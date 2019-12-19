Jerome Clementz Departs Cannondale After 11 Years With the Brand

Dec 19, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


It's hard to imagine Jerome Clementz riding anything other than a Cannondale after seeing him on one for the past decade.

Clementz secured his place in mountain biking history when he became the first man to be crowned Enduro World Champion in 2013 after winning the first-ever season of the Enduro World Series. One of the most iconic EWS racers, as famous for his style on a bike as his impressive results, he stepped away from racing the series full-time in 2018 but still had impressive results in the Trans BC, Trans NZ Enduro and Trans Sierra Norte enduro stage races in the past year.


bigquotesEverything has an end and after 11 years racing as a Pro for Cannondale, it's time for a change.

Cannondale is my partner since 2009, without them I probably wouldn't have achieved the same results, be the same athlete and had the same opportunity to travel the world with my bike.

They are a big part in my career and I would like to thank the company for their support but also all the people behind, who helped me in many ways.

You can be strong alone, but you're stronger with a real team behind you and this has been the truth for me with Cannondale all these years

This is the end of an era that I really enjoyed, but changes are exciting and I'm ready for a new start. I'll stay a fan of the brand and I'm sure that we will stay in touch.

I'll keep you updated on what's next as soon as 2020 starts

In the meantime some photos to remembers all these good years.Jerome Clementz


We look forward to seeing who Clementz will be riding with in 2020 and we'll let you know who that is as soon as we find out.


Photo by @loizorider


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Cannondale Jerome Clementz


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
90503 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
78078 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
39835 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
39635 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
37596 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
37004 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
36472 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
35392 views

13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Ratboy signed with C'dale....Now he rides mostly BMX. haha
  • 2 1
 I commend you for not saying ‘part ways’ but saying he ‘departs’ is not much better. Would anyone ever use words like this in the course of normal conversation? If you heard the news that he was leaving Cannondale and were going to text or tell your friend about it would you say he was ‘departing’ Cannondale? Most likely not because it would sound ridiculous.
  • 4 0
 Cannondale- scratching my head for 35 years
  • 1 0
 They make great pure road bikes, the rougher the terrain gets the harder you have to scratch.
  • 3 0
 Forestal here we come!
  • 1 0
 Jerome, please do us all a favor and make another Gojira video with whatever you decide to ride next!
  • 1 0
 Taking bets on what company picks him up.
  • 2 0
 I heard it was DKNY ' coz hes so stylish
  • 2 2
 Stock went up from $18 to $31 in 2009. The Jerome effect? It’s $4.40 now. They need a Gwin.
  • 1 0
 Cannondale was purchased with cash and no new shares were issued by Dorel as a result. www.bicycleretailer.com/north-america/2008/02/04/dorel-buys-cannondale
  • 1 0
 taking move to Polygon UR Team yeah!
  • 1 0
 Woowwwwwww.
  • 1 0
 Jey is enduro OG...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012203
Mobile Version of Website