, near the city of Innsbruck, Austria.

For the crew, Jake relied on his friend Teo Andreoli as director and camera operator, as well as Karl Martin as a drone pilot. For the close-up images, Jake had Mirko and Thies, 2 professional downhill skateboarders based in Innsbruck, who would descend with him.


With a perfect weather window, the project was underway. Jake took a warm-up day to test his bike and himself. Everything was perfect and in place. The next day after 7 attempts, Jake brought his rear wheel to 101.3 kph.

“This year was the year that I said to myself: I am doing 100 Kph in a manual. From there we started working out the plan and we ended up going to Austria, after talking with Josh Neuman, Rest in Peace Josh, one of the best longboarders in the world. He told me that this road is the best to try to achieve this challenge. So, we drove all the way from London to Austria to make this dream real.

I felt great, to be honest, it was a surreal moment! Every time I do something crazy it takes me a minute to sink in what I’ve just done. We were worried because we had to be quick. I got down the hill, I celebrated quickly with everyone, and we needed to get out of there. I have achieved something that I always wanted to achieve, a dream of mine. Now, this makes me want to go even faster, let’s see what happens next year.“ – Jake100

bigquotesThis year was the year that I said to myself: I am doing 100 Kph in a manual. From there we started working out the plan and we ended up going to Austria, after talking with Josh Neuman, Rest in Peace Josh, one of the best longboarders in the world. He told me that this road is the best to try to achieve this challenge. So, we drove all the way from London to Austria to make this dream real.

I felt great, to be honest, it was a surreal moment! Every time I do something crazy it takes me a minute to sink in what I’ve just done. We were worried because we had to be quick. I got down the hill, I celebrated quickly with everyone, and we needed to get out of there. I have achieved something that I always wanted to achieve, a dream of mine. Now, this makes me want to go even faster, let’s see what happens next year.Jake100

The bike that helped Jake achieve his dreams was the C100 model from Collective Bikes a bike made for him. With a 19” aluminum frame with a reinforced rear end, this bike is specifically designed for wheelies but is capable of all the aspects of MTB.


More information on Jake100 can be found here:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jake100/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/JAKE100
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@jake100_

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
63752 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
63588 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
56813 views
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
51690 views
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
51087 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Mike Kazimer
51012 views
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
43220 views
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
41653 views

16 Comments

  • 17 0
 "km/ph"
You know what the "/" might stand for?
  • 2 0
 I think this would technically be an acceleration value. distance per per hour.
  • 4 0
 Even the kph gives me headache. I know, this is actually a thing that some retards use, but kilo what per hour? 1000 per hour what? Watts, amps, joules, pascals, ohms ... grams cocaine?
  • 2 0
 I'm from Britain originally but even after 15 years in Canada I still get confused trying to get KMH KPH KM/PH whatever correct. Can't really blame these Cockney geezers for getting it wrong!
  • 1 0
 Kilometer per acidity?
  • 3 0
 There is a discussion at www.mtb-news.de/forum/t/manual-bei-100-km-h-jake-100-im-highspeed-rausch.967993 , and the conclusion is that is very likely a fake.
  • 3 1
 Bike doesn't even have a front brake and the man needs a subtitle track while speaking english. Incredible feat and also incredible video
  • 4 0
 I thought Bobby Root already did this back in the New World Disorder days.
  • 2 0
 He did, but these guys are from inner city London and are approaching cycling from a different perspective, and have been doing great things to promote cycling to people who might not otherwise been interested. Great to see them on Pink Bike.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZahZu9KoZa8
  • 4 0
 extremely rare footage of chavs outside their natural habitat
  • 1 0
 Don’t fu**ing p**s me off!
  • 2 1
 What a loud mouth cretin.. Hope I piss him off..
  • 1 0
 Doesn't count, you need to average the speed of the wheels. #GATEKEEPING
  • 2 0
 And what happened to an average from two runs, one going in either direction?
  • 1 0
 Great vid, great vibe. Thies seems to be a dude.
  • 1 0
 Wheel he break 150km?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037439
Mobile Version of Website