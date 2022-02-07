close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike

Feb 7, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Jeff Steber has posted a sneak peek at a new prototype Intense downhill bike that looks like it incorporates a high pivot suspension design

Although the carbon M29 is the current consumer offering from Intense, the Intense Factory Racing team have been racing on aluminium prototypes since the 2019 World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne. After that, a second, refined version of the M279 was raced by the team last year after being tested in the off season and now Jeff looks to be working on a new prototype hand crafted in California.

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Previous Intense mullet prototypes built for Aaron Gwin (left) and Neko Mulally (right)

bigquotesPhase 3 of a project that started 6 months ago with Intense Factory Racing with benchmarking and the start of the next gen IFR Dh rig , stay tuned more toys for the boys.Jeff Steber

This is not just a third attempt at a mullet set up though as it looks to us like this new bike might have a totally new kinematic built around a high pivot set up. Of course, we don't need to tell you that high pivots are all the rage at the moment... In fact, only three World Cups across the men and women's field were won by 'regular' pivot bikes with high pivots taking the remaining 11 rounds. The big clue that Jeff and the Intense Factory Racing Team are following suit comes from the unmistakable idlers and e13 chainguides in Jeff's post. What else would you use them for if not to counteract the adverse pedal kickback that is inherent to the design?


We can also see a pivot in the chainstay, which wasn't present in previous Intense prototypes, and hints that we could be looking at a design that similar to the new Trek Session or prototype Commencal Supreme. A bit of playing around with the levels on one of Jeff's stories also revealed a new front triangle with a straighter top tube and redesigned layout.

Jeff's stories revealed a rear triangle with a chainstay pivot and a new front end too

We're expecting the team to hit the ground running in Lourdes with this bike so we probably won't have to wait too long to hear more about it. We've reached out to Jeff for more information and will update this article if we can gain any more information.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Intense


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
92761 views
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
54848 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
48986 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson
46472 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
42496 views
First Look: Saris' New Modular Hitch System Bike Rack
38036 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
36896 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
33830 views

9 Comments

  • 12 0
 Imagine how awkward it would be if it looked like Neko's bike.
  • 4 0
 getting boring now
  • 2 0
 Plenty of time for testing before the new season starts...
  • 2 0
 Just remake the M1 with a high pivot already
  • 2 0
 ohh great, another GT Fury
  • 2 0
 Will look like a Session
  • 1 0
 Intense still makes bikes? Will there be a Santa Cruz version first?
  • 1 0
 NO GIRLZ ALLOWED
  • 1 3
 Full test and write up tomorrow. For members only.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008131
Mobile Version of Website