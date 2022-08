Jenny Rissveds Withdraws from Les Gets XC World Champs

“It sucks”. That was Jenny’s summary in an interview today with Swedish radio when she announced that she, due to a prolonged cold, will not compete in this year’s World Championships.



Jenny is feeling well overall, but the body has simply not been able to recover as it should after her becoming sick in Mont Saint Anne. Therefore we have made the decision to withdraw from this week’s events in hope of feeling 100% at the last World Cup weekend next week. — Team 31

Jenny Rissveds has announced on Instagram today that she will not be competing in tomorrow's Short Track race or Sunday's Olympic-distance race due to a prolonged cold. She has been sick since Mont-Sainte-Anne, where she was able to ride the course on Thursday, but ended up having to withdraw from both events August 6-8.Rissveds finished third in the XCC in Snowshoe and second in the XCO and has stood on an impressive nine World Cup podiums so far this season. She's currently fifth in the overall despite skipping the Petropolis round and having to withdraw from Mont-Sainte-Anne due to illness.We wish Rissveds all the best with her recovery and hope to see her recovered in time for next weekend's World Cup final in Val di Sole.