Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot

Mar 9, 2023
by Mike Levy  


Jared Graves posted an unfortunate injury update to his Instagram earlier today, including a graphic photo of an open wound on his leg. He was on his road bike when the accident happened, with the Australian saying, "the driver wasn't looking and turned into me." He has suffered a shattered kneecap, a broken foot, some gaping wounds that require a lot of stitches, and says that he'll need surgery in the near future. We're wishing him a quick recovery.

Stay safe out here, everyone.

  • 431 8
 This right here is why I don't like road biking. I get that it's really good for building endurance and strength, but the risk of getting hit by a car is far more terrifying to me than anything that could potentially happen on the mountain.
  • 90 282
flag flipoffthemonkeys (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 i'm 60, road biking since freshman year of college. haven't been hit by a car since i was 20. after a few years you just develop the 6th sense. you know what the idiots are about to do before they do...
  • 90 6
 @flipoffthemonkeys: you might get a sense but it’s still horribly dangerous.
  • 121 2
 When some of my buddies asked why I quit riding on the road, my response was "Because I've never been hit by a car riding singletrack." I once got doored so hard I bent the car's chassis and wrote it off. It was an old Corolla, but still... I'm 1 win, 5 losses. When even the paramedics wonder how you ended up in their hands despite me wearing a long sleeve flouro yellow rain jacket on a sunny day, it was time to quit otherwise I may have ended up being the most safety-conscious, law-abiding, driver-aware cyclist in the cemetary.
  • 45 3
 I agree 100%. If you're interested in curly bars, consider a gravel bike. I used to do a ton of road riding, moved to only-MTB years ago because I hate the dumbass-driver factor. I recently got a gravel bike (and am lucky to have tons of car-free gravel roads available to me), and have really enjoyed getting back into endurance rides. A winter of gravel conditioning means more pedal-powered MTB laps this summer!
  • 12 41
flag gramboh (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @flipoffthemonkeys: You might get better awareness, but I know of a few guys that do 10k+ km a year on the road and have been hit after riding for 10-20 years. You can anticipate everything if you ride a lot.
  • 7 2
 Neither do I, but in the winter the trails are closed and/or are just mud mosh pits. So, there is really no other choice than to ride on road to get some exercise on the bike.
  • 56 3
 @flipoffthemonkeys: But you have been hit by a car lmfao
  • 11 2
 @flipoffthemonkeys: Probabilities and coincidences have just been on your side till now. Some think it's luck. I don't believe in luck, but I hope you'll never meet that kind of... misfortune let's say.
Enjoy your ride Smile
  • 49 0
 I road bike regularly along with mountain bike, but it's totally true. Your life is in danger while road biking, and you often have zero control over how that danger afflicts you. At least in mountain biking, I control whether or not I do something stupid and get myself hurt.
  • 10 0
 Yep, even if the trees don't look... they still don't make a bad move in front or behind you. Roots and rocks don't jump in ether.
  • 28 2
 @flipoffthemonkeys: You've still been hit by a car though LOL
  • 15 0
 @iamamodel: I too have written a car off with my head after someone opened a car door on me, bent the frame back so far it wrote it the car off, I had brain damage after, struglled to walk, multitask and had a stutter for a few yeras...
  • 63 1
 @flipoffthemonkeys: Sounds a lot like survivorship bias. I'm 50, ride 5000km per year, drive rally cars, fly light planes and gliders in the mountains, ride downhill and remote backcountry, surf remote locations....but I draw the line at riding on the road. Too much uncontrolled risk for me.
  • 35 0
 Dude beats brain cancer but gets taken out by some a**hole texting driver. Unbelievable. Heal up my man!
  • 3 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: I drove a delivery van in college, I know what you mean by developing a 6th sense for idiots. I'd still rather not put up with that, I'll stick to single-track.
  • 9 2
 @Drew-O: Honest question, how is your experience with dogs riding gravel? I’ve ridden rural area gravel roads near me, and find many country folks leave their dogs unrestrained and unattended. I hate road riding because of cars, and am growing less fond of gravel riding because of dogs.
  • 16 0
 Riding on the road and playing Russian Roulette with 'Death from behind' doesn't sound like my idea of fun,,,, and I don't give a shit how long you have been riding road for, when the driver approaching from behind at 60mph decides to grab their phone and give an lol to that oh-so-important text they just received, they will kill you and you won't even have time to be scared and anyone who thinks otherwise is just fooling themselves,
  • 8 0
 Everyone I personally know who rides or used to ride a lot of road including myself has had a collision with a car at least once, some more serious than others, but it still scares me. I do still ride road occasionally but stick to the quiet back roads where cars are few and far between.
  • 5 0
 @WeaselSqueezer: Dogs don't generally text and run so I've been good on gravel.
  • 13 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: Jeeesh...I'd be knocking on wood, burning mad sage and doing whatever other forms of witchcraft to clear the bad juju after saying something like that.
  • 6 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: I used to have a 500 lumen rear light that lit up 30 meters of the road behind me red, it also had a small pulse lcd, so the entire road pulsing red behind me and still some chick hit me. sixth sense don't help when you don't even know they're there.
had a guy sitting in his car at the lights get out of the drivers seat, smack, one broken patella and blood mall over the inside of his door.
  • 18 0
 I ride over 12,000 miles per year (mostly road). While I have close calls often, I've not had any serious contact yet. I know some of it is dumb luck.

I always tell people that there is a bumper with my name on it.

But the trails are too far away for me to drive to every day, massive waste of resources and I have to go ride every day, so I bike commute. If I lived pedal distance from trails I would consider motorcycle commuting.

Anyone claiming to have a "sixth sense" is just ignoring their luck.
  • 17 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: "haven't been hit by a car since I was 20"

If that's how you start your argument FOR road riding I think you've already lost.

Now honestly I was a much more serious road rider as a youngster than riding mtb, and had way to many code calls to contemplate taking it up again at 41.
  • 3 0
 @DBone95: Garmin radar works pretty good for this
  • 8 17
flag tomo12377 (22 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @flipoffthemonkeys: no idea why you have been downvoted other than ‘petty his a roadie’ - agree with the 6th sense the more you ride with cars
  • 7 1
 I'd say thats one of the reasons gravel is so popular, you get the miles without the risk of being hit by a car!
  • 7 0
 First of all, poor Jared. Hope he makes a quick and complete recovery. The guy is a legend.

I ride loads on roads, but that's on a big heavy upright commuter. I think the upright position gives you better awareness of your surrounding than you can have in that nose-down orientation. Plus of course I can be happy that I live in a place (The Netherlands) where the roads are relatively safe for bike riding and above all, nearly everyone in a car is aware of bikes too.

I'm with @danielfloyd here that riding a road race bike would scare me too. You're going fast, have less control over your bike than on your mountainbike (or even a heavy commuter) and there just are more dangers outside of your control. On a mountainbike, it is easier to be prepared. Where to focus, where to relax.

If you like riding a road bike fast then by all means go for it. But if it is just to build endurance and strength, there are more than a few alternatives.
  • 2 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: luck is a wonderful thing and I hope it stays with you. I gave up riding on the road because it's just got too dangerous
  • 4 0
 They really should separate cyclists from cars, like they do in the Netherlands and some cities in other countries. Putting some paint on a car road and declaring a part 'primarily for cyclists' doesn't cut it. But yes, I find it funny that people consider mountainbiking with protection gear 'dangerous', but are totally fine with statistically much more dangerous sports like road cycling and skiing.
  • 12 0
 @tomo12377: Because it's an anecdote demonstrating little more than cognitive bias and a lot of hubris. Like saying "I've been drink driving for 20 years and I haven't been caught or killed anyone so I've clearly developed great drink driving skills".

Would you agree that's a useful statement? I would hope not.

I'm not saying there aren't things you can learn to do to mitigate some risk but there are things you can never predict, and to pretend you're some sort of fortune telling roadie hero on the Internet is going to get you a lot of downvotes.
  • 1 21
flag tomo12377 (19 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Skaiwawker: or that's your opinion and that's his - destroying someone because you don't agree with them...very 18th Century
  • 12 0
 @tomo12377: destroying someone? Wouldn't be my choice of word for simply explaining why someone's claim is based on fallacy, recognised by many others and subsequently downvoted.
  • 13 0
 @tomo12377: Did someone get destroyed 18th century style here, on an internet forum? All I see is people disagree with a statement and downvote a comment. No one disagreed with the existence of a person here and no one got physically quartered.

Try to see comment aimed at other comments, not person against person. Really, no one got destroyed. I've often seen myself disagree with a person here in one discussion and agree in another. And I trust that goes for many on here (at least my discussion partners).
  • 2 0
 I agree, off the bat, but...I know that in my circles there have been several serious accidents for the roadies. But then I start thinking about the bad local ones on MTB - there has been a few there as well. I'd like to see some stats on accidents based on hours spent in the saddle. MTB vs Road.

I suspect roadies spend a fair bit more time riding, and I'd be surprised if the frequency of bad injuries per hour ridden isn't a fair bit higher for bike parks?
  • 4 0
 @knutspeed: I think the point is, an accident on the road has a much higher chance of being fatal for the cyclist and sometimes involving external factors beyond the rider's control.

On the mountain, I ride to a level of risk that is acceptable for me and if I have an accident on the mountain, I accept that's my responsibility. It would be very unusual to come across a situation where I could genuinely blame someone else or where someone is going to unexpectedly ride into me and crush me to death.
  • 3 0
 I know of nobody who has been hit by a car while on the trail….just sayin
  • 1 0
 @Super7: No, but they run and bite.
  • 6 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: I'm 50 and have been riding road and off road for decades as well. I commute ~100kms a week. I always felt like I had that 'sixth sense' too and for the most part I do, and yet last May, I was right hooked by an F150 and wound up with a concussion and some lacerations. I was pretty lucky to get off as easy as I did (the bike sustained no damage, which was amazing).

I still commute daily, but I have revised my route to make it safer, but it's never 100%. Between bike and car, the car will always win. I don't really ride road any longer and I advocate for safer urban bike routes, but it's a slow process to get to a AAA cycling network and we have a lot of work still to do.

Get well soon Grubby!
  • 3 0
 I agree that the idea of getting hit by a car is scary, and the idea of riding on roads that have serious traffic is terrifying. I'm just glad I live somewhere that I can get away from the cars really easily. I mean, sometimes the trails are too wet to ride.
  • 1 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: I was hit 5 times in one year of commuting on the east coast. Luckily no major injuries from those.
  • 3 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: I feel like as a mountain biker I try even harder to look for cyclists than the average Joe, and I still occasionally get surprised by one, or have what I would consider a close call. It's just not worth it to me. I'd rather die of boredom on a trainer than actually die.
  • 1 0
 Yeah when I do ride a curly bar bike, I am go during non busy times and say on quite neighborhood streets/alleys. I can get in about 20-25 miles in a single loop this way so if I want more I can double up or I can drive to a 50 mile mostly gravel loop. I see guys on busy main roads and I can't help but think they are crazy.
  • 3 0
 @danielfloyd same, drivers are dumb, we have all made dumb mistakes as drivers. Also, riding a road bike feels like exercise, don't do it. Ride on the mountain where it feels like fun! Heal up Jared!
  • 3 0
 @Skaiwawker: +1 on the philosophy Smile I feel safer going down gnar than on my 4k daily commute, even if my commute is about 50% on shared bike/pedestrian paths.

Of course, it all depends on the location. Where I live there are certain roads that are safe-ish for road riding, others that are a definite no-go. I feel the safest roads are the ones that are the most twisty, narrow and undulating - demands drivers to focus on the actual driving rather than some digital distraction.
  • 2 0
 @Skaiwawker: Can we all agree that saying someone was "destroyed" when all that happened was what some would call "debating" is stupid?
  • 1 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: survivorship bias personified
  • 2 1
 @WeaselSqueezer: I live in a rural area and do a fair amount of road/gravel. Have my fair share of dogs off leash unattended. Been chased too many times (one time is too many times imo). Now I carry a gel style pepper spray. Have not had to use it and hope I never do but it's there if rover gets a bit too close for comfort.
  • 1 0
 While I would say that road feels more dangerous, anecdotally I don't know if I can agree. I know of several locals who have either died or been paralyzed while mountain biking. A kid I have known for years, pro motorcycle racer (Jason Aguilar who I have known since he was about Cool , was killed riding his mountain bike. Another guy recently broke his neck and died while a friend (a Nurse Practitioner) did CPR on him until EMS arrived.



@5afety3rd: Username checks out
  • 1 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: horseshit...
  • 3 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: @flipoffthemonkeys: In my book getting hit by a car once is too many times. Saying you only got hit once by a car on a road bike isn't a strong argument for how safe they are to ride on public roads.
  • 1 0
 @WeaselSqueezer: ride faster?
  • 1 0
 The only road bike I do is mountain biking but in the past. As in - I road bike in mountains yesterday. I was really close to pulling the trigger on a road bike a while back but then heard about a buddy of a buddy rocketing down the canyon and flying into the back of a braking SUV. I don't trust myself or others enough.
  • 4 1
 @flipoffthemonkeys: lol what are you smoking. Come to AZ and find out what its like. 13 roadies just got plowed down last week. Guess they didn't have the sense, ehh? What a clown.
  • 1 0
 Riding road is much scarier than riding on dirt because of cars. I avoid busy roads as much as possible. Too many close calls.
  • 4 1
 @flipoffthemonkeys: you have to remember that this is PB. If he was a roadie everyone would be saying he deserved it.
  • 3 0
 @Spetsa: I'm not saying there aren't any complete a*sholes using this website, this is the internet after all, but I sincerely doubt anyone on here wants someone to be injured or killed for riding a road bike.
  • 1 0
 @WeaselSqueezer: I ride a ton of gravel miles here in Kansas and it's really common for people to let their dogs hang outside. 99% of the time, they're following an instinctual drive to chase or, in the case of some working dogs, protect. That said, I've found it works really well to yell/call out to the dog (either a KNOCK IT OFF/ GO HOME! or a GOOD BOY!) as soon as I see them and it seems to snap them out of whatever mindset they're in and as soon as they realize its a human, they chill out.
I've crossed paths with only a couple more "aggressive" dogs in my past and it was clear those houses were NOT a healthy environment for the dog. In those cases, I'll stop, put my bike in between myself and the dog, and yell or use a squirt from my bottle to get them to back off.
  • 1 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: you could just be an example of survivor bias. But glad you have been safe all these years
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: You're doing it wrong. You don't need to train anymore. Just buy one of them fancy mo-ped bikes to get more "pedal-powered" laps? You'll still be a real mountain biker. Wink
  • 1 0
 @JSTootell: the ability to pedal commute both to the city center and the trailhead from one’s home is my requirement for anyplace I’d ever consider living. Anybody know of a good list of cities with this exact criteria?
  • 1 0
 @Sspeidel: Ogden sucks. Don't come here Smile
  • 1 0
 @Sspeidel: Bentonville is the first to come to mind.
  • 2 0
 A lot of posturing here about what people ‘should’ be doing. Listen, I’d prefer not to ride on the road, but that’s how my bike and I get to the trailhead the majority of days. It’s unavoidable for some of us.
  • 1 0
 @WeaselSqueezer: @WeaselSqueezer: Where I live now (PNW) this is a non-issue, there just aren't off-leash dogs in any of the areas I ride. Where I grew up (Kentucky) it was very different. Folks who ride in that area a lot have had success with Halt dog-specific pepper spray. Used rarely and only for really aggressive dogs (and it does no long-term harm to the dog), but I've been told it has an amazing training effect. One on-target hit and most dogs will stop chasing bikes, or at least keep their distance.
  • 1 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: Most down-votes I've seen. He was just saying.
  • 1 0
 @DBone95: why would you want time to be scared? If a car is going to take me out then I wouldn’t want to know it’s coming.
  • 2 0
 @Skaiwawker: people need to stop referring to wrecks as accidents. It’s somebody not paying attention. The US just lets this shit go/justifies it, and that’s the problem.
  • 1 0
 @93EXCivic: sounds great except it only takes on douche to take you out. The amount of traffic is irrelevant. The only time I got hit by a car on the road was at night with a headlight brighter than a cars headlight, and a moron still ran a red light and turned right on red, right into me. Only car on the road for miles at the time.
  • 1 0
 @WeaselSqueezer: More dogs on gravel, for sure! I treat those as mandatory bonus sprint opportunities.
  • 1 0
 @Sspeidel: I have made a different set of compromises in my life. I am now living cycling distance from my mom and grandma, and to my work of course since I commute. And after spending a long time in a very physically demanding career, I have been able to get myself into a job that doesn't require me to beat my body up nearly as much, pays ok, has decent medical and vacation, and a pension plan for when I am ready to walk away.

I might have to drive to the trail head, but, it is a small price to pay right now.
  • 1 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: I had that sixth sense but find it isn’t enough with drivers too busy staring deep into their cellphones or dashboard touchscreens to know what they’re aiming at.
When they do look up, it’s around blind spots you could hide a horse in.
  • 81 1
 Drivers here in Australia can be next level garbage, the hatred towards cyclists is weirdly cultish and borderline sociopathic at times.

Point in case - dashcam footage did the social media rounds a few days ago. Roadie going straight through an intersection, fvckhead in a car turned from a non-turning lane and T boned the cyclist, then drove away.

Comments ranged from "cyclist's fault, roads are only for cars" through to "fantastic, one less cyclist on the road". So much venomous, blind, ignorant hatred (as is the theme for western society these days, I suppose). Just reinforces why I avoid riding on the road wherever possible.

Anyway, best wishes for a speedy recovery to Jared.
  • 53 2
 Sounds exactly like our idiot country
  • 13 0
 Exactly the same here at the antipodes. Trees and rocks can be jerks, but I've never seen one crossing the trail while texting on WhatsApp.
  • 15 0
 Same in the UK. I think it's just more of the same - (social)media whipping up hatred between groups. Some car drivers being so impatient and entitled that they think it's OK to endanger the lives of cyclists because they can't control themselves. When we start thinking that a dead cyclist/mother/father/son/daughter is a worthwhile price for not having to manage our anger, something has gone very wrong.
  • 19 0
 @Skaiwawker: 100% spot on, in this case it was a commercial "news" outlet recycling footage from a popular dashcam Facebook group - just repost and let the emotional clicks commence, easy money.

But the fact there's even that kind of division to exploit in the first place is insane. A massive chunk of our country was on fire a couple years ago (and surely will be again before long) - bicycles are not the enemy, they are a sensible way forward through the unfolding catastrophe we're facing as a species.

Yet there's so many dumbarses clogging our city roads with pristine utes and 4WDs, and they have the temerity to demand that cyclists start paying registration fees for road use. Like, I DO pay rego you dickheads...for a car sitting idle in my driveway...while I zip past you in peak hour traffic on my beloved bicycle.
  • 7 0
 @caltife: I find it interesting how the exact same symptoms of this problem are repeated on the other side of the planet. We get the same people, vengefully demanding cyclists pay "road tax" (which doesn't actually exist here, tax is for your vehicle and based on emissions), insurance and even have number plates fitted on bicycles.

The funniest thing is, they would STILL have to wait to overtake when there wasn't enough room, they would STILL have to watch cyclists filtering and making progress in cities where they can't. They will always be angry.
  • 6 0
 I ride my bike to work, about 50km/day, round trip.

I have coworkers who joke about hitting and killing cyclists.

Yep.
  • 3 0
 Found the video and found the comments. Man, people are completely fucked. The driver couldn't be more in the wrong. She turned left from a straight-lane without signaling and swiped the guy. He could have been easily killed had the positioning been a bit different.
  • 2 0
 @caltife: "and they have the temerity to demand that cyclists start paying registration fees for road use"

When I read that, I always say "I agree! I feel like every road user should be taxed! I believe that since heavier vehicles do more road damage, that it should be $1 per pound. Totally appropriate for me to register my bike for $20 a year. How much will your_____ be?"

Puts a little perspective into what they are driving.

That said, I do drive a 10,000 pound vehicle, so I don't REALLY want to pay that...
  • 3 0
 @JSTootell: Some science says that damage to the road surface rises with axle load to the fourth power.
So I'm totally willing to pay one penny of road tax while the SUV driver pays several thousand dollars.
  • 63 0
 It says what has been said about road biking for a long time. Drivers just don’t care and cannot be bothered to mind the road or other users. They are too busy on their phones or adjusting the radio.
  • 31 0
 Same reasons I quit street motorcycles. Too many clowns.
  • 2 0
 @BermJunky: Same.
  • 6 0
 @BermJunky: same.

The wife keeps encouraging me to get one again as it was before her time and it's getting hard to say no. Better spend that $$$$$ on new mountain bikes to keep me safe right?
  • 2 0
 @BarryWalstead: wrong: 3 bikes :-)
  • 15 0
 Than, and social media and car manufacturers insisting on putting each and every base control of your car behind layers and layers of touchscreen menu isn't exactly improving things.
  • 14 0
 And vehicles are getting bigger and heavier because there’s no regulation or thought of safety for anyone except the occupant. A Civic might f*ck you up, but you’re not surviving vs. an F-150/Silverado/Ram. I love road riding and would especially love to ride to work but my road bike has been bolted to the trainer since I had a couple close calls in 2018 after my son was born.
  • 6 17
flag HughBonero (19 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Bill Burr said it best, there's a time and fcking place. Driving into the morning sun on a crowded urban/rural two lane highway and have to lock up the brakes for 2 road bikers abreast out for a base miles day? Time and place dude
  • 9 0
 @Mac1987: YES! Why aren't car manufacturers considering the safety consequences of distracting, non-tactile controls?
  • 3 9
flag ElDebarge (15 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @BermJunky: the clowns being the ones on the street motorcycles right? Doing wheelies on the freeway, cutting lanes at 100 mph when traffic is moving at 70, passing on blind turns over double yellows. It’s not the car drivers in this case it’s usually the ones on the street bike.
  • 1 5
flag Bushmaster123 (15 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ABhardtail: That doesn’t fix bad behavior. That's like blaming gun manufacturers for shootings.
  • 6 0
 @ElDebarge: for sure there are squids out there doing wheelies in flip flops. They usually just kill themselves though. A distracted cager turning left in front of a motorcycle is the more likely clown.
  • 3 0
 @Bushmaster123: Have you ever adjusted the volume in your car or changed radio stations? That's an example of the 'bad behavior' you are describing. Yes, the driver needs to pay attention to the road at all times, but the car should make it easier not harder to do that. I miss my old car where all the controls were easy to use without diverting focus or changing where I am looking.
  • 2 0
 @BarryWalstead: a new mtb is always the correct answer Smile
  • 4 0
 @QuantumIce: Accidents are more likely cell phone related and just bad drivers with bad habits behind the wheel. Yes, when I pass a cyclist I stop fiddling with the radio. You should try it...
  • 2 0
 @Bushmaster123: Hard to not do something I already don't do. Yes, cell phones cause more problems but that doesn't mean that other things can't be improved too. Just because you don't do something doesn't mean others do the same. I'm not sure why having easier to use cars is controversial for you, I'm not saying that anyone should mandate it
  • 1 1
 @QuantumIce: You can't technogy your way into making people better drivers.
  • 2 0
 @Bushmaster123: I agree that the driver is responsible to be safe, I'm just saying that it's a much better interface design to have the common controls accessible without having to look at a screen.
  • 44 1
 There are no meaningful consequences for drivers that injure or even kill cyclists. Unless they are proven to be drunk, drivers can run down cyclists without any realistic chance of imprisonment or paying properly for the harm they cause.
  • 4 31
flag bulletbassman (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Cause accidents happen. Even commuting on bike in fairly bike friendly areas are pretty dangerous. And it’s not just the cars, cyclist make mistakes all the time.

I absolutely refuse to where I live now. I even will down and pull up to cyclist to suggest better places to ride.

Hope to see a lot more bike And walking infrastructure going forward. But in the meantime it’s usually just not worth it in a lot of places.

S
  • 14 0
 Truth. I had a woman actively try to hit me with her car multiple times a few weeks back because she didn't like me riding in the road and thought I should be riding in a bike lane that didn't exist. Tried to report it to the police and they could not give less of a shit.
  • 14 0
 @bulletbassman: they’re rarely actually accidents though. I’m not saying they’re intentional, but distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and blowing traffic signals are not honest mistakes.
  • 10 0
 Here in the Netherlands, car drivers are liable if they hit cyclists, even if they aren't considered guilty. The exception is when the cyclist is proven extremely negligent. The downside to this is that a lot of (young) cyclists seem to take more risk, not understanding that not being liable doesn't mean injuries don't hurt or death isn't final.
  • 6 0
 @Mac1987: the Highway Code in the UK changed to something similar recently. It gives bikes and pedestrians priority and states that cyclists should ride in the middle of the road with cars behind them (ha, worth risking a death sentence for?), and that if pedestrians are trying to cross a road, cars should stop.

I don't think anyone has noticed yet though - the roads just keep getting busier and drivers more impatient.
  • 5 0
 @pmhobson: every time I get in my car I am prepared for these things. It’s no different when I get on my bike. Main difference is on my bike I have far less control of the situation and am in infinitely more danger.

The only proven solution is to have separate infrastructure for bikes and drivers. Drivers can even use bike infrastructure when necessary (greenways is a good example) but there needs to be plenty of means that force drivers to slow down and pay attention such as concrete roundabouts with stop signs or protected bike lanes with a barrier.

Making drivers liable won’t do shit. That’s like thinking jail sentences will solve a drug problem.
  • 4 0
 It's the only legal get way to get away with murder in the USA. Driving is so ingrained in our cities that the courts can't even imagine taking away someone's license for life if they take a life, or even giving them the same sentencing they'd receive for manslaughter (unintentional) or murder (intentional).
  • 1 0
 @bulletbassman: I agree with all of that.
  • 1 0
 @GTscoob: same in UK.
  • 32 1
 Road cycling is one of the safest forms of cardio you can get. It's just the flipping cars that cause the injuries.
  • 8 10
 With the stats of how likely car accidents are to happen, it's not safe at all.
  • 60 0
 You can reduce the injuries you get from flipping cars if you get several buddies to help you lift one side of the car at the same time. A really loud "One, two, three, HEEEEEAVE..." helps a lot too. Team building.
  • 3 1
 @Slope-Style: I think y’all are saying the same thing.
  • 4 1
 @Slope-Style: wooosh
  • 1 0
 Black ice, debris, large potholes... Lots of other ways to shatter your pelvis on the road bikes when the asphalt is your landing.
  • 22 1
 Could you change the headline to "hit by driver" instead please? The car wasn't responsible for the accident, the driver was.
  • 3 0
 This. It's not the car's fault - it's the drivers fault.
  • 21 0
 Spending money on relocating to where there are more mtb trails is better than spending cash on rehab and time off work.
  • 41 7
 Spending money on relocating to where there are more MTB trails and where there is a functioning and affordable public health care system would get my vote.
  • 26 2
 @mi-bike: Canada. That would be Canada.
  • 4 1
 We'd love to have you all join us up here. only downside is the winters, but they aren't bad for the whole country.
  • 13 0
 @ratedgg13: your immigration policies towards Americans would indicate that you would not actually love for us all to join you up there.
  • 2 0
 @toast2266: friend of mine married a Canadian, then proceeded to live separated for a year or two because she wasn't allowed to immigrate.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: oh Canada my home and native land!
In a previous version of life that was my plan to move to Whistler for the skiing. Then my wife left and I wasn't willing to abandony kids.
  • 4 0
 @JSTootell: my American wife says otherwise! (But for real, it was kind of a pain)
  • 2 0
 My above comment was meant for @toast2266 Smile
  • 2 0
 @cmi85: Canada, as long as you’re loose on the definition of “functioning”.
  • 4 0
 @cmi85: or Germany, or Switzerland, or France, or Schotland, or... basically most western countries with the right geography.
  • 3 3
 @mi-bike: as a fellow 3rd world resident, where the govt model is high taxes, steal as much as possible, and deliver as little as possible in services, I'm surprised you're advocating a public health system run by government.
  • 1 0
 @toast2266: interesting, and sorry to hear that. One of my best friends just immigrated (from Phoenix) and while it's not an easy process, it didn't seem unusually bad. I think immigration in general is a bit of a touchy subject at the moment for most countries.
  • 16 0
 Road biking is the only sport I know of where I can name multiple individuals in my not-so-large hometown who were life-altering injured or killed as a direct cause of partaking in it. Even a mild crash sucks hard. Just wasn't worth it to me anymore. Get well soon Jared!
  • 16 0
 it's sucks but I can't ride dirt every day and the traffic to work is and 1 hour v 30mins on the road bike and no agro.
  • 11 0
 As a commuter bike to work every day I have to fuck off some car or truck driver every week. I have been hit by a car twice with some stitches on my head, broken clavicula and 3 ribs, but the most terrifying thing was to be mostly pressed against a stone wall by the side of a truck who wants pass me in the narrower part of the street. Still I am on the road, and it's real you get a sort of sixth sense for what people could do, but you can never anticipate everything. When on Saturday and Sunday I do stupid thing on my Stumpy I feel safer.
  • 13 0
 I know there's plenty of risk on trails but at least we're not dodging tons of oblivious metal in the woods
  • 7 0
 Get well Jared! Why I don't like road riding. I've been hit before at 5mph coasting and it left me with a 4 inch gash above my left eye that required the help of a plastic surgeon, f'ing cars man! It's not if you'll get hit, its when you'll get hit with road riding. I'll never understand why roadies insist on riding side by side on roads, nuts.
  • 6 1
 It's safer to ride side by side - you are more visible, plus minimise opportunities for people to pass in inappropriate places. Unfortunately it will also inconvenience drivers, so part of the reason for the ridiculous 'anti-cyclist' sentiment amongst them.
  • 1 0
 @slimboyjim: most of the roads I ride on, a driver can only overtake if there is nothing coming the other way. So if there are two of us it is easier to overtake if we are side by side.
  • 6 0
 11 days ago on a remote sugar cane thin trail i was hit head on ... clear out of the blue while riding DH a large Jamco motorcycle hit must have been going 40mph and I was in big ring
Jarad stay strong it is going to get better and you have an amazing support system out there rooting for you.
I now find myself with what i can only describe as PTSD i have recurring short dreams of the crash. All I heard was brad=BOOM in all of maybe 3 seconds probably masked by the wall of foliage on either side of this 2-3' surface. I know 4 ribs are toast along with ting fracture in my right forearm's ulna. bruised, motor burns, and generally being totally worked could describe my body. 3 days ago i was able to sleep most of the night.
.... and ya I had to drag my story ass a mile back to where the trail turns to dirt road where there is a tiny 2 seat bar with a destroyed body and bike....guess i could write a book about....here is the strava till i got the moto prize
www.strava.com/activities/8621636590
  • 2 0
 Oh shit! Not really a road riding incident but still sucks. How was the Jamco rider,?
  • 1 0
 Get yourself to a psychologist, you might be able to prevent the flashbacks from lasting all your life. I hope you get better soon.
  • 2 0
 @singletrackjamaica: he was in a pile with a dangling right arm and holding his jaw it looked broken. His friend rode up about 30 seconds later and dropped his bike I thought he was going to go off on me but started screaming in PATOIS at his bud about driving insanely fast AF all the time and how i should be dead like a dog. He kept screaming at him kicking hime a bunch once on his dangling limb. All the time he was trying to help me.
His Jamco was destroyed and his buddy...the good guy...went to try and get me a route cab to take me back to Negril 18 miles away while the douchbag tried to start his bike but it was missing a steering wheel and the clutch along with a dozen pieces alll over the place so he dropped it and walked away never uttered a word making me believe his jay was toast. I heard he went to Green Island clinic then to Lucea hospital.
I waited an hour then decided to live..... so I went forward a mile to where the trail turns into road dropped my toasted bike and tried to ask for help the 1st little bar has 2 stools looks like a small shed where 2 old guys, like me, were drinking rum after all it was about noon. It was tough forming words I was in distress just trying to breath and the old guys said no one has a car...... I said I can pay them a lot and the one cat said how much? I replied 4,000J, about 35CDN and he said he'll be back in a moment.
Got to say that was the longest mile I have ever done I was able to ride the taco'd rim down DH and slowly make my way up.
I knew he was not coming back with help he we would have to convince a driver to go in the caning and extract me as I was almost at the river about 1/4 mile away when I got hit and only bikes can go over the 12" river bridge board as the concrete was washed away a few years ago that is why we ride "The Caning" it is eye candy with no traffic in the middle of no where Jamaica just rollocoaster thin tar with a wall on either side of sugar cane and bamboo. It opens up with unreal field views then back to cane and bamboo.

thanks for reaching out STJ I do miss riding with you guys..... here is a pic of my front rim a testament to it's strength being alu www.pinkbike.com/photo/24347049
  • 2 0
 @madmon: wow sounds brutal but could have been way worse. Hope you are back to normal soon
  • 6 0
 Some lady has bien hit by a truck two days ago on Lonsdale on North Vancouver. She died of hier injuries. Sad days
.
www.nsnews.com/local-news/cyclist-in-serious-condition-after-collision-with-dump-truck-in-north-vancouver-6656014
  • 4 0
 I think my scariest experience ever on the road bike was having a rental motorhome pass me with the stairs down. I think they grazed the hairs on my left calf. Otherwise a fair number of close calls, people cutting you off, crap like that. I do enjoy road riding but I do it accepting that one day something bad will probably happen.
  • 5 0
 I had something similar happen but from a CalTrans truck with a plow attached to the front. I decided I should just stick to dirt after almost getting snowplowed to death in Malibu.
  • 5 0
 Mine would be a soccer mom trying to actively hit me while on an extremely steep hill less than a mile from the grade school doing 50 with a speed limit of 35. She actively tried to hit me, run me off the road and then tried again to hit me. No more road riding for me. I like that the trees don't TRY and hit me.
  • 6 0
 Yeahhh Road bikin ain't worth it. You're at the mercy of so many drivers who rarely pay attention heal up Jared!!!
  • 7 0
 Not good! Heal up and glad your still with us!
  • 1 0
 You’re right about that.
  • 3 0
 The "roadie hate" comes from w/in the community of bikers too, not just drivers, so let's not all pretend to be saints. I follow plenty of IG biking accounts that show a roadie getting hit and the mob mentality always goes after the cyclist, even when not in the wrong.And that's presumably from a group of people who also bike considering the account names.
  • 3 0
 I had an truck encounter riding on a road in my rural small town in the US. I was hugging the white line as close as I could trying to be courteous and avoid the massive amounts of potholes as best I could. The a$$hole goes flying by me doing 60 and I felt the mirror graze my shoulder. He had more than enough room to slow up and give him or I and opportunity to move so he could pass but he decided to just about destroy me. I immediately flipped him off with both hands up. The guy slammed on his brakes in his lifted f250 and jumped out the truck and started approaching me throwing hands and calling me every name under the sun. I told the guy he better get back in his little d!ck syndrome truck before he got his ass handed to him by a guy in lycra. I was 10 sec away from putting my bike through his window. Since that day I decided to stick to gravel or paved long distance non motorized vehicle trails
  • 5 0
 @mikelevy hit by a driver perhaps? (Or was it one of those new-fangled self-driving things?).
  • 5 0
 The scariest thing about mountain biking…
Riding your road bike on the road
  • 2 0
 I love my road bike and have done triathlons for years. However, I try not to ever ride on the road. Too damn dangerous, especially with texting and cell phones. I ride my road bike on designated bike paths (we are super lucky to have a good system here in Albuquerque) or on the trainer. Wahoo and Zwift in the garage, big TV and enjoy life. Stay off the roads. Heal up Jared. So sad to hear.
  • 1 0
 Yep, Zwift in the week for me. Saturday morning is the time everyone rides out on the roads in Aus, the roads are usually quiet then.
  • 3 0
 Heal up Jarrod, man you have been delt some serious challenges over the years and always fight back stronger than every. All the best with the recovery and look forwards to seeing you back on the bike again soon...
  • 2 0
 Been in a few situation where the drivers, for whatever reason, perhaps got diddled by a randy cyclist when they were young, purposely Edge me to the side of the road. Also with trucks carrying gravel and sand, careless bus drivers. All these made me swore off road cycling. Love the speed and the wind but it ain't worth it.
  • 2 0
 I feel his pain. I experienced something similar this summer, yet as the cyclist I was at fault. I was doing some road training and I was wearing some sweet noise canceling earbuds (wonderful and fateful decision) I was switching my Pinkbike podcast, I'm not even lying. With my head down going about 20 mph I wiped around a corner not seeing a parked car and smashed directly into the back of it. I woke up on the ground with a concerned middle age man looking over me. I was taken to the ER which I was in for 8 hours, and left at 1 am with a hefty bill. Turns out I went through the back window smashing it and left a human size dent in the back. Oh yeah the car was a Volvo. no broken bones, just some large wounds to my chest and arm, although 6 months later I've found that one of my ribs is pushed in a great amount. Anyway, heal up lad. Best wishes of healing.
  • 3 0
 If I were to get a free high end road bike I’d give it away for free. It’s a death sentence here, I live in between 3 high schools.
  • 1 0
 Add me to the list too! I got all messed up. That was more than 20 years ago and I still have lingering issues. Road bikes are fun but distracted drivers are too dangerous. Hope your leg heals well and your back on the bike sooner than later!
  • 1 0
 Question of vocabulary from a non english :
Why is "shattered" used for the kneecap and "broken" for the foot ?
Why not broken kneecap ?
Are the two words just synonymous used to avoid repetition ?
Or do shattered and broken mean different "levels" of damage ?
Like broken is more in 2 parts, when shattered is more smaller parts maybe ?
  • 2 0
 You've got it. English, sigh. I think they are often used interchangeably. However, we usually use broken to denote 'broken in two' and shattered to mean 'broken into many pieces.' We say 'broken glass' and 'shattered glass' to mean the same thing, but again shattered usually means many little pieces.
  • 1 0
 @bignoah: Ok, thanks Smile
Yeah I once read that despite the simple grammar English has a lot of vocabulary because it comes from both french and german language (or latin and teutonic something)., so it's not unusual to have 2 words with the same meaning.
  • 2 0
 Fwiw, some of the most respectful drivers towards bikes have been in the south/southeast. Always waiting for safe time to pass, giving a full lane. TX, LA, MS....kudos to you guys down there!!!
  • 3 1
 I don’t know of anyone in my community that has been killed mountain biking. On the other hand I know of multiple road riders in the local community that have been killed. I won’t ride roads.
  • 1 0
 In almost all cases when a driver hits a cyclist they get off with a slap on the wrist, almost all drivers hate cyclist to the point where they don't care for your life and if they see its a tight fit putting your life at risk they won't think twice, road riding is suicidal unless you live in the right place. Government need to separate cyclist and cars or ban cyclists from roads all together. Since the law is you are allowed to ride on the road and cars are supposed to give you six feet I find its never the case, lots of cars are within 1 foot, if anybody thinks its safe to have a 4000lb vehicle drive within 1 foot of you, you are nuts
  • 1 0
 Drivers need to be held fully liable for the medical charges, plus reasonable pain and suffering. They should also be accountable criminally, if caused by their negligence and/or intent. e.g. - cell phone meta shows they were using it during the time.
  • 1 0
 Bummer man but what kind of kit where you wearing and was your bike lit up like a Christmas tree? A lot of roadies getting hit are Wearing all black kits and no lights. I make fun of those old dudes wearing reflective gear and lights always on bikes but I think they figured something out.
  • 2 0
 My friends and I have all had close calls with getting hit by deer. Might as well be a car when a giant Buck runs in front of you on a downhill section. So the trails aren't entirely safe. Lol.
  • 2 0
 I got hit by a car in Whistler, ICBC ( only insurance company in BC) gave me $5000 for my bike but i have to pay a significant part of my physiotherapy. Glad i was on a DH bike and with my protection.
  • 3 0
 many electronics screens safetyless sensemillia bong hit road driver vs bikes is a bad competition
  • 7 0
 Thoughtfully worded comment. Thank you!
  • 3 0
 I would sooner drop into Rampage blind folded than commute by bike. I have multiple "lucky to be alive stories"
  • 1 1
 Jared Graves and Dan Atherton are my favourite riders. True all rounders. I have ridden a whole lot of road in the past and do think there is a lot you can do to mitigate risk ( route planning, road positioning etc)but that doesn't elimate risk. Since being a dad I ride more on zwift on my road bike and my cx bike (can't call it gravel soz).
I hope he gets better soon. I just think it's sad that as a cycling community we don't feel it safe to take to the road.
  • 3 0
 Road biking is way move dangerous than downhill or freeride. Trees and rocks do not move )
  • 1 0
 I don't know if I would say that exactly. There are way more injuries in any gravity cycling sport than road. But, those injuries are complete within your control. You are making the choices of where to put your bike, what level of risk you want to take etc. Occasionally something moves and kicks you off line, but that is rare. The danger in road biking is outside your control for the most part, that is what is more scary about it.

I will rarely road/gravel bike on pavement where I live. I feel safer commuting in a city where there is organized chaos, than on a rural backroad at the whim of some dude who hates spandex.
  • 1 0
 "Crash", not "accident"! I cannot emphasize this enough. Calling it an "accident" implies that it was inevitable and/or that nobody's at fault. Negligent driving is not an accident, it's a (horrible) choice.
  • 2 0
 Ah that sucks and sounds incredibly painful. Get better soon. Glad you had mates to help you out.
  • 4 0
 Take care Grubby!
  • 4 0
 Bummer. Heal up legend.
  • 2 1
 Global statistic for road cyclist fatalities - 41,000 per year… if you ride your road bike next to cars you have a death wish.
  • 2 0
 More than 250000 pedestrians killed.
  • 4 1
 Maybe we start regulating vehicle size, traffic design, and driver education/performance for real, instead of the go to of blaming the cyclists for being in the wrong place.
  • 1 0
 @aks2017: that would be ideal. I’m not blaming cyclists either. I’m pointing out the historical evidence that cycling on roads with cars is not good for your health. I enjoy MTB more but road biking is also nice and relaxing… luckily my city built a 100+ mile bike path system that gives cyclists plenty of options to get a long ride in safely.
  • 1 0
 Ironically, my worst hit by car incident was when I was riding my MTB. A driver ran a red light when I was in the crosswalk going to the trails
  • 1 0
 Crazy haven't heard about JG for some time now, then just today he's in PB twice. This latter news sucks though; Get well soon!
  • 1 0
 That's why I don't ride road. I always say, if I'm going to get injured riding, I want it to be because of me, not someone else!
  • 1 0
 That sucks, healing vibes and hope for a full recover. I avoid riding on the road - to me Smartphones have made dumb drivers to risky to gamble with.
  • 2 0
 Man, if he was only hit by an F150 lightning Bicycling magazine could kill 2 birds with one stone.
  • 2 0
 Heal up JG!!! Bummer but you've been through worse and you will heal!
  • 2 1
 Not surprising that Richie wasn’t the one hit. Yeti mandates he use Jared and Slawek as human shields on road rides.
  • 2 0
 speedy recovery Jared! \m/
  • 1 0
 Heal up quick! Huge reason I won’t road bike… too many bloody distracted drivers
  • 2 0
 Heal up Allahumma Shaifaik wa barakallah
  • 1 0
 Wishing you a speedy recovery. Idiots deserve to have their drivers licenses revoked.
  • 1 0
 It just sucks being afraid to ride your bike on the road. Wish Jared a full & speedy recovery!
  • 1 0
 With your fitness you'll speed up the process Jared. Get well soon and sadly, stick to dirt.
  • 1 1
 Road bikes are basically just good for putting on smart trainers. One variable too big to be out of your control. Heal up well Jared! You got this
  • 1 0
 How awful, heal up soon Jared. Shattered patellas are crap, let alone an ankle as well.
  • 2 0
 Nothing can kill Jared Graves
  • 1 0
 Geez by'. He's having some go of it. Hope he heals quick and rebounds well.
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes Jared, get well soon. I’m guessing Richie had a few choice (Yeti)blue words for the driver!
  • 1 2
 Missing from the article: The car suffered fatal injuries including a lacerated radiator, perforated alternator and impacted spark plugs. It was left to die a painful death in the ditch, alone.
  • 1 3
 Oh well guess there a lot of people here who don’t drive vehicles or walk on pavements as there are a lot more motorists and pedestrians injured on roads each year than cyclists.

Yeah it is a risk but so is everything.

I’ve had a couple of close calls road cycling but only been hit once and luckily wasn’t seriously injured.

But hey ho that’s the cycling community they say their inclusive until you don’t agree with who ever happens to be shouting the loudest about a subject.
  • 1 0
 Humans are chaos - number one reason I avoid road riding. Hope the docs keep fix him up!
  • 1 0
 As I've always said, road riding is much more dangerous than mtb. Hope you heal up quickly!
  • 1 1
 And the driver just gets to say "oops. I didn't see you." and they keep on driving. No responsibility. Even if you die, it's not their fault. It's "an accident."
  • 1 0
 A reminder how fragile life is, for those of you who drive cars watch out for the roadies.
  • 1 0
 Damn dude can't catch a break
  • 1 0
 Sue for damages..he,ll get paid well
  • 1 0
 Welp, that car is totaled
  • 1 1
 I didn't know "driver wasn't looking and turned into me" was an Australian saying
  • 2 0
 This is grave news
  • 1 0
 Urban downhill it's much safer than road cycling Smile
  • 1 0
 Dude can't catch a break. Heal up Jared
  • 1 0
 Speedy healing vibes to Jared as well!
  • 1 0
 Man this guy can’t catch a break…
  • 1 0
 Hoping for a speedy recovery.
  • 1 0
 Love road riding...except for the cars, and exhaust.
  • 1 0
 Heal up Jared! \m/
  • 1 0
 Heal up grubby!
  • 1 0
 Heal up, brother.
  • 1 0
 Heal up quick!! Damn.
  • 1 0
 160e>car crash
  • 1 0
 Get well soon Jared!
  • 2 2
 Probably on there way to see Dr Ferrari! Somebody had to say it.
  • 4 7
 what does this say about road biking...
  • 7 0
 Huh? I thought it said something about disctracted drivers turning into cyclists as per the description.
  • 2 5
 Why road cycle when you could pumptrack....

Heal up, shit news. \m/
  • 1 4
 Or shred the 160e!
  • 7 1
 not even close to the same
Below threshold threads are hidden





