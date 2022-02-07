Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike

Jeff Steber has posted a sneak peek at a new prototype Intense downhill bike that looks like it incorporates a high pivot suspension design
Although the carbon M29 is the current consumer offering from Intense
, the Intense Factory Racing team have been racing on aluminium prototypes since the 2019 World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne
. After that, a second, refined version of the M279 was raced by the team last year after being tested in the off season
and now Jeff looks to be working on a new prototype hand crafted in California.
Previous Intense mullet prototypes built for Aaron Gwin (left) and Neko Mulally (right)
|Phase 3 of a project that started 6 months ago with Intense Factory Racing with benchmarking and the start of the next gen IFR Dh rig , stay tuned more toys for the boys.—Jeff Steber
This is not just a third attempt at a mullet set up though as it looks to us like this new bike might have a totally new kinematic built around a high pivot set up. Of course, we don't need to tell you that high pivots are all the rage at the moment... In fact, only three World Cups across the men and women's field were won by 'regular' pivot bikes with high pivots taking the remaining 11 rounds. The big clue that Jeff and the Intense Factory Racing Team are following suit comes from the unmistakable idlers and e13 chainguides in Jeff's post. What else would you use them for if not to counteract the adverse pedal kickback that is inherent to the design?
We can also see a pivot in the chainstay, which wasn't present in previous Intense prototypes, and hints that we could be looking at a design that similar to the new Trek Session
or prototype Commencal Supreme
. A bit of playing around with the levels on one of Jeff's stories also revealed a new front triangle with a straighter top tube and redesigned layout.
Jeff's stories revealed a rear triangle with a chainstay pivot and a new front end too
We're expecting the team to hit the ground running in Lourdes with this bike so we probably won't have to wait too long to hear more about it. We've reached out to Jeff for more information and will update this article if we can gain any more information.
