Jamie Edmondson Pulls Out of Maribor World Cup Due to Brexit Related Visa Issues

Devastated to say that I won’t be racing in Maribor this weekend, Brexit doing Brexit things meant I needed a Visa to get out to Europe which should have been straight forward but with the embassy having never had to do one before meaning 3 applications + 2 different work permits and working on it since the last race it’s still not come through in time so I’ll be sitting this one out. Taking the positives that I’m still healthy and can keep training at home and I’ll see you all at Lenzerhiede. — Jamie Edmondson

Jamie Edmondson has announced he won't be racing in Maribor this weekend as he was unable to secure a Visa to enter Slovenia.Previously, British riders could enter Slovenia and the rest of the European Union without any documents beyond their passport but Jamie has fallen foul of new rules following Brexit that restrict the amount of time he can spend in EU countries.As Jamie is self-employed, contracted to his team as a freelancer, he was travelling as a tourist and was only allowed to spend 90 days out of 180 Visa-free. As he had been training in Europe in the pre-season and then doubling up racing the World Cups and EWS he exceeded this limit and was left trying to find other ways to gain entry.Jamie told us, "I had applied for a French long-stay tourist visa knowing I'd need one straight after La Thuile but the first one was denied because I wasn't staying in France for long enough. I reapplied for that, showing I'd be in France for longer but that was denied so the only option was to get an internship Visa with my team manager in Germany but then the Germans changed their mind on what's required to get a work permit."It has ended up taking too long as the gap between races is pretty small and you need to give in your passport when you apply so you're stuck in the UK. I tried asking British Cycling and my local member of Parliament for help but neither of them could or would do anything."It's all pretty chaotic and with the consulate making it up as they go it's pretty hard to know what to do. In future, I'll have to limit my preseason time in Europe and go further afield and also come home more between races, which isn't great financially or environmentally but that's what it has come to."Jamie is hoping to return to racing on the continent in early September for the Lenzerheide World Cup round.