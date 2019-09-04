Video: Jaxson Riddle Rips Utah to Prepare for Rampage Proving Grounds

Sep 4, 2019
Five Ten  

Five Ten

With the first Red Bull Rampage qualifier on the horizon, Jaxson Riddle is one to watch. A Utah local, Jaxson has grown up with Rampage in his backyard and has had no shortage of inspiration. After endless hours riding and digging alone in the desert, Jaxson's hard work is paying off and he has the opportunity to prove himself this weekend.

Jaxson Riddle - Brand of the Brave
Jaxson Riddle - Brand of the Brave
Jaxson putting in work day in and day out leading up to 'Proving Grounds'

Jaxson Riddle - Brand of the Brave
A morning session at the old Rampage with Jaxson, DJ Brandt, Ethan Nell and more

Jaxson Riddle - Brand of the Brave
Jaxson Riddle - Brand of the Brave
Flatspin and Nac Nac, two of many tricks for the Utah local


St. George

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Get this man a shin pad sponsor
  • 1 0
 Nice Style

