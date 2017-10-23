Jercannon: Insane Big Mountain Lines in Williams Lake - Video





Introducing Jeremy Stowards, aka, JerCan.









Not only the head mechanic at the world famous Red Shreds bike and board shed in Williams Lake, Jeremy does it all. But what he does the best is live life to the fullest. Never a bad day and always pushing the level at everything he puts his mind to.







I told Jeremy I wanted to film with him and his eyes lit up. I knew right away he was scheming up what he could build and ride.









With very little time and working a full-time job, he pulled together an amazing build that I coined "JerCannon" as the line is full speed and all the jumps send you to the moon.







He then pioneered a first descent on the famous Hourglass that had not been ridden due to a major landslide.





























