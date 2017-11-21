Jérôme Clementz's TransAlp Trip: From Nice to Montreux - Video



In September 2017, Jérôme Clementz and Pauline Dieffenthaler made a trip through the Alps to tackle the most iconic passes. Not on the tarmac like road bikers but on the most beautiful MTB trails on their enduro bikes. They saw a path from the Mediterranean sea to Geneva Lake to go over seven legendary passes in only 7 days: Col d’Allos, Col de Vars, Col de l’Izoard, Col du Galibier, Col de l’Iseran, Col du Petit Saint Bernard and finally Col du Grand Saint Bernard.







They went up by car on the south face and down on their MTB on the north face. With the help of the maps and local tips, they managed to ride the alpine’s finest downhill singletrack...They also found some curious animal on the way... (Alias Ranchos)!







The genesis of TransAlp



By watching the Tour de France, Jérôme Clementz realized the roadies were riding along majestic alpine landscapes. He also drove several times through these landscapes but did not have time to explore because he needed to go to the next competition or event. His dream of coming back to take time to ride some proper downhill took shape.







He wanted to tick the box for each of them. He therefore pictured a path from the Mediterranean sea to Geneva lake: seven passes in seven days.







In Switzerland, the cheese is Jérôme's favorite snack!







At 2645 meters above sea level, the Col du Galibier is the most difficult pass for the huge amount of road bikers who tries to reach it: Jérôme and Pauline choose the best way, the 30 km descent on singletracks, with almost 2000 meters drop...







