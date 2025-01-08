Jenny Rissveds Joins Canyon CLLCTV Factory XC Team

The Canyon CLLCTV Factory XC Team has announced its newest signing today in Jenny Rissveds. The 30 year old from Falun, Sweden is the 2016 Olympic champion and placed third at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her team of the last three years, Team 31, announced mid-December
that it wouldn't be on the World Cup XC circuit in 2025. She will race aboard the Canyon Lux World Cup CFR for the 2025 season.
|We're beyond excited to welcome Jenny to the Canyon family. Her incredible career and fearless approach to racing align perfectly with our mission to support riders at the very top of the sport.—CLLCTV Factory XC Team Manager Sébastien Francois
|Joining the Canyon CLLCTV is a huge opportunity for me. I’ve been riding bikes for so long now but I still feel like there is so much for me to learn and so many ways to improve. I’m really looking forward to this journey and to see how we can learn and improve together. I’m really happy about this new chapter of my career.—Jenny Rissveds
The team is also welcoming two rising stars, Valentina Corvi and Noa Filipp. Corvi is the current U23 Italian national champion, while French talent Filippi holds multiple XCO/XCC youth titles and is ready to take on the world’s best in his first year as a Junior.
German XC powerhouse Luca Schwarzbauer returns to the team, along with France's Thomas Griot and Spanish U23 star Thibaut François.
|This lineup hits all the marks. With Jenny and Luca’s leadership, Thomas and Thibaut’s energy, and the fresh fire of Valentina and Noa, we’re set for an incredible season. 2025 is going to be epic.—CLLCTV Factory XC Team Manager Sébastien Francois
The two of them sat on this couch for about 10 minutes, talking about god knows what, eating, and laughing. When it was time to go, Jenny gave my daughter her jersey, numbers still attached. I don't know if Jenny realized the impact of what she did, but my daughter (now almost 10) races on two teams, and loves to follow the World Cup circuit.
„As we put our world cup effort on paus we will in 2025, go back to our roots and our hearts: to create an inclusive, safe and developing program for children and young people. Our vision is to build the future together and aim for a return to the World Cup in 2026 - stronger than ever!“
Source: latest Instagram-post of Team 31
Sucks for Ibis too, since I think they need a race team to get the Exie right.
Many here don't see that as progress....
All the changes being implemented basically made Team31 unviable like so many others so the plug got pulled.
Damn shame. What Jenny started and was leading there was so good. And this forces her back into the factory tram environment. Hope it works out better for her this time around.
It's great that she's been able to come back.
