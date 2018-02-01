January 2018 - Good Month or Bad Month?

A lot of us bitch about Strava lines and Strava-ssholes, but it turns out that the US military has a far more legit concern: soldiers using Strava while working out have been uploading their efforts online. That wouldn't be a bad thing, but there's a host of somewhat secretive US military bases that have now been showing up on Strava thanks to their Heat Map feature. Even if the locations of these bases were known to other countries, I bet the Department of Defense isn't all that happy right now, especially because it's not like the data is anonymous - there are names attached to those little avatars.



I don't imagine that any rogue nations will be using Strava's data to do anything that nefarious, but it does raise a whole bunch of legit concerns that carry a lot more weight than the last Strava-sshole who just had to cut that one tricky corner. You're still a jerk, though.

