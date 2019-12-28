Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways

Dec 28, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Jared Graves has announced on Instagram he won't be riding for Specialized next year.

bigquotesTime for me to let you all know that I’ll be parting ways with Specialized, huge thanks to them for the past 4 years. Being surrounded by some really great people, and while things didn’t really go to plan like we had all hoped over the years, it’s an experience I’ll never forget. Especially a huge thanks for the fully paid obligation free 2019 to let me 100% focus on getting my health back to 100%. Can’t wait for what 2020 has in store! More info soon!Jared Graves

We'll keep everyone updated on who Jared will be riding for in 2020 as soon as we know.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Specialized Jared Graves


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Spesh you may make some shit bikes and be shitty to other companies by suing them but good on you for paying graves through his life changing experience and standing by him.
  • 2 0
 Yeti, Here We Come!!!
  • 1 0
 Guessing he'll be teammates with Rude yeti again.

