Jamie Edmondson Parts Ways With the RockShox Trek Race Team

Oct 2, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
RS Trek in Blausasc. France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.

Jamie Edmondson has announced on social media that after two years he will be leaving the RockShox Trek Race Team.

The past two seasons with the RockShox Trek Race Team has seen Jamie secure some great results with top 30 finishes at World Cup races while also winning three U21 EWS races and taking two second-place finishes.

bigquotesThanks Rockshox Trek Race Team and all our partners for the past two years, we’ve achieved a lot and learnt even more!

Still trying to find something for next year but I’m sure I’ll see y’all at some races. Jamie Edmondson


It sounds like Jamie doesn't have anything lined up yet but we'll update you when we get any details of his plans for next year.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Jamie Edmondson


Must Read This Week
Quiz: 19 Obscure Red Bull Rampage Facts - How Many Do You Know?
99380 views
Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls
51188 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
50700 views
Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension
50442 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - September 2022
40752 views
Ibis Ripmo & Ripley Receive UDH Update & New Colors
39167 views
First Ride: Crestline & Cascade Components Team Up to Create a Virtual High Pivot Downhill Bike
38400 views
Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
36274 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 It's that "parts ways" time of year.
  • 5 0
 I know. My wife looks at me kinda strange lately I also don't have anything lined up yet
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: avoid something like buying another mountain bike, try something like an open relationship with gravel bikes
  • 1 0
 We need something better tgan "parts ways "
  • 1 0
 Cube





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008691
Mobile Version of Website