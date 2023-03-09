Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot

Jared Graves posted an unfortunate injury update to his Instagram earlier today, including a graphic photo of an open wound on his leg. He was on his road bike when the accident happened, with the Australian saying, "the driver wasn't looking and turned into me." He has suffered a shattered kneecap, a broken foot, some gaping wounds that require a lot of stitches, and says that he'll need surgery in the near future. We're wishing him a quick recovery.Stay safe out here, everyone.