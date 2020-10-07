Jaxson Riddle Receives Red Bull Helmet

A Utah local, 19-year-old Jaxson Riddle has grown up with Rampage in his backyard. Despite his young age, he's already made a name for himself as a talented freerider with his creativity and fearlessness. We've no doubt that Riddle is well deserving of the Red Bull helmet that Carson Storch delivered to him this week and we look forward to seeing what Riddle and Red Bull can accomplish together.
|Got a pretty surreal delivery this morning from @carsonstorch. Goes beyond words receiving this helmet and watching a dream manifest itself into something real. Genuinely appreciate everyone who’s supported and believed in me from the beginning up to now. Thank you @redbull @occolorado. Excited to begin this life changing journey!—Jaxson Riddle
