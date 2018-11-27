Jason Lucas & James Smurthwaite Join Pinkbike

James Smurthwaite. Photo by Mick Ross. James Smurthwaite. Photo by Mick Ross.





We've also hired Jason Lucas, formerly half of the YouTube duo IFHT, as our video production supervisor. With IFHT Jason helped produce iconic videos like I Only Ride Park Ferda Girls , and more.We are excited to have Jason heading up our video production efforts and helping elevate our original productions.Pinkbike is also hiring for its product development teams, including mobile app developers, full stack web app developers, a UX/UI design lead, and product managers. Interested, qualified candidates can learn more here Jason Lucas with the latest VHS technology. Photo by Kaz Yamamura. Jason Lucas with the latest VHS technology. Photo by Kaz Yamamura.

Pinkbike has hired former Dirt Magazine editor James Smurthwaite as our news manager. James has a long history of quality work, including some of Dirt’s most well known features and stories. Bringing James on adds more news capabilities to our technical features. He's got an established track record of quality coverage, and he'll help us continue leading the discourse in the mountain bike industry.Welcome aboard guys!