Jamie Edmondson Pulls Out of Maribor World Cup Due to Brexit Related Visa Issues

Jamie Edmondson has announced he won't be racing in Maribor this weekend as he was unable to secure a Visa to enter Slovenia.
Previously, British riders could enter Slovenia and the rest of the European Union without any documents beyond their passport but Jamie has fallen foul of new rules following Brexit that restrict the amount of time he can spend in EU countries.
|Devastated to say that I won’t be racing in Maribor this weekend, Brexit doing Brexit things meant I needed a Visa to get out to Europe which should have been straight forward but with the embassy having never had to do one before meaning 3 applications + 2 different work permits and working on it since the last race it’s still not come through in time so I’ll be sitting this one out. Taking the positives that I’m still healthy and can keep training at home and I’ll see you all at Lenzerhiede.—Jamie Edmondson
As Jamie is self-employed, contracted to his team as a freelancer, he was travelling as a tourist and was only allowed to spend 90 days out of 180 Visa-free. As he had been training in Europe in the pre-season and then doubling up racing the World Cups and EWS he exceeded this limit and was left trying to find other ways to gain entry.
Jamie told us, "I had applied for a French long-stay tourist visa knowing I'd need one straight after La Thuile but the first one was denied because I wasn't staying in France for long enough. I reapplied for that, showing I'd be in France for longer but that was denied so the only option was to get an internship Visa with my team manager in Germany but then the Germans changed their mind on what's required to get a work permit.
"It has ended up taking too long as the gap between races is pretty small and you need to give in your passport when you apply so you're stuck in the UK. I tried asking British Cycling and my local member of Parliament for help but neither of them could or would do anything.
"It's all pretty chaotic and with the consulate making it up as they go it's pretty hard to know what to do. In future, I'll have to limit my preseason time in Europe and go further afield and also come home more between races, which isn't great financially or environmentally but that's what it has come to."
Jamie is hoping to return to racing on the continent in early September for the Lenzerheide World Cup round.
71 Comments
There has been so much political and scientific flip flopping over this issue it's no wonder people are fed up with listening to the so called 'experts'.
I'd say they were calling him it because he's a racist c*nt.
www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/blog/covid-vaccine-decisions-brexit
"The UK could have followed the same course of vaccine action if it were an EU member
That said, none of these successes can be chalked up to Brexit. As the chief executive of the MHRA swiftly pointed out, Mr Hancock was wrong to say that the UK could approve the vaccine early because it was no longer subject to EU rules. The MHRA’s decision was taken in accordance with the relevant EU legislation, which allows member states to grant temporary authorisation for a medicinal product in response to the spread of infectious diseases (among others). [1] This legislation still applies to the UK until the end of the transition period. Any EU member state could have used the same provision of the legislation to approve the vaccine. They decided not to for political and technical reasons, not legal ones.
Similarly, the member states were in no way obliged to take part in the EU’s joint vaccine procurement scheme. The EU has very limited competences for public health under its founding treaties: it can take action only to “support, coordinate or supplement the actions of the Member States”. The EU member states in this case voluntarily decided to opt into the joint procurement scheme. If one or more of them had decided to follow the UK’s path and procure its own vaccines, no one would have stopped them."
England beating Germany with two late goals during Euro 2000? Now that was the schadenfreude we all deserve.
Really feel for you Jamie! Good luck for Lenzerheide!
Sir, you'll need to file the paperwork to get the paperwork that will authorize you to submit the permit you'll need to file for a visa application.Government at its best, gfc....the Vogons must be pleased
so his own fault then - should have came back to the UK to save the days and apply for a visa sooner.
Also isn't he breaking the law using a tourist visa to and then "working".
Only 1/3rd of the country voted to leave.......
f*ck Brexshit
f*ck the tories
/s
...I don't have a horse in that race so I won't comment either way, we got enough problems here at home for me to say anything about any other country's handling of things
...the only people thinking it was fraudulent are the same morons who rely on facebook as their sole source of news, think the earth is flat, think education is some how a socialist plot, and something something chemtrails (that and grifters that are trying to scam said idiots out of their money). America's problem and those morons are one in the same.
Post a Comment