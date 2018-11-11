Pinkbike.com
Video: Jamie Edmondson Gets Autumnal in Aviemore, Scotland
Nov 11, 2018
by
Wired Tree Videos
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Jamie Edmondson - Autumnal Aviemore Abuse
by
wired-tree-videos
Views: 257
Faves:
4
Comments: 0
FMD Racing's Jamie Edmondson riding his local woods in Aviemore amongst the autumn colours.
Score
Time
+ 1
si-paton
Plus
(2 mins ago)
Always a pleasure to see Jamie and his Dad at the races, great kid and awesome riding as always.
[Reply]
+ 1
EckNZ
(42 mins ago)
Awesome riding! Mind, tracks have changed a wee bit since I was last there 15 years ago!
[Reply]
