PRESS RELEASES

Jeff Lenosky's Bikes & Camera Gear Stolen in California

Apr 26, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Jeff Lenosky’s Stolen 145mm Travel 29er Sqweeb w/ Can’d Aid Inspired Paint


REEB Cycles is offering a free steel frame to anyone who returns Jeff Lenosky’s stolen bikes and video equipment. Jeff was just finishing up a month long trip spreading good vibes in California when his van was broken into outside his hotel in Anaheim, California on April 24th. Thieves took off with his two bikes, his camera gear and his computers, as well as the priceless data on the stolen hard drives.


PRESS RELEASE: REEB Cycles During Jeff Lenosky’s month long Sea Otter Classic west coast tour, rooted in the non-profit Can’d Aid’s children’s bike donations, the REEB Cycles team rider’s van was broken into outside of his hotel in Anaheim, CA the night of April 24th. Everything the 20 year professional and Youtube sensation uses to make a living including his two REEB Cycles bikes, computers, cameras and hard drives with all of his personal and professional data were stolen. REEB Cycles is offering a FREE steel REEB frame for anyone who can help return any of Jeff’s equipment.

Jeff’s West Coast trip included an assembly program where he encouraged over 6,000 kids to get excited about cycling, leading Trail Boss group rides with locals, hosting a Can’d Aid bike build with Work Horse Bicycles and donating 60 new bikes to an entire class of deserving Title One first graders at Highland Elementary while wowing them with his trials skills.

After the long flight home, Jeff stated “It’s completely demoralizing to spend a month on the road, away from my family, spreading good vibes and getting underprivileged kids on bikes to have the trip end this way. Everything I have compiled, personally and professionally, over many years of effort are housed on that equipment.”

Jeff Lenosky’s Stolen Pro Model: 27.5” Trials / Street / DJ Rig w/ Can’d Aid Foundation Inspired Paint in front of a class of stoked students.

Please contact REEB Cycles and Jeff with any details surrounding his stolen property: Jeff@reebcycles.com and reebme@reebcycles.com. The free reward is a REEB Cycles steel frame of your choice, model and size.


Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
180202 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
72979 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
55274 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
53744 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
53287 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
37218 views
Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points
36799 views
Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun
35958 views

11 Comments

  • + 6
 This sucks. Jeff is such a positive dude.
  • + 2
 Those thieves really don't know what they're doing. They're stealing so much hard work (all the filming, sessions etc) and make it worthless as obviously they're not going to release it. Just return the stuff and get a real job.
  • + 1
 Bikes and gear can be insured and replaced. The value of your hard creative work that's on those drives is irreplaceable. Hopefully there will be enough attention to Jeff''s work because of this to lessen the blow of losing his work. Good luck Jeff!
  • + 1
 Jeff is the best. I feel for him, esoecially losing the footsge thst can jever be replaced. Im glad his bikes have custom paint, it makes them one of a kind and easier to spot.
  • + 3
 that's just terrible. i hope they get genital warts.
  • + 1
 Or an irreversible pink sock (look it up)
  • + 1
 Jeff puts so much energy into his content and does not deserve this! Lets help him find his gear!!!!!
  • + 1
 I love Jeff so fucking bad
  • + 1
 Bah! Thieving bastards!! I hope you get it all back @jeff-lenosky !!!!!
  • + 2
 DEATH TO BIKE THIEVES!
  • + 1
 Dick move

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031897
Mobile Version of Website