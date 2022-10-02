Jamie Edmondson Parts Ways With the RockShox Trek Race Team

Thanks Rockshox Trek Race Team and all our partners for the past two years, we’ve achieved a lot and learnt even more!



Still trying to find something for next year but I’m sure I’ll see y’all at some races. — Jamie Edmondson

Jamie Edmondson has announced on social media that after two years he will be leaving the RockShox Trek Race Team.The past two seasons with the RockShox Trek Race Team has seen Jamie secure some great results with top 30 finishes at World Cup races while also winning three U21 EWS races and taking two second-place finishes.It sounds like Jamie doesn't have anything lined up yet but we'll update you when we get any details of his plans for next year.