Jerome Clementz Takes New Role as MTB Coordinator Europe for Cannondale, GT & Fabric





It's time to tell you what's new for me in 2020. After my post in December, many people understood that I would leave Cannondale as I was thanking them for the amazing 11 years of racing as a pro athlete.



In a way, it's true as my new contract is not with Cannondale anymore but Cycling Sports Group.



When I stop racing EWS at the end of 2017, I was looking for a transition. My plan was to show that I could do something else than ride fast.



My ultimate goal was to find a job in the industry where my experience of the MTB world could be useful.



Since the 1st of January, Cycling Sports Group gave me this opportunity as the MTB Coordinator Europe for Cannondale, GT and Fabric.



I'll be "on the ground", in relation with media, events, ambassadors, and everything related to the riding experience.



As my love for riding is high, I'll keep racing here and there and running few media projects on my "down time", so you can still expect to see some content from my side.



I'll keep a role of ambassador for some of my sponsors.



I'm happy with this new chapter and I would like to thanks all the people that made this happen and who trusted me.



