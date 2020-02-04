Jeep Teases New eMTB During Super Bowl Ad with Bill Murray

In a surprising turn of events, Jeep revealed that they will be entering the eMTB market after discreetly teasing a new utility bike during their Superbowl ad that featured Bill Murray.
The dual suspension eMTB only makes an appearance for a few seconds of the ad that sees Murray return to Groundhog Day in Pittsburgh, but we've discovered a website that confirms Jeep's intentions to sell the bike alongside their usual vehicle product line. Despite bucking the trend of sleeker, more discreet eMTB bikes with integrated batteries, the Jeep eMTB does have some interesting features.
The bike, which is made in partnership with QuietKat, is claimed to be the 'most powerful' eMTB ever produced and has a 750w motor. The Bafang M620 unit, which drives the bike, is claimed to be able to create 160Nm of torque, which is way more than you ever need for a bicycle. For reference, a Suzuki Hayabusa has 155Nm. Other than the seemingly powerful motor, the Jeep bike will also feature an inverted fork (despite the ad showing a more standard offering). Adding to the odd selection of parts are huge 4.8" tires.
Currently, there isn't much more information available but it looks like Jeep is expecting to start selling the bike in June this year.
