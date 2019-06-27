RACING

Jared Graves Announces That He Is Officially Cancer Free

Jun 27, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Great news for Jared Graves today as has just announced that he is officially cancer free. It's been almost ten months since Jared was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September.

bigquotesResults in from yesterday’s MRI. Officially cancer free! Now it’s just fully getting over the side effects of chemo which linger a little bit. But energy levels get better every day. So glad to be past this chapter in my life. It truly puts things in perspective and makes the little things that sometimes stress you out seem so insignificant. Thanks so much for all the amazing support I’ve had from every one of you all. And especially all my awesome sponsors that have stuck with me through the last 10 months. Got a couple new bikes in the process of being built to start getting back to full fitness, which I’ll be able to show off real soon.Jared Graves

We look forward to seeing Jared back shredding on two wheels.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Jared Graves


44 Comments

  • + 73
 This is the kinda news I wanna see!
  • + 5
 So happy for him and his loved ones!
  • + 35
 F**k yeah and F**k Cancer!
  • + 1
 testing auto-censor: f*ck yeah!
  • + 9
 Dude had a potential life/career ending illness and while I'm sure the last 10 months have felt like a lifetime for Graves and his family, in the scheme of the diagnosis, it's a short time frame and he's already looking at getting back on the bike. Absolute animal and inspiration.
  • + 8
 I love this community. The comments are essentially a list of "f*ck yeah" and "f*ck cancer"

f*ck yeah pinkbike, f*ck yeah Gravey, f*ck yeah medicine!
  • + 7
 Awesome to hear! Get healthy and everything will fall back into place.
  • + 5
 Finally some good news... I hope he’s back at racing soon.
  • + 5
 So good to hear!
  • + 5
 Good one Jared!
  • + 5
 Yeah!
  • - 2
 Well done Jared! Well done to you too WAKI, I really thought you’d be the one to mention the water bottle.
  • + 2
 @MaN-oF-STeEL: I am not into grinding on athletes... especially broken/ sick ones.
  • + 2
 Congratulations! Now take your time to heal properly and go out and kick some arse!
  • + 3
 YESSSSSSSSSS! FUCK CANCER!
  • + 2
 Best news I heard in ages! Looking forward to seeing Jared shred again.
  • + 2
 Now that's some great news!
  • + 2
 Fk yeah Jared! We’re stoked to see you back!
  • + 2
 Amazing! On to new adventures!
  • + 2
 If this doesn't make it to 'good month' I quit
  • + 2
 Jared defies his name. Fuck you cancer.
  • + 2
 Here’s to a fast and full recovery.
  • + 2
 Nice to hear good news Smile
  • + 2
 YYYEEESSSS!! That is amazing news. So happy that you have beaten this.
  • + 1
 Always so glad to hear of a successful battle against cancer. Congrats Jared!
  • + 2
 Right on!!!! Congrats Jared!!!!
  • + 2
 Fantastic news, congratulations!
  • + 1
 Nice work, glad to hear. Wonder what his ruling with the UCI will be given all this and if he'll be able to race
  • + 2
 Amazing news!! What a warrior!! Well done Graves
  • + 2
 Awesome news Jared ????
  • + 1
 Glad to hear that JG is Cancer free!
  • + 1
 Great news!!! All the best to you and yours!
  • + 1
 Great news!!!! F CANCER UP
  • + 1
 Awesome news. EFF CANCER!
  • + 2
 Congratulations!!!
  • + 2
 Congrats! Well done.
  • + 2
 LOOK OUT!!
  • + 2
 Yeeeeeeaaaah Bro!
  • + 2
 Bravo! Well done Jared!
  • + 2
 Cheers to that!!!
  • + 2
 This is the best!.
  • + 2
 Good on ya
  • + 2
 Awesome Jared!!
  • + 1
 Now stay off the PEDs!

