Jamis Introduces New Carbon Portal and Hardline Models

Feb 12, 2020
by Jamis Bikes  
Hardline C1: $8499 USD

It’s been just over one year since the launch of the Portal 130mm 29” and Hardline 160mm 27.5” bike models featuring the revolutionary 3VO suspension platform. As innovative additions to our full-suspension offerings, Portal and Hardline represented an evolution from well-seasoned single-pivot designs to an original, finely-tuned dual-link arrangement. As a 3VO bike progresses through its travel, the instant center (or virtual pivot) remains behind the bottom-bracket while tracing the chain line, resulting in a ride that completely isolates pedaling forces from bump forces. This attribute combined with a multi-stage leverage ratio produces a zero-compromise, exceptionally capable system.

For 2020 we've taken the 3VO design a step further by adding carbon models to the mix. Our in-house design team has reduced frame weight by more than 2 pounds using Jamis’ proven Dyad Pro hi-modulus carbon as a frame material, marking a significant improvement to an already outstanding platform.


Hardline C2: $6499 USD

Hardline C3: $4699 USD



Portal C1: $8499 USD

Portal C2: $6499 USD

Portal C3: $4699 USD



Both Portal and Hardline models will be available in three carbon and two aluminum price-points each, along with frameset options for custom builds. All models are in stock now and ready to ship.

For more information on Portal and Hardline and the 3VO suspension system please visit: www.jamis3vo.com

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 I am genuinely curious about these bikes. The alloy versions also. That's something that has never crossed my mind about another Jamis bike before, so good on Jamis on this generation of bikes.

Has anyone ridden either alloy or carbon versions? It's hard to find a lot of info.
  • 1 0
 These look really cool. I'm intrigued...

Post a Comment



