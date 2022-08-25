Jenny Rissveds Withdraws from Les Gets XC World Champs

Aug 25, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Jenny Rissveds is a top candidate when it comes to XCC. She ll be in the mix this evening without a doubt.


Jenny Rissveds has announced on Instagram today that she will not be competing in tomorrow's Short Track race or Sunday's Olympic-distance race due to a prolonged cold. She has been sick since Mont-Sainte-Anne, where she was able to ride the course on Thursday, but ended up having to withdraw from both events August 6-8.


bigquotes“It sucks”. That was Jenny’s summary in an interview today with Swedish radio when she announced that she, due to a prolonged cold, will not compete in this year’s World Championships.

Jenny is feeling well overall, but the body has simply not been able to recover as it should after her becoming sick in Mont Saint Anne. Therefore we have made the decision to withdraw from this week’s events in hope of feeling 100% at the last World Cup weekend next week.Team 31


Rissveds finished third in the XCC in Snowshoe and second in the XCO and has stood on an impressive nine World Cup podiums so far this season. She's currently fifth in the overall despite skipping the Petropolis round and having to withdraw from Mont-Sainte-Anne due to illness.

We wish Rissveds all the best with her recovery and hope to see her recovered in time for next weekend's World Cup final in Val di Sole.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jenny Rissveds Les Gets Xc World Champs 2022 World Championships


19 Comments

  • 18 0
 It is impossible to not like Jenny!
  • 6 0
 this sucks. Shes my favorite in the womens field.
  • 4 1
 sucks! ...sure sounds like she may have or had the Rona if its lasting that long. Had it twice this year (fml)...felt like s**t for 48 hours but took weeks to feel normal on the bike again (fatigue and lack of power)
  • 1 1
 Damn..... I got it since monday and holy bananas that s**t takes you back to lvl 0. I can barely walk - don't even want to imagine how long the recovery takes going back to a proper w/kg......
  • 2 0
 Well that's a real bummer. The races will be a bit "less" than they would have been with her.
Jenny has brought competitiveness to every race she's started this year and it's been a lot of fun watching it.
Hope she's feeling better by Val di Sole.
  • 5 1
 Sounds to me you guys really liked this bike, especially as a FRO bike. Mike you seem to dig it.
  • 3 1
 Oops wrong article..
  • 1 0
 @Thirty3: lol
  • 1 0
 Damn! ...she was definitely a legit HUGE favorite.

My thinking was that she would absolutely medal, it was just a matter if it was gold or not Wink

Get some rest Jenny! - Kelsey has been looking great, she could top 5!
  • 2 0
 Well its cold season so what can you do?
  • 2 1
 Bummer! Rest assured you would of been a threat to the field
Below threshold threads are hidden





