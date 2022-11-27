Jakob Jewett Parts Ways with the Canyon CLLCTV

Nov 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After joining the Canyon CLLCTV in 2020 Jakob Jewett has announced he will be leaving the team ahead of the 2023 season.

The young Canadian rider joined the main Canyon team in 2020 as a Junior and secured multiple top-ten finishes before shifting up to Elite this year. Jakob's 2022 season saw some top-ten finished in the downhill events at Crankworx Whistler as well as breaking inside the top 30 at the Snowshoe World Cup and coming 33rd for World Champs in Les Gets. In his social media post Jakob does say he has a new opportunity for next season although we will have to wait to find out what this may be.

bigquotesI can’t thank Canyon and Canyon cllctv enough for the support over the last few years. Memories from these past seasons will last a lifetime. I’m proud to call this crew my friends and I look forward to seeing you all at the races. New opportunities ahead for next season and I can’t wait to get back racing.Jakob Jewett


We haven't heard yet what Jakob's sponsorship plans are for the future, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

