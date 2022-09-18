Jb Liautard Announces 'Climax' - An Art Photography Book

Sep 18, 2022
by Jb Liautard  


Climax is the first book of JB Liautard, a gifted 27 year old photographer who has become an essential reference in the world of mountain biking. The images of this French talent, born in Romans-sur-Isère, are distinguished by their careful aesthetics and meticulous construction. JB Liautard, who turned to photography after a mountain bike crash, takes a different, creative and original look at his sport.

The word "Climax" refers to the peak of a progression or a story, the most intense moment.




In Turkey, Peru, Spain, Guatemala, Canada or France, close to home, JB Liautard transforms bicycle into poetry, sport into art. He is a craftsman of the perfect image, which he tracks down with great care in the most beautiful landscapes of the world, with the complicity of the best international mountain bike riders.

In Climax we find Andreu Lacondeguy, Myriam Nicole, Yoann Barelli, Kyle Strait, Thomas Genon, Kilian Bron, Jaxson Riddle, Rémi Thirion or Paul Couderc.





Climax will be published in November 2022 by Les Éditions Mons, which specialises in sports books and has, for example, published Turbulences, by Ben Thouard.
The 70 most beautiful photos of JB Liautard are to be found in Climax, printed on 170g coated paper and assembled in a top of the range object, a real art book.


Pre-order Climax here.


Words by Alexis Berg (Les Éditions Mons).

