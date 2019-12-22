Jay Miron: A Story of Willpower - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

For today’s comic, I decided to treat y’all by making the pictures move.
Over the years I have been blessed to ride with a number of the world’s most amazing bike riders. They tend to have very different takes on riding and what they are trying to accomplish, but one thing they seem to have in common is a drive to test their resolve. Their skills have reached such a high level that I think the real challenge for them is being able to follow through with what their mind knows they are capable of.
They have an ability to clear their minds of fear and self-doubt, which allows them to consistently perform at a level the rest of us might only touch once in a blue moon.
It isn’t just some gift they are born with, they work for it, and they work hard. When there’s something they want to do and the voice inside tells them that they can (probably) do it, they focus everything on making it happen. The legendary Jay Miron stands above the rest at this skill, so this silly cartoon is intended to be a tribute to his determination and something we can all hopefully find inspiration in.
If you don’t know about Jay, there's simply not enough time in the day for me to tell you about all the groundbreaking things he did on a bike. First double flips
in '97, first flip over a spine while we were doing shows for GT in like ‘92 (inside Twelve Oaks mall in Novi, Michigan). He did some 360 tailwhips in Chicago during that tour and they were certainly the first I’d ever seen. Oh yeah, curved wall rides on that trip too!
Well, I don’t trust my abilities as a historian too much, but Jay never stopped progressing during his long career (540 tail whips were bonkers!). Suffice to say that many of the limits of what is possible on a bike were pushed by Jay. His influence and impact have trickled down through the years to all of bike riding.
More than firsts though, what always struck me about Jay was his determination. It was more clear to see in his riding than anyone I’ve ever seen touch a bike. When he put his mind to something you could see and feel the intensity.
6 Comments
Post a Comment