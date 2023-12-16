Jess Blewitt Announces Departure from GT

Peace out, GT Factory Racing.



Couldn’t have asked for a better team to launch me into my racing career as well as support me in my freeride events.



Unfortunately the 2023 season came to an abrupt end for me at Hardline in July of this year. As disappointing as it was to not finish the season with the team, I’d decided earlier in the year that it was time to move on to new things for 2024. Sadly it is also the end of the GTCFR team.



I couldn’t have been more grateful to have had the support from this team over the last 3 years and am super proud of everything we’ve achieved together. A BIG THANKYOU to the whole GT family and all the brands that have supported the team over the last 3 years.



Looking forward to new things next year. — Jess Blewitt