Jeep Teases New eMTB During Super Bowl Ad with Bill Murray

Feb 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


In a surprising turn of events, Jeep revealed that they will be entering the eMTB market after discreetly teasing a new utility bike during their Superbowl ad that featured Bill Murray.

The dual suspension eMTB only makes an appearance for a few seconds of the ad that sees Murray return to Groundhog Day in Pittsburgh, but we've discovered a website that confirms Jeep's intentions to sell the bike alongside their usual vehicle product line. Despite bucking the trend of sleeker, more discreet eMTB bikes with integrated batteries, the Jeep eMTB does have some interesting features.


Better photos of the bike appeared on a Jeep e-Bike website shortly after the advert aired.



The bike, which is made in partnership with QuietKat, is claimed to be the 'most powerful' eMTB ever produced and has a 750w motor. The Bafang M620 unit, which drives the bike, is claimed to be able to create 160Nm of torque, which is way more than you ever need for a bicycle. For reference, a Suzuki Hayabusa has 155Nm. Other than the seemingly powerful motor, the Jeep bike will also feature an inverted fork (despite the ad showing a more standard offering). Adding to the odd selection of parts are huge 4.8" tires.


Who could have guessed that 2020 would bring Bill Murray riding an eMTB while carrying a groundhog in a shopping basket?


Currently, there isn't much more information available but it looks like Jeep is expecting to start selling the bike in June this year.

Find out more here.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Videos


Must Read This Week
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
59016 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
53520 views
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
52560 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
46769 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
42950 views
Now Closed: Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory
42019 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
39372 views
Rumor Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2020 MTB Team Rosters
36915 views

26 Comments

  • 28 1
 No
  • 2 1
 I second this motion
  • 3 1
 So they continue to under power their Rubicons and yet are about to overpower a bicycle. I do find it extra amusing they will use a flexy inverted fork, pretty apropos to their so called Dana 44's on the Rubicons.
  • 4 0
 How high do you think he is?
  • 3 0
 I hope Harley Davidson make one lol
  • 3 0
 We've reached peak e-bike.
  • 1 0
 I want to hate but are there even any other decent FS e-fat bike offerings out there? If someone gave it to me for free I wouldnt refuse....
  • 2 3
 This has the new bafang motor whose torque specs rival many gas powered motorcycles. Therein lies the eBike problem. Local land managers can't keep up with which models are below a certain wattage. This bike has all the abilities of a dirt bike. And this is why eBikes are banned on many trail systems. eMTB companies shat where they eat.
  • 2 0
 If you think that thing has all the abilities of a dirt bike I’d suggest you spend some time on an actual dirt bike.

That said, I don’t disagree with your point about land managers not understanding different types of bikes and the risk it poses.
  • 2 0
 @ryan83: to be fair, I have ridden a bike with this motor and while it’s certainly not a 250, I was blown away at how fast I accidentally got to 45mph.
  • 2 0
 First Christopher Walkden on the YT, now Bill Murray on Jeep. Coming next... Matt Damon on Yeti?
  • 2 0
 Maybe its Rude I call you out, but I'm pretty sure I've seen pictures of Matt on a Yeti already?
  • 1 0
 @jgainey: damn that's Dope tup
  • 3 4
 Stop Hating PB. This is quite possibly the best thing to happen to cycling in the last 10 years. A dual suspension fat bike - YES - Add a motor to that and FTW!!! I've been waiting for this and has finally arrived. I'm going to be blowing past all those enduro-tards and their stupid big skinny waggon wheels going up fire roads!!! Haters goin' hate!!! FTW!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 "Those are my people, you know? The ones who are going to crash and burn."
Bill Murray
  • 3 2
 Ebikes are like a like a mullet people who have one think they are cool, all others think the opposite
  • 3 0
 Nice kickstand!!
  • 1 0
 As a traditional ebike: burn it with fire
But as a replacement for a quad bike it's not so terrible
  • 1 0
 the commercial was funny. The bike may be funnierest
  • 1 0
 The jeep's running FOX suspension but the bike's running RS? Dafuk.
  • 1 0
 Oh no.. I think I just saw this commercial yesterday.. what day is it?
  • 1 0
 I can't say I've ever gone in to buy a car and left with a bike instead.
  • 1 0
 PB trolling the haters. Haaa Sooo good
  • 1 0
 'JEEP' and 'ELECTRICAL' don't work well together, I predict flames....
  • 1 0
 All of the above, and who the hell is Bill Murray?!
  • 2 1
 I refuse.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009922
Mobile Version of Website