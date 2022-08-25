Jenny Rissveds Withdraws from Les Gets XC World Champs

“It sucks”. That was Jenny’s summary in an interview today with Swedish radio when she announced that she, due to a prolonged cold, will not compete in this year’s World Championships.



Jenny is feeling well overall, but the body has simply not been able to recover as it should after her becoming sick in Mont Saint Anne. Therefore we have made the decision to withdraw from this week’s events in hope of feeling 100% at the last World Cup weekend next week. — Team 31