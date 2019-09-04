Video: Jaxson Riddle Rips Utah to Prepare for Rampage Proving Grounds

Words: Five Ten

Jaxson putting in work day in and day out leading up to 'Proving Grounds'

A morning session at the old Rampage with Jaxson, DJ Brandt, Ethan Nell and more

Flatspin and Nac Nac, two of many tricks for the Utah local

With the first Red Bull Rampage qualifier on the horizon, Jaxson Riddle is one to watch. A Utah local, Jaxson has grown up with Rampage in his backyard and has had no shortage of inspiration. After endless hours riding and digging alone in the desert, Jaxson's hard work is paying off and he has the opportunity to prove himself this weekend.