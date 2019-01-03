Jeff Lenosky Signs with REEB Cycles

PRESS RELEASE: REEB Cycle

The opportunity to dig-in & work closely with a roots mountain bike company, making handmade bikes, like REEB is super motivating. The past few years I’ve been working as an ambassador with the Can’d Aid Foundation for their Treads and Trails Program, which has a big focus on getting low income kids on bikes and outside. REEB has always been about getting people stoked on bikes and their commitment to supporting Can’d Aid Foundation’s mission created a big picture opportunity to work with a core bike company and support a larger goal that is important to me and my career. — Jeff Lenosky

We’re a small team and to have Jeff onboard to ride, give feedback and develop the bikes while providing credibility to a larger audience is a rad opportunity for REEB Cycles. — Chris Sulfrian

We at REEB Cycles, a small handbuilt bike company in Colorado, are stoked to announce Jeff Lenosky will be joining our team in 2019. Jeff’s riding career and 17 years with Giant Bicycles brings a ton of experience and this opportunity allows him to be hands-on growing the company with product development, marketing, leveraging his Trail Boss group rides and attending REEB demo events.The unprecedented move from one of the largest corporate bike companies in the world to a small counter-culture brand is also inspired by the opportunity to align efforts with our non-profit partner the Can’d Aid Foundation. Jeff’s programs and event activations will play a role at the foundations “Treads and Trails” bike builds and donations while expanding the reach of the program. Can’d Aid has donated over 2,500 bikes to low income children in the past 5 years.For every frame sold REEB Cycles will donate a Can’d Aid Treads + Trails bike to an underprivileged child. New in 2019, REEB Cycles will launch a “REEB Junior” american-assembled kid’s bike with proceeds also funding a Treads + Trails bike for a child. The partnership will allow Can’d Aid to get even more kids outside, enjoying healthy, active lifestyles.Stay tuned as Jeff & REEB announce details and a schedule for 2019 events, demos & Trail Boss group rides.