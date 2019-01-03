PRESS RELEASES

Jeff Lenosky Signs with REEB Cycles

Jan 3, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

PRESS RELEASE: REEB Cycle

We at REEB Cycles, a small handbuilt bike company in Colorado, are stoked to announce Jeff Lenosky will be joining our team in 2019. Jeff’s riding career and 17 years with Giant Bicycles brings a ton of experience and this opportunity allows him to be hands-on growing the company with product development, marketing, leveraging his Trail Boss group rides and attending REEB demo events.

The unprecedented move from one of the largest corporate bike companies in the world to a small counter-culture brand is also inspired by the opportunity to align efforts with our non-profit partner the Can’d Aid Foundation. Jeff’s programs and event activations will play a role at the foundations “Treads and Trails” bike builds and donations while expanding the reach of the program. Can’d Aid has donated over 2,500 bikes to low income children in the past 5 years.

bigquotesThe opportunity to dig-in & work closely with a roots mountain bike company, making handmade bikes, like REEB is super motivating. The past few years I’ve been working as an ambassador with the Can’d Aid Foundation for their Treads and Trails Program, which has a big focus on getting low income kids on bikes and outside. REEB has always been about getting people stoked on bikes and their commitment to supporting Can’d Aid Foundation’s mission created a big picture opportunity to work with a core bike company and support a larger goal that is important to me and my career.Jeff Lenosky

For every frame sold REEB Cycles will donate a Can’d Aid Treads + Trails bike to an underprivileged child. New in 2019, REEB Cycles will launch a “REEB Junior” american-assembled kid’s bike with proceeds also funding a Treads + Trails bike for a child. The partnership will allow Can’d Aid to get even more kids outside, enjoying healthy, active lifestyles.

bigquotesWe’re a small team and to have Jeff onboard to ride, give feedback and develop the bikes while providing credibility to a larger audience is a rad opportunity for REEB Cycles.Chris Sulfrian

Stay tuned as Jeff & REEB announce details and a schedule for 2019 events, demos & Trail Boss group rides.

13 Comments

  • + 28
 Stoked!! Thanks for posting this up!
  • + 8
 Stoked for you. Thanks for posting in PinkBike coments
  • + 3
 Rad. Congratulations on the new opportunity!
  • + 4
 Congrats Jeff! Was really hoping this was the direction things were moving. Should be a great partnership.
  • + 1
 Great news. Love REEB. Love the Cantina. Love Trail Boss and have watched the Hall Ranch one at least 20 times. Congrats to both Jeff and REEB.
  • + 1
 That's rad. REEB bikes just became that much cooler to me. Jeff, I look forward to checkin that bike out and having a BEER at Sedona Fest this year!
  • + 4
 Hell yeah!
  • + 2
 Main Page of the Reeb site is Squamish... the bandwagon is deep.
  • + 1
 stoked to see what happens with small brand freedom!
  • + 1
 Good Move!
  • + 1
 Cool to see this!
  • + 1
 Sick!!!
  • + 1
 Congratulations Jeff!

