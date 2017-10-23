VIDEOS

Jercannon: Insane Big Mountain Lines in Williams Lake - Video

Oct 23, 2017
by Mitch Cheek  
Jercannon

by solosproductions
Views: 3,473    Faves: 27    Comments: 1


Introducing Jeremy Stowards, aka, JerCan.


The man..

Not only the head mechanic at the world famous Red Shreds bike and board shed in Williams Lake, Jeremy does it all. But what he does the best is live life to the fullest. Never a bad day and always pushing the level at everything he puts his mind to.

Committed..

I told Jeremy I wanted to film with him and his eyes lit up. I knew right away he was scheming up what he could build and ride.

Basically no brakes... go time..


With very little time and working a full-time job, he pulled together an amazing build that I coined "JerCannon" as the line is full speed and all the jumps send you to the moon.

High speed...

He then pioneered a first descent on the famous Hourglass that had not been ridden due to a major landslide.

Jeremy Pioneering a first descent down the Hourglass

lets get inverted..

Sometimes the jump isn t perfect and time says you got to hit.. This is the jump that shoots Jeremy out of a cannon...

Laying it low..

Locked and loaded

Williams Lake..


35 Comments

  • + 28
 That's some solid riding. And some pretty damn cool terrain they found. I think the song gave me a venereal disease though.
  • + 11
 Proper sick zone and solid riding.
  • + 5
 Jesus. That was insane. I was in William's Lake a few weeks ago for work and managed to get on a group ride with a bunch of cool guys. Caught a glimpse of some insane looking chutes and cliffs from a distance and saw tire tracks, and thought there's no way anybody rides those things. I guess this guy probably does.
  • + 5
 Can I please get the link to the main story picture from the main page, WOW JUST WOW. And that night right POV... umghhhhhh. Would make for the best Halloween bike vid ever...
  • + 2
 So I have always wondered how things end up on the main feed (I understand the main content producer's stuff goes there). But sometimes an article will show up on my dash 2 months before it gets published to the main page, articles like this make it and the video is still password protected, etc. just curious.
  • + 3
 Crikey was liquor involved, didn't think sane people would ride those lines.
  • + 1
 Liquor is always involved.
  • + 1
 Wait, what was wrong with that song? would you prefer NSYNC or something ha ha, I personally liked that tune not to mention that is some out of control riding. Sheesh, all we need now is Doerfling riding with him.
  • + 1
 is this where we link to the article where Pinkbike is hiring a new content editor? sick password-protected video bros
  • + 1
 Alright, time to move Rampage to BC and return it to its roots! That was proper sick.
  • + 1
 I imagine the video is really good, just a shame that's all I can do! Pwease unpwotekt 4 us all!!!!
  • + 1
 I wonder if I get that haircut if I could ride like that... #mulletpower
  • + 1
 Awesome! Solid work guys - Nice to see some true freeriding
  • + 1
 Can you say Little Dorfeling?
  • + 1
 That's what I was thinking, but then would that make him "Dorf"?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEig1D4sJdI
  • + 1
 Rad riding. That song was brutal.
  • + 1
 Yeah, my bad, all lower case.
  • + 1
 I guessed the password. It is 'Solos'. Enjoy.
  • + 1
 How can you guess a password?! Thanks!
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: #absenceofgod
  • + 1
 Hey, it didn't work! I'm gonna hunt you down and wag my finger at you!!!! Wink
  • + 2
 @cunning-linguist: solos lowercase s
  • + 1
 @adrennan: I had tried every The of possible solos there was, but it's been posted now & what a delight it was!
  • + 1
 .... the video didnt even show up for me. Just pictures...
  • + 1
 Where's that cover pic?! f*ckin banger.
  • + 2
 ^ yeah what HPBSS said
  • + 1
 The ending was the best part haha
  • + 1
 Cool pictures, the video is password protected though
  • + 1
 password is:
Passwordprotectedvideoscausecancer
  • + 1
 hucking futz!!
  • + 1
 That Dude is Rad!
  • + 1
 What a ride ,thanks.
  • + 1
 He's a legend already.

Post a Comment



