Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Discovers the Riding Community in Puerto Rico in Episode 3 of Local Loam

Jun 15, 2019
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  


Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico
Rebuilding for an even stronger future
photography by Ben Gavelda // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed
Special thanks to Jansen Colberg and Martín Hanzlík for covering our travel and lodging on this!


Every now and then, unique opportunities to visit special, far-off riding destinations pop into my inbox. Despite my jet-setting ambitions, most of them are beyond my time and budget constraints. But one offer I could not refuse? Visiting Puerto Rico! When Martín Hanzlík emailed me the story of his Puerto Rican advocacy group’s success, I realized that the island’s biking story made a perfect fit for the Local Loam series.

Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
While my foreign eye is by no means a legitimate barometer of recovery, hurricane María damage is still prevalent, though it seems that the island is for the most part back to “normal.”


Martín, born and raised in Puerto Rico, is a geophysicist who has been working in Houston, TX for several years. In September 2017, hurricane Harvey ravaged that city. Then, two short weeks later, hurricane María made landfall in Puerto Rico. Martín had friends and family in both places. Seeing the hurricane damage in Houston first hand really put the scope of these huge disasters into perspective.

Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Meeting Martín Hanzlík for the first time, just after 1am at the San Juan airport. We still had a two-and-a-half-hour drive to reach Boqueron, in Cabo Rojo, on the south western corner of the island. And yes, as seen in the video, we were on the wrong side of the freeway for an exit.

Martín’s coworker, fellow geophysicist John Blum, served on the board of GHORBA, the Greater Houston Off Road Biking Association. After Harvey, John won several hurricane recovery grants for the Houston group. John’s success inspired Martín to ask him to give pointers on securing funding for Puerto Rican mountain bike recovery efforts. John agreed, and shared extensive resources with Martín. They faced a particularly difficult challenge -- finding a grant that could be used in a US territory, and not be limited to a US state. With determination and diligence, John and Martín found a grant available through People for Bikes.

Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
We saw many horses on the island, not just on the streets, but also being transported simply in the beds of many old pickup trucks.


Martín worked hard to identify a local Puerto Rican group that could receive the grant. The Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike Trails Association, based in the southwest corner of the island, made an ideal fit. Martín is a big fan of riding in the area, and he visited this part of the country often. However, because Martín had been living on the mainland for so long, he didn’t personally know any of the board members of Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike. During more than a few phone calls, and many more emails with the Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike board, Martín demonstrated how serious he was about offering to do the legwork in securing the grant.



Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Ripping down old tracks right behind chickencoops.


Lo and behold, they won the $10,000 People for Bikes grant, and the timing to announce it all worked out amazingly well. Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike held their first ever enduro race in February 2019. Martín attended, even competing in the race himself. No one at the event had met Martín before, and none of the other racers had any idea about the grant. Then, after racing was over for the day, Jansen Colberg, treasurer of the group, called Martín up to the awards podium. Jansen announced to the crowd what Martín had done, and that Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike would indeed be receiving the grant. The cheers were so loud some folks say they could be heard all the way to the mainland.


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Classic case of “it’s steeper than it looks!” This was one of the enduro race stages, and it was fast and fun.


This grant marks a big step forward for Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike. Previously, the board members (Jansen Colberg, Luis Padilla, Jose Rivera) had paid for the club’s expenses out of their own pockets. This model was not sustainable in the long term. Nonetheless, they were dedicated to growing the sport they loved within the Cabo Rojo region. During trips to Whistler, BC, they had observed how much mountain biking can contribute as an instrumental part of a community. This discovery motivated them to get Cabo Rojo off the ground so that more adults and kids could benefit from what biking has to offer. Being awarded the new grant was a huge win for the group, providing funding for trail signage and maintenance.


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Jansen and Martín.

Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Thead through the forest, a well-canopied jungle. Dirt was surprisingly dry, and there were plenty of rocks on the island.


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
This section had a great, natural double/double option, though the neighbor did not want us to jump over their fence.

Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
I’m no stranger to cacti, and while Puerto Rico is not nearly as full of cacti as Arizona, there are still a few of them hiding on the outsides of corners.


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
New rule: wheelies are only allowed if they go through corners, or over/under neat stuff.


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Manuel Matos (left) corners and Eduardo Santiago (right) hops.

Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
As we were grabbing snacks and supplies for a ride, I saw a travel agency/coconut water operation next door. A few dollars later, and we had an old rum bottle full of fresh coconut water.

Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
One of the stages from the recent enduro race featured a nice option huck right at the beginning.


Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
Jeff Kendall-Weed s Local Loam series visits Puerto Rico
These key members of Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike are accustomed to the intense heat along the coast, much warmer than in the shaded jungles where we rode the day before.

The loose over hardpack was very similar to central coast California riding. And, a view of my top secret “ear-lobe-cam” GoPro placement.


Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
José Rojas loves to ride, and a week after the hurricane, began building these jumps. While they aren’t sanctioned, they are a lot of fun, and if you meet the Cabo Rojo crew, you might get the chance to meet José as well.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.


Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Manu, Manolo’s son, was the most excited of us all that day!

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
There’s not much in life that’s more fun than a good step-up session!

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Fifteen years ago, back when I still rode BMX, I could do a legit un-turndown. Today, I’m not nearly as flexible, and my rusty technique needs improvement, but somehow this trick is starting to come back. Stoked to keep progressing!

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Jaznira Narvaez clearing the jump! Jazmin needed a few tries, but the most stoked we all got that day was when she finally cleared the step up!

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
The Caribbean is indeed a magical place.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Boqueron is well known for its night life. And no, my “high-school-science-teacher-tan” sandals were no more trendy in Boqueron than back at home.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Another one of the enduro stages had quite a bit more rock amidst the jungle foliage.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Martín at full tilt, while Logan films.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico
Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
We couldn’t help but wonder how many of the flowers were for losses from hurricane María.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico
Eduardo Carbia throws us a shaka from their new shuttle vehicle. Salinas Gravity Park is located at the Olympic training facility in Salinas, Puerto Rico. The zone has held downhill events for over 20 years, but Eduardo, and his partner Victor Figueroa (driving), have made a tremendous push to revitalize the trails and get the scene growing again.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico
Eduardo Carbia, one of the proprietors of the Salinas Bike Park, airs over Martín.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico
The “pro line” was really fun, with multiple 30’+ long hits. This jump line was a pleasant surprise!

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico
Victor Figueroa is a professional woodworker who has been racing DH for over 19 years. He is the other proprietor of the Salinas Bike Park.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico
Victor lays one over.

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is 3,750 miles from my hometown of Bellingham, WA. The cost for the flights, rental car, and lodging made visiting Cabo Rojo beyond my budget for the Local Loam series. I discussed this with Martín and Jansen. With their personal funds, they offered to cover our travel expenses. Big thanks to them for their support on this!

And finally, one more thing that was super cool -- John Blum explained to me that he learned many of his own grant application best practices and contacts from SORBA, as well as the San Diego Mountain Bike Association. The advocacy community is well aware of the need for regional groups to work together. I hope this example of helping one another will inspire even more groups to think bigger, sharing information and ideas, helping us to grow the sport we all love so much.


Produced by: Jeff Kendall-Weed
Cinematography: Logan Patrick Nelson
Photography: Ben Gavelda

Supported by:

Ibis Cycles, Kali Protectives, Kitsbow Cycling Apparel, Trust Performance, Jenson USA, PNW Components, Industry Nine, and WTB

Local Loam episode three visits Puerto Rico.
Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube, or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!



