Jerome Clementz Departs Cannondale After 11 Years With the Brand

It's hard to imagine Jerome Clementz riding anything other than a Cannondale after seeing him on one for the past decade.
Clementz secured his place in mountain biking history when he became the first man to be crowned Enduro World Champion in 2013 after winning the first-ever season of the Enduro World Series. One of the most iconic EWS racers, as famous for his style on a bike as his impressive results, he stepped away from racing the series full-time in 2018 but still had impressive results in the Trans BC, Trans NZ Enduro and Trans Sierra Norte enduro stage races in the past year.
|Everything has an end and after 11 years racing as a Pro for Cannondale, it's time for a change.
Cannondale is my partner since 2009, without them I probably wouldn't have achieved the same results, be the same athlete and had the same opportunity to travel the world with my bike.
They are a big part in my career and I would like to thank the company for their support but also all the people behind, who helped me in many ways.
You can be strong alone, but you're stronger with a real team behind you and this has been the truth for me with Cannondale all these years
This is the end of an era that I really enjoyed, but changes are exciting and I'm ready for a new start. I'll stay a fan of the brand and I'm sure that we will stay in touch.
I'll keep you updated on what's next as soon as 2020 starts
In the meantime some photos to remembers all these good years.—Jerome Clementz
We look forward to seeing who Clementz will be riding with in 2020 and we'll let you know who that is as soon as we find out.
