INTERVIEWS

Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs

Aug 15, 2017
by Matt Wragg  
News broke this week that Olympic Champion, Jenny Rissveds would not be competing at the World Championships in Cairns, Australia next month. We spoke to her team manager, Thomas Frischknecht, to find out more about the situation.


Back luck on the start for Jenny Rissveds meant staying about mid pack for her first race back.


So can you explain your side of the situation with Swedish Cycling?

Swedish cycling signed a contract with POC for the whole kit: jersey, shorts, helmets, eyewear, gloves and socks. The athletes have to wear all these products while competing for the national team. As Jenny already has a contract with her trade team Scott/SRAM to wear Scott helmet and she also has a worldwide contract for all competition to were Oakley eyewear. So she didn't sign this agreement with the National Federation. Short term, talking with the president of Swedish cycling last year, I solved the problem saying, "Okay for the European Championships in Sweden we let Jenny compete in a Poc helmet as this is was on Poc's home soil. For the rest of the year - World Championships and Olympics - she'll ride whatever she is sponsored to ride, and he agreed to this. In the meantime, we asked the UCI to take action to actually define more precisely what national federations can ask the riders and what they can't because we saw a potential conflict there. This could go even further, say Swedish Cycling signed a contract with Specialized and their riders have to compete on Specialized bikes when they are competing for the National Federation? So we asked for some help from the UCI. This, unfortunately, didn't really result in any action from their side over the last year and this year. Swedish cycling came back and said if she wants to join the national team she is obliged to sign this contract which tells her then to wear POC products. This is asking someone to violate a contract, so it's against European law. As Jenny has already signed a contract with the team. This is not a common for national federations to actually sign contracts for personal equipment. We advised her to not sign this contract and this resulted in the Swedish Cycling Federation saying, "Okay then we're not sending anyone to Cairns." So it's now at the end and it was Swedish Cycling who took the decision to not send any athletes to the World Championship, which is a shame.

So every athlete who would be on the Swedish national squad was not in a position to sign this contract?


Yeah. Well, the same is for Alexander Engen and another girl that also didn't want to violate their existing contracts. Swedish Cycling put them in a position where they would have to violate an existing contract. From the team's side, we stayed firm and said that the UCI or Swedish cycling has to solve this problem. If that contract is signed then we would have our back against the wall to turn things around. So we said hey we are going to stay firm. Hopefully there will now be a big shitstorm over Swedish Cycling's actions. They just pushed it too far and now the Olympic champion is not competing at the World Championships, which is a shame. A shame for Jenny, a shame for the sport in general and a much bigger shame for Swedish cycling.

There have always been special kits for Worlds, right? For instance, in DH there were always the national skinsuits.


This has always happened. It's been the history of cycling at World Championships on the road, cyclocross, mountain bike - it's the national federation that supplies shorts and jersey to be raced in. This is fine. This is also where they get some revenue from sponsors and it has always been that way. But, in the UCI regulations, there is not such a strict definition stating that it is only jersey and shorts. Swedish Cycling used British Cycling as an example. Their riders were not just wearing the jersey and shorts through the year, but were also riding the bikes and all the kit. But the big difference between Swedish Cycling and British Cycling is that the athletes from British Cycling, this not only on track it's also the under-23 team of great Britain in cross-country, they were out but they were actually registered as a trade team. They were travelling to World Cup races as a trade team under the British Cycling flag, the athletes were actually paid a salary and bonuses and all of that made it possible for them to make a living with their national federation. Whereas Swedish cycling doesn't have a dime. Jenny doesn't get a cent from them. She lives only from what she makes with her trade team we make sure she has 99 percent of the support to bring her to all the World Cup races and we are responsible for all her equipment. Now they're basically taking away something that we believe belongs to her.

Scott-Sram MTB Team Launch - Nino Schurter Thomas Frischknecht and Jenny Rissveds
Jenny with her team manager, Thomas Frischknecht, and teammate Nino Schurter.

That doesn't seem fair to the athlete, surely it is you, the team who are there for her week-in, week-out?


Yeah. They just put her under the pressure. At the end of the day, it is the cycling federation that nominates an athlete to go to the World Championship. So they took this leverage to say, "You know what, you sign this contract or you we're not going to send you to the World Championship." So we remained firm, they remained firm and that's how we're now at a point where Sweden isn't sending a team to the World Championship.

To play devil's advocate, what if someone says, "Well why aren't you guys not more flexible?"


Because this eventually turns into a much larger issue where, in the future, a national team sees the potential to sign a lot more contracts. It can result in shoes, bikes, whatever and it kind of becomes an uncontrolled thing. Let's say it's then not only Swedish cycling, maybe we have the same issue with Swiss cycling and every other national team. And if this kind of becomes a rule that the national teams can do whatever. The sport as it exists right now works by the industry paying for the whole sport. It's Scott, it's SRAM, it's Specialized, Trek, you name it. We are supporting cross country racing by putting the budgets together to send trade teams and athletes to World Cup races, and then the most important races such as World Championships and the Olympics. For example, maybe Nino has to ride a Specialized bike because Swiss Cycling signed a deal with Specialized that requires all Swiss athletes that compete at the Olympics to ride a Specialized bike. So if we agree to Jenny riding in a POC helmet, it would be the beginning of the end. It could then continue to become a much larger problem. This whole thing is a big part of the reason why Jenny didn't compete much this year. First, both her grandfathers died within a short period of time, then she had to fight against her own federation. Jenny is proud to be a Swede. Facing this issue and feeling the burden of an Olympic champion has taken the wind out of her sails. It’s actually not correct to talk bad of Swedish Cycling in general, it is basically only one person, Swedish Cycling marketing manager Anders Bromee, who has been terrorising Jenny for more than a year now. This has become a big, big issue so at this point, she would not feel comfortable to travel to Cairns with a team where everybody hates each other because of what happened. Right now she has zero trust and respect for Swedish Cycling. She does not feel she has been treated well enough to see how, in these circumstances, it would not result in a good performance for her.

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork The Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
88522 views
Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video
63783 views
2018 Devinci Spartan - First Look
58910 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
57973 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
52713 views
Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July
50999 views
Win: Bryn Atkinson Replica Norco Range Bike and Riding Kit
44593 views
Red Bull Rampage Full Rider List Announced - News
43449 views

36 Comments

  • + 26
 Theory: Sounds like Swedish Cycling marketing manager Anders Bromee really wants that commission pay cheque for signing POC to the national team... How about fire him for depriving Jenny to compete in the biggest race of the year! The redundancy payment should keep him happy given all he seems to care about is the cash.
  • + 3
 Just in case they can't find any non contract bound rider, I'm up for it. Just forge some papers for me will do.
  • + 1
 How about Jenny and all other affected athletes sue the Swedish Cycling Federation?
  • + 1
 @Kiwi19: That's sounds like a pretty good ikea.
  • + 15
 Good on them for standing up for what they believe in and having valid principles. National federations seem to cause more harm than good to all forms of MTB in so many instances.
  • + 14
 Actually sickening... UCI should step up and intervene so maybe they too can win back some credibility
  • + 3
 The UCI knew about the issue for over a year and did what the UCI is good at, i.e. nothing.
  • + 13
 Good call, I'd refuse to race too if I had to wear a POC helmet
  • + 14
 And ride a Specialized bike too!
  • + 2
 Swedish design but worst Chinese materials...
  • + 2
 @homerjm: the majority of your current bike is most likely made of chinese materials.
  • + 1
 @cuban-b: Some of their stuff has actually been of supringly poor quality, despite the high price. My body armor, kneepads and shorts are falling apart.
  • - 2
 @homerjm: still sounds better than a SEAT mate.
@racerfacer: what does POC have to do with it? It's the Swedish fkng Cycling Federation which have always been a bunch of cnts. Sad to hear about that, I have no idea what were they thinking.
@matadorCE: you say that because you haven't seen a Swedish mountain bike. At least it's not like they are making her ride a fkng Crescent...
  • + 1
 @cuban-b: POC & 100% helmets are a joke,worst thing you can wear to protect your head. All things are made overseas,but it does not mean that product must be a sit.
  • + 6
 Man... those are some rather crisp and clear words right here... This is something you don't see everyday. What a shame for Jenny. From an athletes point of view it must be really tough to be in that position and have one guy just completely screw it up. Also, the decision from Swedish Cycling not to send anyone over to Cairns must affect not only Jenny, right? That is some grade A BS behavior right there. Also, I think it's good to see someone who's not afraid to point out deficits in an organisation, as well as not being afraid to pinpoint it to one person in particular. Most of the time you get that 'Not going to call someone out, blabla' line, but not with that guy. Seems like emotions are running high, this time. Still, hopefully this can be resolved, all the best to Jenny and the team! Also, a word to the UCI: Get your heads out of your a**es and do something about this, what do we even have a governing body for cycling for, if not for something like this!
  • + 4
 They are professionals who need to earn a living so they can ride more and thus improve, becoming more of an asset for their country. Doesn't make sense they are band to ride for their country because of ther sponsorship conflicts. Maybe she shouldn't wear anything and keep everyone happy
  • + 3
 Well, "not sending anyone" will make POC very happy with the agreement they've signed with Swedish Cycling: zero exposure = zero value. (+ what seems some negative exposure too) Apparently Anders Bromee thinks that professional athletes still race for a free kit/glove/helmet?

When UCI is aware of this situation for over a year, that's a severe case of negligence, but also not something new.
  • + 3
 Wow.. I hope this Bromee guy won't be staying in charge of terrorising some of the world's best athletes for very long. These guys and gals like Jenny work years and years to be the very best on earth; they should wear the kit and ride the bikes from the guys who allows them to make a living out of our great sport.
Well, Jenny you probably won't be reading this but, we support through these tough times. The pro XCO circuit is kind of missing a little something when you are not around. I am sure you will come back stronger than ever!
  • + 2
 This is totally ridiculous. In big UCI events they must ban all trade marks or be at least the minimum like in the Olympics games. If you want to send a POC athlete,pay it,training it and make your team of only Swedish people. Maybe there they only have POC to be proud. This girl year is bullsit already,then this thing . I hope Swedish guys face being so red that they must go back and eat their sit.
  • + 2
 I've only ever had problems with the national body here. It seems to run like a mafia that is most interested in money. In order to get an international licence I had to first join the national body CHF95, then join a local club CHF80 and then pay for the licence CHF 185. That's CHF 360 just so I'm allowed to ride in international races. Why do I need a licence to race, why do I have to be a member of a club and why do I have to be a member of Swiss Cycling? I don't mind paying for a service or supporting organisations that do a positive good for my sport, but in this case, I couldn't see what I received as a benefit and what Swiss Cycling does for DH/Enduro. The DH cup consisted of three races that year, there was not a properly unified enduro series in the country and I couldn't even find a club for DH/Enduro, I was forced to join a road riding club, travel to france to go racing and was politely told where to go when I complained.
  • + 1
 National federations across ALL sporting disciplines have been doing this for YEARS. Surely lots of folks on here are old enough to remember the original Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics (Jordan, Bird, Magic, etc) having to cover up all of their logos because the US Olympic Team was sponsored by Reebok. Charles Barkley was quotes as saying, "I got two million reasons not to wear that sh*t." USA Track and Field has long been sponsored by Nike, and Nike strong armed the organization so badly that runners competing for rival companies are losing out on thousands of dollars in contract incentives because they are not able to plaster their brand all over social media, etc while representing their country at the world's largest competitions... The governing bodies have got to stop seeking dollar signs and start supporting their athletes (isn't that why the organizations exist to begin with??)... SMH...
  • + 1
 Lets just say that not everyone has been happy with Swedish Cycling in the past either..

(Google Translated)

translate.google.com/translate?sl=sv&tl=en&js=y&prev=_t&hl=en&ie=UTF-8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhappyride.se%2Fforum%2Fread.php%2F1%2F2916896&edit-text=&act=url
  • + 1
 This situation is not that uncommon in sports sponsorship deals. Normally you would include a caveat in the athlete's sponsorship deal allowing the athlete to wear the national kit (even if it is provided by a different brand). Equally, the national team's sponsorship deal should include caveats to allow athletes to use their own kit where they are contractually bound.

Alternatively, where you have a star athlete like Jenny, you often make sure the national sponsor is the same as the athlete's sponsor to avoid a conflict.

I reckon this is a question of agents or lawyers getting the sponsorship deal wrong.
  • + 2
 "Okay then we're not sending anyone to Cairns." – There must be a loooot of money involved...so sad to see that you can ruin a great career with bullshit like this. Shitstorm needs to happen NOW!
  • + 2
 Great capitalisation in the title, changes the context quite a bit. Good luck in the swimwear section, tell them you want world peace and an end to animal cruelty.
  • + 4
 Please someone fire the entire board of the Swedish cycling federation
  • + 4
 just finnished the article ... please just fire Anders Bromme
  • + 1
 Switzerland should step up and give her the swiss citizenship so she can start at Cairns. Except for Switzerland and Sweden no one will get the difference. We get anyways always mixed up. cough cough
  • + 1
 And here I thought Swedish Cycling had XC's back.....all the while they just wanted to f*ck them too! Ha who would have thought that!

Bunch of god damn roadie crooks!
  • + 2
 UCI doing their thing once again
  • + 1
 Piss on these old man roadie organizations. A non UCI related series would be a very welcome change. With more rounds Smile
  • + 2
 Anders Bromee how much did poc pay you?
  • + 1
 Thank you UCI for .... awe heck, can't think of a thing.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041231
Mobile Version of Website