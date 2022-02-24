close
Jared Graves Retires from Racing - Will Become Yeti Team Performance Coach

Feb 24, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Photos by: Dave Trumpore, Craig Grant, Sebastian Schiek


Jared Graves has announced today that he is retiring from full-time racing. His final race was the Australian National Championships last weekend, where he won the short-track cross country race. After fourteen years of racing for Yeti, Graves will remain on the Colorado brand's bikes, but will transition from racer to Team Performance Coach.

bigquotesI’m stoked to go out on top and I’m excited for the next phase of my career with the Yeti crew.Jared Graves


During his long career, Graves won world championships in 4X and Enduro, earned a bronze medal in downhill at the World Championships, represented Australia in BMX in the 2008 Olympics, and has won a total of 10 elite Australian national titles across five disciplines. Graves is also a cancer survivor after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2018 and publicly battled through chemo and radiation treatments.

bigquotesJared’s work ethic and competitive drive are legendary, and we’re excited to have him continue to mentor our young racers and work with our product development team. He’s mentored some of the best in the sport – Richie Rude, Sam Willoughby, Kasper Woolley, and even a young Jack Moir, who raced for Yeti back in 2013, benefited from his wisdom.Chris Conroy, Yeti’s CEO

bigquotesJared’s mentorship over the years has had an invaluable impact on my career, my riding, and who I am as a person. I remember looking up to him in the early days of my racing career, and to have had the opportunity to work so closely with him has been an honor. While I will sorely miss racing with him and watching him between the tape, I am eternally grateful for the lessons I’ve learned from him and the friendship we share.Richie Rude




Graves also worked with the Yeti engineering team to develop many of their bikes, including the 303 DH, 4X full-suspension, DJ, limited run BMX bike, SB66, SB6, and SB150.

bigquotesIt’s almost impossible to overstate how much Grubby has influenced our program. He always knew what he needed to go faster and our engineering team was committed to make product to get him on the top of the box.”Steve Hoogendoorn, Chief Technology Officer at Yeti

bigquotesI owe my Career with Yeti to Jared. He trusted my skills and knowledge with his bikes from my first race with the team at the '09 World Champs in Canberra (which he won 4X). He has taught me things about bikes that I would never have learned otherwise. He’s become one of my closest mates, and I'm honoured to have worked with him for the past 13 years. I look forward to being a part of his career into the future as he continues with the Yeti Cycles team. Congratulations on an incredible career.Shaun Hughes



Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours Yeti Jared Graves


10 Comments

  • 18 4
 *Must not comment on what he will use to enhance performance*
  • 7 0
 Dang. What a career. Years of success in multiple cycling disciplines and going out with speed and a victory. Also congrats for maintaining such a tight relationship with Yeti for all these years. That's also a great accomplishment in sports where people shift around quite a bit.
  • 6 0
 I’m just glad that his health has recovered!
  • 5 0
 His career must have been impressive due to the BMX background
  • 4 0
 Graves with the special gravy ;pp
  • 3 0
 It's a Grave day, Yet-i can't help but feel good for the guy!
  • 2 0
 He made a graves decision
  • 2 1
 Remember team, hydration is important.
  • 1 0
 the article didn't include he was in dentistry school as well though...
  • 1 0
 Guy is a Legend!!!

