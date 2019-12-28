Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways

Time for me to let you all know that I’ll be parting ways with Specialized, huge thanks to them for the past 4 years. Being surrounded by some really great people, and while things didn’t really go to plan like we had all hoped over the years, it’s an experience I’ll never forget. Especially a huge thanks for the fully paid obligation free 2019 to let me 100% focus on getting my health back to 100%. Can’t wait for what 2020 has in store! More info soon! — Jared Graves