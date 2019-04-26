Jeff Lenosky's Bikes & Camera Gear Stolen in California

PRESS RELEASE: REEB Cycles

Jeff Lenosky’s Stolen Pro Model: 27.5” Trials / Street / DJ Rig w/ Can’d Aid Foundation Inspired Paint in front of a class of stoked students.

During Jeff Lenosky’s month long Sea Otter Classic west coast tour, rooted in the non-profit Can’d Aid’s children’s bike donations, the REEB Cycles team rider’s van was broken into outside of his hotel in Anaheim, CA the night of April 24th. Everything the 20 year professional and Youtube sensation uses to make a living including his two REEB Cycles bikes, computers, cameras and hard drives with all of his personal and professional data were stolen. REEB Cycles is offering a FREE steel REEB frame for anyone who can help return any of Jeff’s equipment.Jeff’s West Coast trip included an assembly program where he encouraged over 6,000 kids to get excited about cycling, leading Trail Boss group rides with locals, hosting a Can’d Aid bike build with Work Horse Bicycles and donating 60 new bikes to an entire class of deserving Title One first graders at Highland Elementary while wowing them with his trials skills.After the long flight home, Jeff stated “It’s completely demoralizing to spend a month on the road, away from my family, spreading good vibes and getting underprivileged kids on bikes to have the trip end this way. Everything I have compiled, personally and professionally, over many years of effort are housed on that equipment.”Please contact REEB Cycles and Jeff with any details surrounding his stolen property: Jeff@reebcycles.com and reebme@reebcycles.com. The free reward is a REEB Cycles steel frame of your choice, model and size.