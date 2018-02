January 2018 - Good Month or Bad Month?

I almost put this one in the 'Bad Month' section, but then I looked at it objectively and thought otherwise. Here's the thing: for as good of a rider as Sam is - and he's very, very good - the guy probably isn't going to win a Crankworx event these days. Not with the likes of Rheeder, Semunuk, and Rogatkin doing their thing. But Sam has a huge online following and about a zillion fans, so he's obviously worth something to a brand money-wise, and he's also smart enough to see the writing on the wall when it comes to battery-powered bikes. That is, they're coming regardless of how much we (and I) moan about them. Pinkbike is still treading lightly when it comes to e-bikes, but I'd argue that Sam has made a forward-thinking, and likely correct, call when it comes to a type of career that's very often short-lived and riddled with injuries.More power to you, Sam.