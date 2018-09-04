Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor

Some news of the not so awesome variety. To cut a long story short, since getting back home from Whistler I suffered a couple of seizures, and woke up from one last Thursday morning to paramedics taking me off to hospital, where tests and scans were done to discover I have a tumor growing in my brain. So for now more scans and doctors appointments and scans over the next week leading to surgery within the next approximately 10 days. The plan at the moment is to then start chemotherapy. Not sure what else to say for now, it’s all hit so fast....needless to say I won’t be at the last 2 EWS rounds this year as this new battle begins. — Jared Graves