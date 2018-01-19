INDUSTRY INSIDER

Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]

Jan 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Jeff Steber was busy prepping another carbon prototype frame with graphics today.
Jeff Steber

Big changes are afoot down in Temecula, CA. Andrew Herrick, who previously worked for Crankbrothers, joined Intense Cycles 4 years ago to give Jeff Steber more time to focus on design work. Now Jeff, the founder of Intense, is returning as the face of the company rather than working behind the scenes as the Creative Director. Intense recently launched a direct-to-customer sale program.

We reached out to Jeff for some more insight.

Hey Jeff, what was the catalyst for this change in leadership?


JS: Over the last few years I’ve been working behind the scenes at Intense. When I stepped away from running the show it was because I recognized that I needed experts to help on the business side. We needed to transition to carbon, evolve the business model, and strengthen our business structure. With that said, there was always a timeline on rebuilding those foundational elements and then stepping back into this role.

In the past I’ve struggled juggling too much as a jack-of-all-trades, and having someone like Andrew be a key architect of our shift to our B2B/B2C “Rider Direct” business model was critical.

Along the way I’ve learned a lot, and I believe that to take Intense’s brand to the next level I need to be back in the driver’s seat. I need to be giving it 150%, all of my energy, to capitalize on the sweat equity that we’ve invested into this company.

So what does this mean for the company and its direction?


JS: Rider Direct is one part of the equation and me retaking the reins as CEO is another, but the third is evolving our lineup to capitalize on those changes. Over the next year we’ll be announcing model changes to better fit the new sales model.

We think Rider Direct is a big deal. In some ways it throws back to the early days when I was welding and selling directly to people, but it’s also been great for dealers and consumers. Pricing is more competitive without having to compromise on the brand’s quality. We assume more risk on inventory, which is great for shops that are often forced to carry too much product from other brands and then have to take major discounts. Low minimums, more choice, better inventory management, etc., it’s great for dealers that get it. The flexibility of the system makes it futureproof, we hope.

Core North American brands have been a hard sell for shops recently, in part because of our reluctance to jump into the eMTB fray. European brands and shops have gotten a serious boost from that business. Before you ask, yes we’re always considering new opportunities.

So that’s the long-and-short of it. Ultimately I’m doing this because I’m passionate about it. I’m lucky to have a job like this, and I love driving this thing forward. From here we’re going to keep pushing, fully implement our new business model, and realign our offerings to take advantage of it.


PRESS RELEASE: Intense Cycles

After a number of years of growth and product development, Jeff Steber, Founder and Principle share holder announced today he is returning to the position of CEO of Intense Cycles. “As we have now moved into the Rider-Direct business model, it has become more important to me to ensure we reinforce the core authentic roots that made the iconic Intense brand. I have a renewed focus to lead the brand to fulfill its promise and retain the position as a true innovator and disruptor in Mountain Biking”, says Steber. “In making this change, I want to thank Andrew Herrick for his time and efforts to grow Intense and the Intense brand” says Steber. "I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Intense has an aggressive agenda planned for 2018 that is centered around the brand’s foundation. Racing programs and R&D projects will be the key focus for immediate and future initiatives, as well a renewed investment into cultivating and supporting dealers and riders who embrace the philosophy of “Intense For Life.”

With Intense Factory Racing’s bold return to the forefront of DH racing in 2017, Intense is looking forward to a highly-anticipated race season. The team makes its first stop at Crankworx Round #1 in April where IFR front-man, Jack Moir will fight to defend his reign as Downhill gold medalist in Rotorua. IFR will compete in all Crankworx and UCI World Cup events and continue to test and prove the bikes at the pinnacle of the sport.

Intense also plans the addition new models this year and will continue to develop and refine existing models in the lineup. “One of the projects that we are most passionate about, the M29, will be ridden by all the IFR team members this year, and we are excited to release that model for production later this spring,” says Steber.

The M29, as with all Intense bikes, will be available through Intense Rider-Direct, which is an initiative announced in December. Intense continues to promote and grow this direct-sales hybrid program and is committed to supporting both independent bike shops and the new Rider-Direct program, providing purchasing options and great service to riders while keeping independent bike shops included in the commerce chain.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Intense Cycles. “As a brand, we’ve been around long enough to see some ups and downs.” says Steber. “I have gained valuable experience, and it has become clear to me the qualities that make Intense exceptional. In these areas, I will not compromise. I am excited to be back behind the wheel and looking forward to steering the brand for years and decades to come.”

Intense Cycles, Founded in 1993, is an innovator in the MTB industry with bold, striking designs, engineered to compete at the pinnacle of the sport. We are driven to bring world-cup proven technology to passionate riders worldwide. Racing is our True North. We are Intense.

Welding
Steber with a torch.


Must Read This Week
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
66001 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
57122 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
48883 views
What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions
45454 views
Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
41996 views
Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing
36381 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
33699 views
Cam Zink Off SRAM & RockShox
32930 views

77 Comments

  • + 29
 On January 19, 2018, Andrew Herrick was ousted as CEO of Intense Chcles by the board of directors. Steber stepped in as the CEO to begin a critical restructuring of the company's product line. Sounds familiar right? ...
....
On July 9, 1997, Gil Amelio was ousted as CEO of Apple by the board of directors. Jobs stepped in as the interim CEO to begin a critical restructuring of the company's product line.
  • + 8
 Intense Cycles*
  • + 14
 The restructuring has been done over the past few years under Herrick. It was under his reign that Intense went from a boutique brand selling a basic lineup of frames and niche image to a true top-shelf brand with a full lineup of complete bikes. In 2013 they had JUST introduced the Carbine, their first carbon frame, and had five other frames (spider, tracer, Uzzi, 951, M9) covering very limited spots in the spectrum of riding. Today they have seven different frames each with three different builds (covering just about any type of riding one could ask for), their own component and wheel products, and a much-evolved image. Furthermore, every one of those bikes is recognized among the best bikes you can buy. Intense looks almost completely different today than it did five years ago. Whether you like the changes or not is a matter of opinion, but there's no question that Intense is a stronger brand now than it was five years ago.

It sounds like Steber wants to elevate their marketing presence in the competitive end of the sport...re-establish the racing pedigree so to speak. Which I think is really cool seeing as Intense's production bikes were born out of their racing reputation. Back in the early days of Intense, owning an Intense frame was much like having a Formula 1 car in your garage.
  • + 4
 @TheRaven: Back in the 90's one would look at a bike mag and see an Intense and Foes frame as if they were the center fold of a playboy mag. In other words, they gave you a hard on but you knew they were off limits unless you had tons of cash to splash. And lots of coke too.
  • + 29
 Maybe a return to some aluminum options, not everyone needs or wants the additional cost or marginal gains of carbon. Yes, I'm serious.

*insert Intense cracking joke here*
  • + 20
 I agree. While carbon frames look great aluminum is what I want.
  • + 15
 Make Aluminum Great Again. They should also make a short travel XC bike and call it "Covfefe."
  • + 3
 @uphill-blues: Finally a #MAGA I can support.
  • + 8
 Ya, I'm with you. I always *think* about carbon, but when the rubber hits the dirt and I have to pull out my wallet, I'm an aluminum guy. I don't want to deal with finicky carbon bikes for like a 300g weight savings and $1000 more cash.
  • + 10
 That's what Guerrilla Gravity is for Wink
  • + 3
 *Aluminium
  • + 4
 Steel is the new carbon..
  • + 2
 It's funny how they show a picture of him welding...dont relly know what he is welding, they don't make no aluminum any more. Same goes for the new tracer ad video, many welding footage to then show a carbon bike. WTF? Nevertheless it's not like intense aluminum bikes were cheap, the last uzzi frame reatiled in Spain for over 3000 euros.
  • + 2
 @stefanfresh: Prototypes. All prototypes are hand welded in Temecula, CA and tested by the factory team riders, Intense Employees, and ambassadors before anything with carbon is considered. The footage in the Tracer video of Jeff welding is because he welded each alloy prototype (A total of about 8 variations) before a decision on which one would go into production took place.
  • + 1
 @yzedf: Sure !!! :-)
  • + 24
 The M29 is the best looking bike around, happy to know it’ll be available for purchase.
  • + 10
 Yeah it'll be on the "monthly deals" article in no time! STOKED!
  • + 7
 it does look amazing, but how do you adjust that shock once it's all put together...... (see the build pics for ref)? It's rad that it's carbon though, means the rear end should be straight....
  • + 4
 @atrokz: savage........but true.
  • + 2
 @atrokz: You are assuming they will build the molds straight.
  • + 20
 Some Al frame options and a threaded bb would be fucking intense.
  • + 3
 A camping orgy is fucking in tents.
  • + 15
 Intense says they want to ..."reinforce the core authentic roots..." How about going back to made in the good all USA!
  • + 55
 Because everyone will go back to complaining about a $4000 aluminium frameset
  • + 6
 @Tr011: ^^^ This
  • + 15
 Cool , now scrap the BB92 and use threaded BBs.!
  • + 7
 This is an industry issue. Too many companies selling too many over priced bikes that buyers are starting to step back and question. Buyers are getting better at finding deals.
  • + 9
 Andrew Herrick is now available for highly discounted rates on your favorite online bike stores!
  • + 10
 Bring back alloy frames made in the US!
  • + 3
 Guerrila Gravity
  • + 4
 That M29 looks awesome. Funny when you compare it to what Santa Cruz did to their Nomad last year. I thought Santa Cruz said the Nomad was "designed" to take advantage of the V10 leverage, and get the center of gravity low. The M29 must have had "similar" design parameters, and I know looks aren't everything, but the M29 looks like a work of art, while the Nomad... not so much.
  • + 1
 Intense and SC are like brothers - Intense is the party guy who stays out late drinking beer with the boys while SC is the quiet guy who stays home and watches his stock portfolio while drinking scotch and smoking a cigar. I think this describes their design ethos perfectly.
  • + 8
 Great for Intense...founders rule!
  • + 1
 I’ll be so disillusioned if anyone other than Troy wrote this - I’m after proper founders or silence!
  • + 4
 Things couldn't have worked out better for Jeff S. He was able to take a mental break from being CEO, while the company made big changes. I imagine that he is coming back into this position refreshed and ready to stir things up in the industry.
  • + 8
 Make Intense Great Again
  • + 3
 #MIGA
  • + 7
 Make Intenses Straight Again
  • + 6
 He seems like a cool dude, I really enjoyed the podcast Vital did with him.
  • + 5
 Fire that teenage graphic designer who choses colors based on skittles he randomly picks up and you're good to go.
  • + 2
 I’ve tried a Brand X carbon frame (they have a good reputation) and I’ve broken one and I’m just not a fan of the plastic bikes. I still like my old aluminum frame Intense and I want a new welded in Cali aluminum Intense! My rocky and flinty OZ trails murder plastic rear triangles and down tubes (and tire sidewalls). Aluminum may ding a bit, but at least I don’t have to worry about it giving up on the next drop or something.
  • + 1
 Back in the day, I always drooled over Intense frames in the back of MBA or at races. Could never afford one. The primer is pretty close, though. Maybe in the coming years they will build on the consumer direct model and continue to get good kit at lower prices. It can be done, it just requires a shift in thinking.
  • + 2
 Call up Frank the Welder Wadleton. Give him an obscene 4 year contract, a pallet of Red Bull and glue the welder to his hand. It’s time for real made in America bikes again.
  • + 3
 I love how the trolls of the industry immediately go to Frank the Welder as their example. Like he is gonna save the day. He's not a superhero folks.
  • + 2
 @raditude: Not sure why I’m being called a troll? FTW put together some fantastic bikes for some of the most prolific racers that help shape our sport (Furtado, Tomac etc.) His contribution was early when aluminum was a relatively new to frame building as was Steber and Intense. That’s all my point was. I’m sure you’re a much better welder than Frank is but I don’t know your name so I couldn’t recommmed you for the job.
  • + 5
 All bikes bought direct come with a rake upgrade.
  • + 5
 I'm just waiting to see if your bringing back the Uzzi!
  • + 1
 Now if they would just update their suspension knemantics. Even Santa Cruz have moved away from the regressive to progressive VPP curve. Otherwise a company that really tries hard and stands behind their product, even with so e QC issues.
  • + 4
 Tracer and Carbine are linear-progressive. Regressive early stroke is gone.
  • + 5
 Great news excited to see whats next
  • + 2
 I hope he improves customer service.
  • + 3
 Make a 29er AL Uzzi, preferably in raw. I'll rob a bank to buy one (in small too pls).
  • + 3
 To any and all bike companies. If your brand is struggling, look at what YT is doing.
  • + 12
 slurpslurpslurpYTslurpslurp
  • - 1
 @High-Life: I'd suck YT's dick any day.
  • + 4
 @aw-gooner: you probably dont want to be sucking a bicycle peen...thats weird
  • + 4
 Yep. Sponsor a top rider, and offer 3 year old bikes for low prices!
  • + 2
 totally true, and I feel Intense has to many bikes in the line up they should just focus on Trail, Enduro, and DH simple and yet try to lead the pack in these categories even though I'm a YT fan
  • + 3
 One ride in on my Jeffsy and I'm in love. Looking forward to ride # 2 tomorrow. Who else can come even close to this performance and price? No one in the US, that's for sure... Frown
  • + 2
 @Poulsbojohnny: I would say nukeproof is close to yt good spec builds still at a low price
  • + 2
 Intense to start making electric mopeds? Add yet another brand to the do-not-buy list.
  • + 1
 27.5 aluminum made in USA all mountain/enduro frame with multiple shock options, threaded BB and raw aluminum, no ugly colors.
  • + 3
 M16 with ENVE carbon, mmmhh they know whats hot.
  • + 2
 That M29 is hot, like a fire in a circus... In tents!
  • + 1
 He's got nice bangs. He looks like he could be Steve from Stranger Thing's dad.
  • + 2
 Maybe it will work somehow and not only in theory?
  • + 1
 But will they still be massively dicounted in the monthly deals section on Pinkbike?
  • + 1
 AHHHH YEAH BRING BACK THE OLD WELDING TABLES. OH YEAH, PHK carbon is king now...... Sitting back down in my wheel chair
  • + 3
 I want a pony
  • + 1
 Please make the M29 big enough for people over 6'2"!!
  • + 1
 naming their bikes after guns is so lame..
  • + 1
 Make them in the USA again and I'll buy one.
  • + 1
 I didn’t know he was away lol
  • + 2
 Too late
  • + 0
 Looks promising INtense, I've been missing you Big Grin
  • + 1
 Finally!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.084169
Mobile Version of Website