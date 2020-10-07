Jaxson Riddle Receives Red Bull Helmet

Oct 7, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


A Utah local, 19-year-old Jaxson Riddle has grown up with Rampage in his backyard. Despite his young age, he's already made a name for himself as a talented freerider with his creativity and fearlessness. We've no doubt that Riddle is well deserving of the Red Bull helmet that Carson Storch delivered to him this week and we look forward to seeing what Riddle and Red Bull can accomplish together.

bigquotesGot a pretty surreal delivery this morning from @carsonstorch. Goes beyond words receiving this helmet and watching a dream manifest itself into something real. Genuinely appreciate everyone who’s supported and believed in me from the beginning up to now. Thank you @redbull @occolorado. Excited to begin this life changing journey!Jaxson Riddle

You can read our Getting to Know article with Jaxson Riddle here.




Jaxson Riddle x Space Brace

by spacebrace
 Kid is the next big thing in freeride. Good luck. This is well deserved!
 future right here. every time I think this sport may plateau, the kids prove me wrong.
 And another rider for Transition. Nice riding Jaxson and Hannah!
 Great kid...great family. All the best to you, young man!
 Dude is throwing down amazing edits! Well deserved!
 Congrats Jaxon!
