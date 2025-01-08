Powered by Outside

Jenny Rissveds Joins Canyon CLLCTV Factory XC Team

Jan 8, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
The Canyon CLLCTV Factory XC Team has announced its newest signing today in Jenny Rissveds. The 30 year old from Falun, Sweden is the 2016 Olympic champion and placed third at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her team of the last three years, Team 31, announced mid-December that it wouldn't be on the World Cup XC circuit in 2025. She will race aboard the Canyon Lux World Cup CFR for the 2025 season.

bigquotesWe're beyond excited to welcome Jenny to the Canyon family. Her incredible career and fearless approach to racing align perfectly with our mission to support riders at the very top of the sport.CLLCTV Factory XC Team Manager Sébastien Francois


bigquotesJoining the Canyon CLLCTV is a huge opportunity for me. I’ve been riding bikes for so long now but I still feel like there is so much for me to learn and so many ways to improve. I’m really looking forward to this journey and to see how we can learn and improve together. I’m really happy about this new chapter of my career.Jenny Rissveds


The team is also welcoming two rising stars, Valentina Corvi and Noa Filipp. Corvi is the current U23 Italian national champion, while French talent Filippi holds multiple XCO/XCC youth titles and is ready to take on the world’s best in his first year as a Junior.


Valentina Corv
Noa Filippi


German XC powerhouse Luca Schwarzbauer returns to the team, along with France's Thomas Griot and Spanish U23 star Thibaut François.

bigquotesThis lineup hits all the marks. With Jenny and Luca’s leadership, Thomas and Thibaut’s energy, and the fresh fire of Valentina and Noa, we’re set for an incredible season. 2025 is going to be epic.CLLCTV Factory XC Team Manager Sébastien Francois


  • 5161
 I have a Jenny Rissveds story that is worth sharing from the World Cup at Snowshoe...after the XCO race on Sunday, my then eight-year-old daughter was walking around the pits, looking for autographs. Jenny, totally gassed from the race, was sitting on a random couch in the middle of the parking lot, helmet still on, covered in dirt and sweat. My daughter went up to her, and asked for her to sign her World Cup poster. My daughter had an ice cream cone, and Jenny mentioned that it looked good. She said something in Sweedish to some guy near by, who went and got her an ice cream, too.

The two of them sat on this couch for about 10 minutes, talking about god knows what, eating, and laughing. When it was time to go, Jenny gave my daughter her jersey, numbers still attached. I don't know if Jenny realized the impact of what she did, but my daughter (now almost 10) races on two teams, and loves to follow the World Cup circuit.
  • 510
 It is always soo good to hear that she not only seems to be that person from a media point of view, but to then also hear this kind of testimony. So wonderful Smile
  • 210
 What a class act! Great memory and thanks for sharing.
  • 110
 There are many ways to get kids into bikes - this story is a very good way.
  • 200
 I realized I said “numbers still attached” above, and that was wrong. Her number plate from her bike was with the jersey. Still, you get my point.
  • 281
 Just eight days in and we have a solid contender for 2025 Comment of the Year.
  • 100
 When interviewed by Wyn, some time ago, she was the most interesting.
  • 216
 i want to know who the asshat is that downvoted this....
  • 390
 Rissveds always comes across as one of the absolute best humans in mountain bike racing or mountain biking in general. The way she alerted Haley Batten's pit crew during the Olympic race that Haley was coming in with a flat most likely directly resulted in Rissveds slipping from a silver to bronze medal yet she never one displayed any regret.
  • 60
 @ahhchon: Twas a truly jealous a$$hat.
  • 182
 @mdubxtreme: You've never clicked a DV by accident? You can't undo that mistake which is a fault in the UI.
  • 50
 Didn't think I could like her more than I already did.
  • 21
 Whoever downvoted this is jealous they didn't get an ice cream cone. Great story!!
  • 160
 @ahhchon: someone with large thumbs and a phone for ants
  • 30
 Man,that was beautiful. What a class act. Wishing your daughter a very successful career,and may her be the next to inspire a young racer!
  • 11
 @suspended-flesh: I'd like to thank whoever gave you a single downvote. Poetry.
  • 20
 @nzandyb: Historically, I have been a magnet for them, but it was a nice touch indeed.
  • 10
 Awesome.
  • 40
 @ahhchon: Someone with sausage fingers that actually tried to upvote probably.
  • 20
 @watchtower: ... while coming down Venison. That was you, right?
  • 10
 i love this!!
  • 1152
 Her sportsmanship in the Paris Olympics will always be a highlight for me- alerting Batten's pit that she had flatted, so they could be ready. CLASS.
  • 446
 CNGRTLTNS JNNY!
  • 123
 Oh, we can(yon) make it shrtr:
cngrts jny
  • 40
 @PerNyberg1Bn: hr frst nm s splld "jnn". Th psln s vwl.
  • 192
 Good for her. Jenny is a favorite of mine b/c she reminds of Mary Poppins. Compare her riding next to Keller: Keller looks like she's in an MMA fight with Thomus....while Jenny looks like she's on a Sunday beach ride...so relaxed and smooth.
  • 200
 Jenny is the best interviewee on the MTB circuit.
  • 50
 There is also that wild Oceanic XC woman who's name escapes me who is more fun than a barrel of Tazmanian Devils....
  • 91
 @suspended-flesh: Sammie Maxwell from NZ
  • 21
 @toph89: Yeah that's her! Oceanic was probably a dumb Americanism - Oceanian? Oceaniac? From Down Under?
  • 40
 @suspended-flesh: Antipodean?
  • 10
 @jgoldfield: Yes, that works!
  • 20
 @suspended-flesh: Oceanic works mate (altho not common)..."Kiwi" is the ticket tho..Smile
  • 10
 @toph89: Thanks - I wasn't which country she was from. Cheers
  • 131
 I‘m shocked! I mean I like Canyon (Even though the brackets on the shoulders/arms are still very weird to me), but what about Jennys own team? I always understood her approach as something like „I don‘t want the external pressure of a large team anymore, therefore I‘m leading my own team in which I can influence those team dynamics in a positive way“. I‘m a bit confused. Can someone enlighten me? Smile
  • 241
 People discover their needs change over time, and make different decisions as a result. Perhaps running her own time had a lot of overhead that took away from her ability to concentrate on the racing. This is the kind of thing a bigger team can help with.
  • 150
 Found something:
„As we put our world cup effort on paus we will in 2025, go back to our roots and our hearts: to create an inclusive, safe and developing program for children and young people. Our vision is to build the future together and aim for a return to the World Cup in 2026 - stronger than ever!“
Source: latest Instagram-post of Team 31
  • 131
 @lejake: Yep, not so much her dropping her team, but her main sponsor not keeping the team.

Sucks for Ibis too, since I think they need a race team to get the Exie right.
  • 191
 The changes to the World Cup mean that smaller teams (eg Beyond Racing in DH) are finishing in favour of fewer bigger teams.

Many here don't see that as progress....
  • 43
 capitalism wins
  • 140
 @korev: ahhhh ok got it.

All the changes being implemented basically made Team31 unviable like so many others so the plug got pulled.

Damn shame. What Jenny started and was leading there was so good. And this forces her back into the factory tram environment. Hope it works out better for her this time around.
  • 33
 Money
  • 61
 @HumpDiesel: If Jenny can win WC races on it, it can't be all that much to improve!
  • 20
 She needs to make a living at it while she can.
  • 10
 @LDG: They can use the race team to develop it more. It’s behind others now in terms of travel, except for the SuperCaliber.
  • 140
 Jenny is my favorite XC racer due to her grit and personality. Good luck to her and the team.
  • 120
 Love watching her race, she loves to push, attack and try and split/break things up.
  • 130
 To come back from mental illness as severe as her's makes it even more impressive.
  • 70
 always great watching her race. also love her interviews. i hope she can stay true to her style on this team.
  • 12
 @korev: interesting, I never viewed it as a mental illness. I viewed it as mountain biking wasn’t positive for her anymore, so she quit for a while to concentrate on what was. Neither is bad in any way. I’d love to know her opinion.
  • 50
 @packfill: It was a lot worse than not wanting to ride her bike www.cyclingnews.com/news/rissveds-two-years-ago-i-didnt-want-to-be-alive

It's great that she's been able to come back.
  • 50
 For those that didn't hear... Jenny's Team 31 official instagram account announced on Dec 19 the following:

"After three successful years at the highest level within the XCO World Cup, where we alongside consistent podium finishes created an unique culture characterized by safety, transparency and joy, Team 31 is now facing an exciting shift.

As we put our world cup effort on paus we will in 2025, go back to our roots and our hearts: to create an inclusive, safe and developing program for children and young people. Our vision is to build the future together and aim for a return to the World Cup in 2026 - stronger than ever!"

www.instagram.com/p/DDw8FaptLXo
  • 70
 How many years is the contract?
  • 30
 Valid question.
  • 60
 Noa looks ready for some Roller Derby!
  • 50
 Jenny R is the best, her personality, riding and energy make her just great for the sport!
  • 20
 Jenny is my favorite no matter what, it does suck to see her on a big-bank team. No doubt another move initiated by the UCI’s massive team fee.
  • 21
 I've loved that Rissveds rode an Ibis for the past few years, but she's earned a spot on a better funded team through solid results and consistent class. Congrats to her-the move is well earned!!
  • 20
 I wonder if this means Canyon will now offer their XC bikes with Flight Attendant (as seen in these pictures).
  • 20
 The Lux WC CFR has been available with Flight Attendant for a few months now, specifically the Loana Lecomte version. It's even on sale right now. (This seems to be europe only though - Checked the US site, and its not there)
  • 10
 @lennartkung: thanks - yes... I was looking at the US site and have not seen one yet. The Lux WC is, for the most part, sold out in the US in popular sizes.
  • 20
 Way to go Jenny!! Keep up the good work Smile
  • 20
 I hope her bike arrives in the post on time
  • 10
 Happy for Jenny but surprised to see this. Jenny is not the big company type but I guess Ibis can't compete with Canyon.
  • 10
 I much prefer her previous jersey, this purple & white thing make me sick
  • 10
 Curious about their enduro team as well…
  • 30
 José Borges left the enduro (E-EDR) and will be riding for a portuguese ROAD team next year.
  • 43
 Sucks to suck Ibis! Canyon will be dangerous next season
  • 11
 THATS a hot bike! errr, rig.
  • 10
 JNNY RSVDDS S TH BST
  • 33
 Jnn rssvd
  • 41
 rssvds*
  • 13
 Y stll sn't vwl.
  • 20
 @mi-bike: rght







