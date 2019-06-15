Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Discovers the Riding Community in Puerto Rico in Episode 3 of Local Loam

Puerto Rico Rebuilding for an even stronger future photography by Ben Gavelda // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed Special thanks to Jansen Colberg and Martín Hanzlík for covering our travel and lodging on this!

While my foreign eye is by no means a legitimate barometer of recovery, hurricane María damage is still prevalent, though it seems that the island is for the most part back to “normal.”

Meeting Martín Hanzlík for the first time, just after 1am at the San Juan airport. We still had a two-and-a-half-hour drive to reach Boqueron, in Cabo Rojo, on the south western corner of the island. And yes, as seen in the video, we were on the wrong side of the freeway for an exit.

We saw many horses on the island, not just on the streets, but also being transported simply in the beds of many old pickup trucks.

Ripping down old tracks right behind chickencoops.

Classic case of “it’s steeper than it looks!” This was one of the enduro race stages, and it was fast and fun.

Jansen and Martín.

Thead through the forest, a well-canopied jungle. Dirt was surprisingly dry, and there were plenty of rocks on the island.

This section had a great, natural double/double option, though the neighbor did not want us to jump over their fence.

I’m no stranger to cacti, and while Puerto Rico is not nearly as full of cacti as Arizona, there are still a few of them hiding on the outsides of corners.

New rule: wheelies are only allowed if they go through corners, or over/under neat stuff.

Manuel Matos (left) corners and Eduardo Santiago (right) hops.

As we were grabbing snacks and supplies for a ride, I saw a travel agency/coconut water operation next door. A few dollars later, and we had an old rum bottle full of fresh coconut water.

One of the stages from the recent enduro race featured a nice option huck right at the beginning.

These key members of Cabo Rojo Bike and Hike are accustomed to the intense heat along the coast, much warmer than in the shaded jungles where we rode the day before.

The loose over hardpack was very similar to central coast California riding. And, a view of my top secret “ear-lobe-cam” GoPro placement.

José Rojas loves to ride, and a week after the hurricane, began building these jumps. While they aren’t sanctioned, they are a lot of fun, and if you meet the Cabo Rojo crew, you might get the chance to meet José as well.

Manu, Manolo’s son, was the most excited of us all that day!

There’s not much in life that’s more fun than a good step-up session!

Fifteen years ago, back when I still rode BMX, I could do a legit un-turndown. Today, I’m not nearly as flexible, and my rusty technique needs improvement, but somehow this trick is starting to come back. Stoked to keep progressing!

Jaznira Narvaez clearing the jump! Jazmin needed a few tries, but the most stoked we all got that day was when she finally cleared the step up!

The Caribbean is indeed a magical place.

Boqueron is well known for its night life. And no, my “high-school-science-teacher-tan” sandals were no more trendy in Boqueron than back at home.

Another one of the enduro stages had quite a bit more rock amidst the jungle foliage.

Martín at full tilt, while Logan films.

We couldn’t help but wonder how many of the flowers were for losses from hurricane María.

Eduardo Carbia throws us a shaka from their new shuttle vehicle. Salinas Gravity Park is located at the Olympic training facility in Salinas, Puerto Rico. The zone has held downhill events for over 20 years, but Eduardo, and his partner Victor Figueroa (driving), have made a tremendous push to revitalize the trails and get the scene growing again.

Eduardo Carbia, one of the proprietors of the Salinas Bike Park, airs over Martín.

The “pro line” was really fun, with multiple 30’+ long hits. This jump line was a pleasant surprise!

Victor Figueroa is a professional woodworker who has been racing DH for over 19 years. He is the other proprietor of the Salinas Bike Park.

Victor lays one over.

