INDUSTRY INSIDER

Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor

Sep 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
bigquotesSome news of the not so awesome variety. To cut a long story short, since getting back home from Whistler I suffered a couple of seizures, and woke up from one last Thursday morning to paramedics taking me off to hospital, where tests and scans were done to discover I have a tumor growing in my brain. So for now more scans and doctors appointments and scans over the next week leading to surgery within the next approximately 10 days. The plan at the moment is to then start chemotherapy. Not sure what else to say for now, it’s all hit so fast....needless to say I won’t be at the last 2 EWS rounds this year as this new battle begins.Jared Graves

Our thoughts and best wishes go out to Jared and his family and we all hope he has a speedy recovery.

41 Comments

  • + 19
 Jesus christ. Good luck in recovery.
  • + 8
 It's the kind of thing that makes you realize how small and dumb mtn biking really is....then when you beat it, you really just want to go ride the shit out of your mtn bike. Good thoughts, man!
  • + 1
 Jared I wish you the very best with your recovery! You beat everyone on your bike, and now you'll be beating this asshole of a tumor aswell! Hope you get well soon!
  • + 13
 Shiiiit!! Thanks for sharing this, Jared. I hope the treatment goes well and you’re back to full health soon.
  • + 9
 Don't know what to say. It's so depressing when you see a daily fighter, cuz' every sportsman/woman are fighter on their own filed, and then disaster struck like this...
Really don't know what to say... just wish all the best for Jared, and hope he'll get back on the bike, maybe the will and the love of the bike and family keeps him strong.
We're with you man!
  • + 8
 And we were wondering why he couldnt ride that well! It reminds me of Richard Burns in WRC in 2003 when he couldnt drive as fast as the rest. Heal up soon Champ. Best of wishes.
  • + 5
 Unbelievable sad! Life is so fragile, a champion of champions is hit with something like this out of nowhere! I'm crossing fingers for Jared, he's an inspiration to myself and probably many mountain bikers, and I hope he succeeds in beating this and getting back to his normal life again.
  • + 7
 So sorry to hear this, Jared. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
  • + 5
 The man is a champ, he will beat this easy with his mentality and fitness!! And of course all of our thoughts and positivity, rooting for ya fella
  • + 3
 I'm reading this sitting in hospital in Newcasle with my 2 year old son who is fighting neuroblastoma cancer, he's slowly recovering from high dose chemo after a very tough few weeks - the bravery of the kids on this ward is mind blowing. You can do it Jared, stay strong and I'm sure you will be back on the bike at full speed again. All the best from me and Frank.
  • + 7
 Fuck. Best wishes dude x
  • + 5
 Praying for you Jared! Thoughts, good vibes, positive energy and all that coming your way.
  • + 2
 One of the most immensely talented cyclists of his generation and one of the nicest pros I've had a chance to speak with on a gondola ride up the mountain. Pulling for you Jared as you have pulled for your mate #91 all these years.
  • + 1
 Faark mate, hate hearing news like this, stay positive at all costs, let the medical experts do their thing and combined with your tough mental and physical strength smash it cobber. I am sending healing vibes and if you could send me super power riding vibes i will slay my local trails this weekend.
  • + 5
 Good luck man! We'll all be pulling for you!
  • + 2
 Good luck with your fight, wishing you the best of luck for the surgery & chemotherapy, our thoughts are with you...stay strong mate!
  • + 1
 This is a battle that you will overcome and come back stronger for going through it. I look forward to seeing you back in whistler crushing it . All the best to you and your family!
  • + 1
 Best wishes to you Jared!, Who can forget his 3rd Place at the World Champs on his enduro bike?! You animal!! We all hope you make a full recovery from this! www.youtube.com/watch?v=zND44SKuWVI
  • + 4
 Healing vibes Jared and thanks for sharing - keep fighting!!
  • + 3
 Thinking of you and yours fella. Get this shite beaten, you’ll be chillin in the garden with a beer in no time.
  • + 4
 Fight it dude. Always remember you are the best in the world.
  • + 4
 Hope the recovery goes well.
  • + 3
 Good Luck Jared, its gonna be tough but if anybody can grind it out, its you.
  • + 1
 All the best mate. Stay positive as hard as it may be. We have the best hospitals and doctors in the world here you will be in the best hands.
  • + 3
 Fuckin A. Good luck jared hope all goes well
  • + 1
 My thoughts are with you Jared. Keep that fighting spirit and winning mentality that makes you so iconic and this will be your greatest victory.
  • + 2
 Oh man, sorry to hear that... how this can happen to so fit guy like you?? Heal fast and stay strong like always!
  • + 3
 This is terribly sad. I wish you all the best, Jared!
  • + 2
 if anyone can beat a brain tumor its Jared Graves. all the best mate!
  • + 2
 This is so sad, lots of healing vibes and keep fighting during chemo.
  • + 1
 Cry Frown Evil ... Best wishes!
  • + 1
 Good luck, Jared !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Get well soon Jared, kick that tumor right in the balls
  • + 1
 Kill that f**ker and go back on your bike! Healing vibes!
  • + 1
 Recover quickly...you´re a fighter Wink
  • + 1
 Hope you beat this! Best wishes and for your family too
  • + 2
 Healing vibes Grubby
  • + 1
 The kind of news you never want to read. Wish you all the best Jared!!
  • + 1
 best wishes
  • + 1
 Healing Vibes dude
  • + 1
 Wish you the best Jared!

