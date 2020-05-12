Video: Jaxson Riddle Does the First Ever Frontflip Crankflip

If you keep up with the world of Freeride/freestyle MTB there is a solid chance you have heard the name Jaxson Riddle. At the young age of 18, Jaxson has been making a strong impact coming up in the game. Growing up in the Utah desert, riding Freeride in Rampage style zones comes naturally. If you follow him on Instagram, you will see his productivity level on his bike is through the roof. This kid truly lives and loves to ride. It's been a treat to see Jaxson coming up in the scene. The older he gets, the more impact he seems to make. An unstoppable force in the game. Not only does he have incredible bike skills, but he brings his own original tricks and style into his riding. On top of that, Jaxson is one of the most down to earth kids out there.
Jaxson recently teamed up with Peter Jamison to create a Space Brace promo. We had no real expectations for the promo, mostly just an outline of doing a 1-minute video with no specifications on the riding. Hiring these two, we knew we could trust that they would deliver incredible content, but we did not expect Jaxson to go as far as doing a trick that has never been done on a bike...
The Crankflip is a very old trick that somewhat disappeared for a decade (2005 - 2015ish), and has flooded back into the BMX and MTB game in recent years. Riders like Jaxson have taken this old trick, revamped it, and incorporated it into fresh new trick combos. It's a trick that can be used in places other tricks can't, and riders are finding ways to manifest on that, like Jaxson with this: the first ever Frontflip Crankflip. Check it out:
Is this a never-been-done trick? We have never seen it before. Regardless of the claim, we just want to give a big shout out to Jaxson for this one, and to Peter for killing it on the video.
Follow these dudes on Instagram if you want to see more awesome content daily:@jaxsonriddle
@peterjamisonmedia
