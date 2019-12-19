Jerome Clementz Departs Cannondale After 11 Years With the Brand

Everything has an end and after 11 years racing as a Pro for Cannondale, it's time for a change.



Cannondale is my partner since 2009, without them I probably wouldn't have achieved the same results, be the same athlete and had the same opportunity to travel the world with my bike.



They are a big part in my career and I would like to thank the company for their support but also all the people behind, who helped me in many ways.



You can be strong alone, but you're stronger with a real team behind you and this has been the truth for me with Cannondale all these years



This is the end of an era that I really enjoyed, but changes are exciting and I'm ready for a new start. I'll stay a fan of the brand and I'm sure that we will stay in touch.



I'll keep you updated on what's next as soon as 2020 starts



In the meantime some photos to remembers all these good years. — Jerome Clementz