Jared Graves to Return to the EWS for the First Round of 2020

Jared Graves has posted on Instagram this morning that he intends to return to the EWS at rounds 1 and 2 in Colombia and Chile next year.
|2020 fast approaching and can’t wait to get back here. EWS round 1 in Colombia here we come! (Yes, I know this pic is from Chile but I’ll be there too)—Jared Graves
Graves stepped away from racing at the end of the 2018 season and announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer
. Shortly after, it was revealed that he and Richie Rude had failed a doping test at round 3 of the EWS in Orlargues. Richie Rude returned at round 4 this year after an 8-month sanction and it seems that Jared has also served out his sanction too - although no official verdict has been released by the AFLD about either rider.
Jared announced he was cancer free in June
of this year and has been hard in training for his return. The season kicks off in Manizales on March 28 & 29 an then hits Lo Barnechea the weekend after on April 4 & 5.
We have reached out to Jared and the AFLD for further comment.
20 Comments
Cheers
Post a Comment