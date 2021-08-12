Jamie Edmondson Pulls Out of Maribor World Cup Due to Brexit Related Visa Issues

Aug 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Jamie Edmondson has announced he won't be racing in Maribor this weekend as he was unable to secure a Visa to enter Slovenia.

Previously, British riders could enter Slovenia and the rest of the European Union without any documents beyond their passport but Jamie has fallen foul of new rules following Brexit that restrict the amount of time he can spend in EU countries.

bigquotesDevastated to say that I won’t be racing in Maribor this weekend, Brexit doing Brexit things meant I needed a Visa to get out to Europe which should have been straight forward but with the embassy having never had to do one before meaning 3 applications + 2 different work permits and working on it since the last race it’s still not come through in time so I’ll be sitting this one out. Taking the positives that I’m still healthy and can keep training at home and I’ll see you all at Lenzerhiede.Jamie Edmondson

Just off the podium today for Jamie Edmondson finishing up in 4th.

As Jamie is self-employed, contracted to his team as a freelancer, he was travelling as a tourist and was only allowed to spend 90 days out of 180 Visa-free. As he had been training in Europe in the pre-season and then doubling up racing the World Cups and EWS he exceeded this limit and was left trying to find other ways to gain entry.

Jamie told us, "I had applied for a French long-stay tourist visa knowing I'd need one straight after La Thuile but the first one was denied because I wasn't staying in France for long enough. I reapplied for that, showing I'd be in France for longer but that was denied so the only option was to get an internship Visa with my team manager in Germany but then the Germans changed their mind on what's required to get a work permit.

"It has ended up taking too long as the gap between races is pretty small and you need to give in your passport when you apply so you're stuck in the UK. I tried asking British Cycling and my local member of Parliament for help but neither of them could or would do anything.

"It's all pretty chaotic and with the consulate making it up as they go it's pretty hard to know what to do. In future, I'll have to limit my preseason time in Europe and go further afield and also come home more between races, which isn't great financially or environmentally but that's what it has come to."

Jamie Edmondson found himself a team and rightfully so after Portugal last year. He was not wasting time getting to business today.

Jamie is hoping to return to racing on the continent in early September for the Lenzerheide World Cup round.

71 Comments

  • 89 11
 This is what you get for voting on populist morons.
  • 25 1
 Lol, correct, but Poland voted in Andrzej Duda.
  • 6 0
 @redrook: I was going to say, "But...Duda." But you beat me.
  • 10 0
 You guys have no idea how big is amount of shame I feel for this wanker.
  • 2 12
flag ReeferSouthrland (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Thanks alot Slow Biden.
  • 1 0
 Reefer is a troll account
  • 1 0
 nojzilla is a troll account
  • 66 11
 FUCK GRANDMA, FUCK TORYS, FUCK BOOMERS, FUCK THE PATRIOTS. FUCK BREXIT!
  • 15 0
 Let it out. Just let it out.
  • 4 0
 I need this on a shirt!
  • 5 0
 Agree with drmantistobogganmd but what did Grandma do wrong?
  • 6 0
 I probably wouldn't have put it in ALLCAPS, but it's hard to disagree. Fucking shower of cunts running our country.
  • 11 2
 Take it from somebody living in a country full of conservative racist assholes doing their level best to make us a third world theocracy, I understand your pain.
  • 1 0
 @NoriDori: Voters aged 18-34, 68% vote for remain. Voters aged 35-54, more or less 50/50. Voters aged 55+, 59% vote for Brexit. Over 55 is the largest age group eligible to vote, that's why Grandma deserves to suffer, with the coming cuts to pensions and NHS services she will.
  • 1 0
 @NoriDori: grandma voted for Brexit
  • 1 0
 @NoriDori: all our Grandmas voted leave apparently.
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: a bath of dicks then a a massage of cum would make me feel cleaner
  • 36 7
 Brexit: from the same mindset that brings you antipathy to doing anything proactive about a worldwide pandemic and thinking Mexico will pay for a wall that will solve immigration problems.
  • 11 21
flag TotalAmateur (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Antipathy about Proactivity regarding the pandemic, you mean like how everyone called Trump racist for locking down the country at the start of COVID while they said it wasn't that bad, then changed their tune to say that he didn't do it fast enough?
There has been so much political and scientific flip flopping over this issue it's no wonder people are fed up with listening to the so called 'experts'.
  • 2 0
 But we got a different colour passport and loads of jobs (although no one here wants to do them...). I'm sure there is one more positive thing too, but it escapes me. Frown
  • 32 5
 @TotalAmateur: I'm pretty sure locking the country down wasn't the reason that people were calling him racist.
I'd say they were calling him it because he's a racist c*nt.
  • 6 3
 @TotalAmateur: I think it was because of his racism that people call him racist.
  • 2 0
 @mattyb84: the fish!!!!! See not all grey clouds….there’s all the fish….we sell to the EU….but now can’t….
  • 2 0
 @mattyb84: what about the fact that if we stayed in the EU our population would be far less vaccinated?
  • 1 0
 @aido: I do like eating all the fish. Solid point. Totally worth it.
  • 3 1
 @harvUK: Please explain why that would be the case. Bearing in mind that EU member states have complete autonomy on their vaccination programs.
  • 1 0
 @harvUK: We had the option to opt out of the EU vaxx program, which i expect we would have. Just like we had the obtion to opt out of the Euro and most EU programs. Sorry.

www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/blog/covid-vaccine-decisions-brexit

"The UK could have followed the same course of vaccine action if it were an EU member
That said, none of these successes can be chalked up to Brexit. As the chief executive of the MHRA swiftly pointed out, Mr Hancock was wrong to say that the UK could approve the vaccine early because it was no longer subject to EU rules. The MHRA’s decision was taken in accordance with the relevant EU legislation, which allows member states to grant temporary authorisation for a medicinal product in response to the spread of infectious diseases (among others). [1] This legislation still applies to the UK until the end of the transition period. Any EU member state could have used the same provision of the legislation to approve the vaccine. They decided not to for political and technical reasons, not legal ones.

Similarly, the member states were in no way obliged to take part in the EU’s joint vaccine procurement scheme. The EU has very limited competences for public health under its founding treaties: it can take action only to “support, coordinate or supplement the actions of the Member States”. The EU member states in this case voluntarily decided to opt into the joint procurement scheme. If one or more of them had decided to follow the UK’s path and procure its own vaccines, no one would have stopped them."
  • 3 0
 @harvUK: we developed our vaccine program whilst still in the EU.
  • 28 3
 Actions --> Consequences
  • 2 2
 Consequences --> interpretation
  • 23 0
 Enjoy Brexit !
  • 1 2
 we are enjoying it thank you. we got vaccinated much quicker which was great for my elderly relatives and now we are enjoying trading goods and services with the rest of the world instead of just with the who the EU say we can. We have also overtaken France in the world rankings which is also enjoyable.
  • 1 0
 @harvUK: rankings for what?
  • 1 0
 @mattyb84: GDP
  • 19 0
 if only the europeans had a word for schadenfreude
  • 1 5
flag mi-bike (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Schadenfreude over a MTB racer not being able to race due to visa issues fully outside his control? Nein danke!

England beating Germany with two late goals during Euro 2000? Now that was the schadenfreude we all deserve.
  • 14 0
 "with the consulate making it up as they go" Yep - that's the worst part - nobody you speak to ever knows what's going on. No consistent message.
Really feel for you Jamie! Good luck for Lenzerheide!
  • 6 1
 Probably because the entire thing was made up as they went along, the consulate have just been dropped in it. The gammon never expected to win, so they had no plan for anything. Now it has happened, the impossibility of carrying on as normal is becoming increasingly apparent.
  • 3 0
 @redrook: yup, absolutely no argument from me
  • 1 1
 @redrook: "gammon" is an offensive, racist and derogatory term
  • 14 0
 Woah, who could have predicted this
  • 3 0
 Possibly the millions of people who don't live in European countries and all have these same restrictions?
  • 6 0
 ".... 3 applications + 2 different work permits and working on it since the last race it’s still not come through in time."


Sir, you'll need to file the paperwork to get the paperwork that will authorize you to submit the permit you'll need to file for a visa application.Government at its best, gfc....the Vogons must be pleased
  • 8 0
 Problem is he didn’t contact the department of redundancy department in time
  • 9 0
 Well that sucks
  • 6 0
 Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving. Seems more planning is needed as reading on a tourist visa as a pro athlete strikes me as optimistic
  • 7 0
 Norton’s Covid, Gwinn’s religion, and Brexit? PB homepage is the triple threat Idealogical Battleground today.
  • 3 0
 PB better drop a bike review ASAP or things are going to get ugly, lol
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC: But what if they review a $15'000 Yeti and things get even uglier?
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: haha, good point...but that may be the red meat we need, at least the comments will shift to dentists and ebikes instead of Brexit, COVID, and Religion....it is a bike site after all.
  • 1 0
 Correct me if I'm wrong but isn't this something that Slovenia has more control over? Aren't they the ones that are mandating all of the additional Visa requirements, or is that coming from the UK? (totally ignorant of Brexit details over here)
  • 7 0
 yeah...but I'm sure Slovenia requires that of any visitor from a none EU country....this is what happens when you leave the club and vote to restrict the free movement of people and goods...restrictions (ie lots of paperwork) are a two way street
  • 5 0
 No, visa requirements are consistent across the EU, that's kind of the point. Countries cannot make exceptions. And why would they? Why should people from the UK enjoy the benefits of the club without being in it? It's what many people have been saying the entire time but were never listened to, and now here we are.
  • 1 0
 @redrook: If scotland won its independence then you would of left the EU before the UK did LMAO and here you are complaining about the exact same thing
  • 1 0
 @harvUK: correct me if I'm wrong, but if Scotland won its independence....wouldn't it have stayed in the EU? or am I thinking Northern Ireland (and/or both)?
  • 1 0
 I'm not pro-Brexit, by a long way, believe me, but isn't this just one guy who didn't plan his time properly? Other UK riders have got there fine. Yes, pre-Brexit a UK citizen could travel how they wanted within the EU, which we'll all miss at some point, but now it takes just a little more planning and forward thinking. If you travel else where in the world you also have to plan accordingly and get the right documents. To his final point, there are plenty of good training facilities in the UK - if perhaps a bit wetter in the winter/spring - but they're not slowing the other guys down.
  • 4 0
 So...Who's gonna be in the race? It seems that everyone is pulling out
  • 1 1
 " As he had been training in Europe in the pre-season and then doubling up racing the World Cups and EWS he exceeded this limit and was left trying to find other ways to gain entry."

so his own fault then - should have came back to the UK to save the days and apply for a visa sooner.

Also isn't he breaking the law using a tourist visa to and then "working".
  • 2 0
 brexit, injurys and whatever else. Pinkbike front page filling up with loads of racers not being able to race this weekend.
  • 5 1
 Brexit = Shit.
  • 1 0
 Hey, young generation, is this the world you want to live in? Because you're the only ones who can change that.
  • 1 0
 Just incase you forgot
Only 1/3rd of the country voted to leave.......
f*ck Brexshit
f*ck the tories
  • 1 0
 Time for an Irish passport
  • 1 2
 Dats Tuff !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



