Jeff Kendall-Weed Finding Flow On Washington's Gnarliest Legal Trail

Finding Flow On Invictus photography by Riley Seebeck // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed If a trail’s radness is measured by chances to get the wheels in the air, sans traditional jumps, Invictus is one of a kind. If a trail’s radness is measured by chances to get the wheels in the air, sans traditional jumps, Invictus is one of a kind.

Where the fun really begins. By the time riders reach this trail, they’ve been pedaling for quite some time. Where the fun really begins. By the time riders reach this trail, they’ve been pedaling for quite some time.

Spicing things up early, with Logan Nelson in tow on the camera. Spicing things up early, with Logan Nelson in tow on the camera.

A quick spur off No Service, the “People’s Elbow” gets the party started. A quick spur off No Service, the “People’s Elbow” gets the party started.

Aaron Kerson, co-owner and co-founder of PNW Components, overlooking the Snoqualmie corridor. Aaron Kerson, co-owner and co-founder of PNW Components, overlooking the Snoqualmie corridor.

Aaron leads Jeff down No Service. Aaron leads Jeff down No Service.

"A wet winter day when we started working on the lower section of the Invictus trail. The rest of the guys - RJ, Matt, Shannon and Dave make up the Dirt Corps. Not shown are both Jay Gore, who is the Trail Boss for this project, or Harrison Gill." – Dan Saimo. "A wet winter day when we started working on the lower section of the Invictus trail. The rest of the guys - RJ, Matt, Shannon and Dave make up the Dirt Corps. Not shown are both Jay Gore, who is the Trail Boss for this project, or Harrison Gill." – Dan Saimo.

One of the few traditional jumps on Invictus. One of the few traditional jumps on Invictus.

Why the name Invictus? Invictus is a poem by Ernest William Henley. The poem has given strength and inspiration to many, including an incarcerated Nelson Mandela. Key builder Dan Saimo’s son, Sam, found tremendous strength from the poem, and wore it as a tattoo.

Dan explains, “Our guiding goal for the trail was that it celebrated the way that my son Sam lived his life, pursuing the beauty of the great outdoors, making friends and enjoying the fullness of life. One of the key features of the trail is that it is located along the start of the Raging River, as Sam loved the water.”



“Huge props to Dale and Jay for finding this beautiful zone when scouting Phase 1 of the Raging River,” adds Dan.



A truly good trail isn’t just fun to ride once or twice- it builds a community.



“That trail was a real blessing because it got myself, and everyone that knew Sam and rode with him, out there. It was a good project for everybody. The fact that we got such a prime zone to work with is amazing.”



While descending the trail, one can hear the Raging River quite distinctly, and it might be a pretty challenging race between the riders on the trail and the gallons and gallons of water flowing down the mountain.



Dan explained, “Jay has a whole other story, as Jay lost his own son recently as well. Both Jay and I were hurting pretty bad when we were working on that trail, but It was a blessing to work on it.”

Invictus

BY WILLIAM ERNEST HENLEY

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.

Riding Invictus is a great way to pay tribute to the life of Sam. Riding Invictus is a great way to pay tribute to the life of Sam.