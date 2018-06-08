Jeff Kendall-Weed Finding Flow On Washington's Gnarliest Legal Trail

It’s surprisingly easy to find great, flowy mountain bike trails within post-work driving distance from Seattle, WA. As for steep, gnarly, and aggressive trails? Yep, those too are easy to find! Known more for rain and lush fern forests, the woods surrounding the greater Seattle area are also home to some amazing riding.
The state’s newest trail network, the Raging River Phase 1
trail construction project, is now OPEN! And not only is it ready for the two wheeled public to ride, it has what many consider to be the state’s gnarliest legal trail, Invictus. After reading about this trail on Trailforks, and I gave Evergreen trail builder Dale Shahan a call to get more info. I was already familiar with Dale’s style, thanks to Irish Death trail on Galbraith Mountain here in Bellingham, WA. I knew a longer version of this type of trail had to be rad!
As trail builder, Dale led the volunteer crews for this project, and coordinated the workers and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in order to keep everyone on the same page. Dale’s style is unique in a world of sculpted flow trails, as his trails find their own flow very naturally, without much earthwork. He’s sure to keep the roots and rocks in place, and if necessary, will add more rock to the trail to keep it sustainably armored.
Dropping in on the People’s Elbow, named after World Wrestling Entertainment’s ‘The Rock’s’ famous last move, I discovered that this trail feels awesome at faster speeds, and has very few features that require a sudden slow down. The trail is far off the grid, and has no cell service – and therefore might be out of some folks’ comfort zone. But with spring conditions simply so good, it can get very tempting to open up the throttle! Just keep in mind that consequences are quite real when in such a remote location.
At the steep end of the Raging River network, Invictus is an option off No Service trail. No Service has a mix of traditional flow-style trail with natural, root-infested single track, and is one of my favorite flow trails ever as a result.
Invictus, however -- that’s where things get real, real rowdy! After hearing about the trail’s reputation, I came in with high hopes. Not every inch of the trail is pure gnar, and it is very rideable, but expert level riders will definitely feel challenged in multiple sections. Hats off to the team of experienced volunteers, known as the Dirt Corps, who did the majority of the work over the course of a year. Raging River State Forest mountain biking trails
Not only was it great to meet Dale, and see this masterpiece of a network come together, but it was a treat to learn a bit more of the stories behind the trails.
Project trail boss Jay Gore, and the rest of the Dirt Corps, including Dan Saimo, Matt Patterson, RJ Wattles, Dave Hutton, Harisson Gill, and Shanon Smith, did the majority of the work on the trail.
Why the name Invictus? Invictus is a poem by Ernest William Henley. The poem has given strength and inspiration to many, including an incarcerated Nelson Mandela. Key builder Dan Saimo’s son, Sam, found tremendous strength from the poem, and wore it as a tattoo.
Dan explains, “Our guiding goal for the trail was that it celebrated the way that my son Sam lived his life, pursuing the beauty of the great outdoors, making friends and enjoying the fullness of life. One of the key features of the trail is that it is located along the start of the Raging River, as Sam loved the water.”
“Huge props to Dale and Jay for finding this beautiful zone when scouting Phase 1 of the Raging River,” adds Dan.
A truly good trail isn’t just fun to ride once or twice- it builds a community.
“That trail was a real blessing because it got myself, and everyone that knew Sam and rode with him, out there. It was a good project for everybody. The fact that we got such a prime zone to work with is amazing.”
While descending the trail, one can hear the Raging River quite distinctly, and it might be a pretty challenging race between the riders on the trail and the gallons and gallons of water flowing down the mountain.
Dan explained, “Jay has a whole other story, as Jay lost his own son recently as well. Both Jay and I were hurting pretty bad when we were working on that trail, but It was a blessing to work on it.”
Invictus
BY WILLIAM ERNEST HENLEY
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
As an outsider to the Seattle area, I’m quite impressed by the extensive riding opportunities in the region. And it seems that every spot has signage that acknowledges the work of the Evergreen MTB alliance. Mountain biking is an amazing sport, and we need groups like Evergreen to work with government agencies such as the DNR in order to build the type of riding opportunities that we actually want. And when riding opportunities are this prevalent, it reduces the pressure on each specific location, alleviating crowds. A world with many riding opportunities results in a strong riding community, and allows us to all share the ride.
