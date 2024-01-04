Jank Components Releases Steel Idler Pulley, Chain Guides, & Beer Holders

PRESS RELEASE: Jank Components
The Jank Components V3 idler features a modular design with a focus on durability. Using a replaceable forged steel chainring made by SRAM means that the idler can easily be replaced with an inexpensive replacement chainring for about ~$ 15-20 USD. The V3 idler features m4 stainless torx hardware and a steel backplate. The design allows for both 16 and 18 tooth variations allowing for compatibility with all Forbidden bikes as well as the Norco Shore and Range and other custom frames designed around these idlers. Cannondale and GT compatibility would also be possible if there was demand. The V3 idler is a collaboration with Minh Nguyen and made in Germany.
The included custom mounting hardware utilizes secondary o-ring seals to prevent water from reaching the bearing. The idler kit is available in silver or black with X-sync or X-sync 2 tooth profiles.
Idler kits include a "Race" chain guide for Forbidden Druid V1 and V2 free of charge.Idler Kit $157.99
The new Jank x Finesse Components race guide can also be purchased separately. Race Guide $39.99
You may remember the The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 150 - Would You Download a Bike?
where Mike Levy, Brian Park, Brendan Carberry and Eric Olsen chatted about 3D printing and collaboration. You may also remember the "Matt Beer Holder"
These projects have manifested into an "OutsideBrendan" beer clip now being available for purchase via Jank Components. Super serious stuff.Beverage Clip $19.99-24.99
Want to carry an AXS battery, dynaplug, and OneUp pump all with one handy bracket? Well, you're in luck because Jank is now also offering a lineup of "mashup" items that were custom orders over the past few months. Mashups $24.99-29.99
And one final collaboration is with the man himself Brian Park. You can now purchase his SWAT pump holder through Jank Components and skip the international shipping. If you live in Canada you should order directly from him. SWAT Pump Holder $29.99jankcomponents.com/