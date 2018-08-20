British Enduro Racer Talks Unlocking the Secrets to Sponsorship Success

The Sponsorship Hunt - is it really just a question of luck?

Home in the Scottish Highlands - a breeding ground for adventure

Joe Barnes - wiser than he looks

Between the tapes at the Scottish Enduro Series

Go big or go home. Or just win

Jamesy Boy trying to push the limits

Face to face communication is always worth making effort for

High up in the mountains for the EWS in La Thuile

Free riding in Finale at the end of season

One of many late night missions

Lachlan Blair with his classic tweak

Keep on chasing...

I think a lot. Probably too much. One place I spend a lot of time thinking is in the driving seat of my van. Probably more than half of the trips I’ve done have been on my own. I’d rather have good company but realistically there aren’t that many other people who are on the same schedule as me. James Bond seems to do a good job without a wingman so it can’t be that bad.The idea of driving twenty plus hours for a race isn’t a big deal. I guess living in the Highlands of Scotland makes me accustomed to long journeys. I love it at home in Fort William riding deep muddy ruts with the boys - or the Dudes - whatever you want to call them. There’s a good scene with two local bike shops and a busy bike club but I seem to get fidgety if I sit still too long. Good stuff happens to those who put themselves out there and when I’m travelling then that’s when it happens for me. If nothing else then it makes for a good story!A lot of people say I’m lucky to do what I do but I’m not sure that’s a fair thing to say. Nothing comes for free in this world. I remember being at a race with Mr Barnes when we were both scrawny little teenagers. He got a puncture in his race run. I said unlucky. He disagreed - he was the one who rode over the jabby rock. His reaction really surprised me at the time. He took full responsibility for the situation and I soon realised that he was right to do so. Punctures can ruin races but they can also be avoided.There is clearly a trade-off between performance and reliability but line choice, rim choice, tyre choice, tyre pressures and tyre inserts can all be considered to help minimise the risk as much as possible. When all things are properly thought through then luck, good or bad, becomes more a thing of statistical probability and we can control our surroundings to prepare for the best outcome.I think the same logic can be applied to all aspects of life. There are certain things you can’t control, like where you’re born and who your family are but a lot of the other things can be influenced by your own thought processes and decision making. There’s a story I heard about a particular rider who grew up in Paris. At some point in his life he discovered mountain biking and at the age of seventeen, he decided to leave his family to live in Nice instead. Now that he is one of the top riders in the world it seems that it turned out to be a very good idea.If all decision making revolves around a particular goal then that goal should become easier to obtain. In the case of sport, then as control of the environment grows, confidence increases and so does performance.Most people (including myself) aspire to be racers and to get to a certain level requires a serious amount of time, effort and money. A huge variety of tactics can be implemented to improve results but all the training, testing and skills practice takes place behind the scenes. Top class racers are exceptionally valuable but this is only because of the coverage associated with the competitions in which they compete. Without the media then modern professional sport couldn’t take place and if you’re not winning then it’s hard to get noticed unless you have some kind of exceptional style.No matter how you look at it, any type of sponsorship is a business agreement. So, if they are going to invest some kind of money into you (remember that time is money, products cost money and money is money) then you need to give back a suitable return for their investment. Being good at riding bikes isn’t good enough. Product feedback and development can be useful but, as far as I can tell, the main way to justify your value is in a marketing sense. You need to be good at influencing an audience and this can be done in many ways – top-level racing (preferably winning), writing, photo-shoots, videos, vlogs, guiding, coaching, interviews, podcasts, social media… It all takes time though and sometimes it feels a lot like work. Depending on what type of person you are then some of these options come easier than others.As for me, my friend Trevor Worsey encouraged me to start writing and these stories certainly help. Whether it’s through the world wide web, through the real-life interactions I have on my adventures or with the kids that I take guiding then, for me personally, I hope I can encourage people to do more of what they enjoy – even if it defies convention.Another key aspect I feel that people don’t appreciate is the need to be available, independent and happy to travel. I’ve missed countless birthdays, weddings, parties and social events which probably all contribute to why I’m still a single man. I’ve also chosen to refrain from having a career orientated job until I feel I’ve satisfied my own mountain bike ambitions. If you’re sufficiently involved in the bike scene then it should be pretty easy to get to know other riders, racers and potential sponsors. It’s worthwhile making a bike orientated CV (with your background, contact details, results, ambitions, requirements and figures to quantify the reach of your audience) and sending it out to various companies but in a similar way to Tinder, how often does it actually result in a meaningful relationship?It’s always better to get to know someone face to face and/or to have an introduction through a mutual friend. It’s a fairly small world but it’s also a really fun and friendly world so don’t be afraid to introduce yourself if you have to. Once the conversation has started then you should feel confident to pass on your details. Even if it doesn’t lead to a match then at least you’ve made a connection.There’s the famous saying that I wish wasn’t true but it kind of understandably is: “It’s not what you know but who you know.” I knew nothing when I was younger but it was my friend Tom Lamb who introduced me to the world of sponsorship with his grassroots downhill race team back in 2009. From that kick-start, I made a lot of new contacts and I’ve maintained my sponsorship with Bawbags Underwear ever since. Also, in that year I managed to win the No Fuss Endurance Downhill competition at Nevis Range. The legend that is Michael Bonney came over to congratulate me and that was the beginning of a relationship with him, Orange Mountain Bikes, and everyone else who was working there at the time.Fast forward to 2013 when I was finally done with uni and my newly acquired friend Jamie Nicoll who I’d gotten to know at the EWS races introduced me to a friend of a friend during the Eurobike show in Germany. For the next three years I was in a factory team and for two of those years, Joost Wichmann was my manager. We worked really well together, became good friends and he kindly helped me to get the ball rolling with my current kit, helmet and eyewear sponsor BBB Cycling who he was closely associated with.Interestingly enough, it was one of these Pinkbike stories last year that caught the attention of Identiti Bikes brand manager Pat Campbell-Jenner. I didn’t realise it at the time but working behind the scene was Michael Bonney. He was helping with their then new Mettle frame project and it was he who wrote out my contract. Looking back, I always think it’s pretty cool how a connection can spark, develop and last over many years.As for the most recent business relationship, I was driving home from Finale to Scotland at the end of last season. I had just advertised a bike for sale and I was about to set off when someone sent me a message expressing an interest. They were living in Germany so I thought I could swing by along the way. I had a ferry booked from Amsterdam the following afternoon so my ETA at his place was going to be in the middle of the night. As I got closer to my destination I started to wonder if what I was doing was safe. I had just arranged to meet some random stranger in a random street at a particularly unusual time of night with a van full of stuff…The last time someone tried to steal something from me I was sleeping in the back of the van in a German service station. I heard the front door open and I woke up to see a strange figure in the front cab peering back at me with a flashlight. You never know how you’ll react to one of these situations until it actually happens and I went mental - absolutely mental. I was screaming ‘I’M GOING TO KILL YOU’ at the top of my voice as I brandished the corkscrew implement of my penknife and ran outside in my underwear to prowl the area. It’s safe to say that I scared him off – including all of the innocent people in the car park too!Even though I feel I can fend for myself I still didn’t know what to expect. Especially once I arrived to see this guy and his big beardy friend walking through the shadows towards to me… Seconds later it was all smiles and the tension faded. They were both super friendly and the transaction went down without hesitation. In fact, Matthias was buying the bike for a friend and he was more interested to tell me about the company which he worked for - Vecnum.He knew me from the original Dudes of Hazzard videos and after an enthusiastic conversation, he decided to offer some kind of sponsorship to run their seat posts. In the same way that girls won't put out on the first night, sponsors don't usually either, so I was a little bit caught off guard. I decided to keep things casual over the winter and give it a proper test before I made any long-term commitments but it’s safe to say that we got on well.When I’m asked how it’s possible to get sponsorship then I never know exactly what to say – other than pointing out that it isn’t just a question of luck. Get out there and don’t be shy. I think that if you’re passionate enough and confident enough to focus on the process then the outcome will happen eventually.A prime example of someone waiting to be snapped up is Lachlan Blair. He has the speed, the style and the dedication. He also has good media content and plenty of followers. He basically lives the pro-life riding and training every day but without the financial support. I doubt anybody got into this sport with the idea of making money but there are a few people who are genuinely killing it. Either way, whether you’re earning a salary, covering your costs or just scraping by then we’re all here because it’s what we would be doing with our time anyway. All I can say is you that should do what you want to do and let your passion lead you in the right direction!