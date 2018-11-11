VIDEOS

Video: Jamie Edmondson Gets Autumnal in Aviemore, Scotland

Nov 11, 2018
by Wired Tree Videos  
Jamie Edmondson - Autumnal Aviemore Abuse

by wired-tree-videos
Views: 257    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


FMD Racing's Jamie Edmondson riding his local woods in Aviemore amongst the autumn colours.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Always a pleasure to see Jamie and his Dad at the races, great kid and awesome riding as always.
  • + 1
 Awesome riding! Mind, tracks have changed a wee bit since I was last there 15 years ago!

Post a Comment



