Jérôme Clementz: Masterplan Episode 1, Over the Winter - Video

Apr 24, 2017 at 11:32
Apr 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Being part of the MTB scene for 15 years, Jérome is well known as an enduro racer. But he is more than a racer, working with his partners to develop new products, organizing some adventures around the globe, and even managing some events! His full-time job has different aspects and that's why he would like to share it during one year on his new video project called 'Masterplan.' During four episodes, discover his life from inside, from his fun point of view and live the party with him!

J r me Clementz Masterplan

In a trend where you see riding edits of less than 3 minutes, we take another position and take our time to show you deeply what's going on in my "routine."

J r me Clementz Masterplan
J r me Clementz masterplan

This first episode is focused on his preparation: what he is doing during winter times to get fit, improve his training and be ready for the upcoming season! From DH runs and motorcycle rides with his friends, to racing Andes Pacifico in Chile, follow Jérôme on his pre-season. He will even give you some tips to manage your training!

J r me Clementz Masterplan

MENTIONS: @Cannondale / @SramMedia
Must Read This Week
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
91082 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
70011 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
68219 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
64573 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
61838 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
59671 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
57438 views
New Forks from DVO, Fox, RockShox, Manitou and X-Fusion, Sea Otter Classic 2017 - Video
49536 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024897
Mobile Version of Website