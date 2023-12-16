Jess Blewitt Announces Departure from GT

Dec 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Jess Blewitt
Jess Blewitt kicked off 2023 with a DH win at Crankworx Rotorua before injuring herself at Hardline.

In a post on social media, Jess Blewitt has confirmed that she will no longer be riding for GT and has "new things" coming next year.

While it won't come as much of a surprise with GT announcing last month it was dispanding its racing program, Jess bids farewell to the team and brand after three years. Since joining GT Jess has quickly become a regular at the sharp end of World Cup racing, received a Red Bull helmet and ridden at Hardline twice.

bigquotesPeace out, GT Factory Racing.

Couldn’t have asked for a better team to launch me into my racing career as well as support me in my freeride events.

Unfortunately the 2023 season came to an abrupt end for me at Hardline in July of this year. As disappointing as it was to not finish the season with the team, I’d decided earlier in the year that it was time to move on to new things for 2024. Sadly it is also the end of the GTCFR team.

I couldn’t have been more grateful to have had the support from this team over the last 3 years and am super proud of everything we’ve achieved together. A BIG THANKYOU to the whole GT family and all the brands that have supported the team over the last 3 years.

Looking forward to new things next year. Jess Blewitt

Currently, it is unclear who Jess will be riding for in 2024, but we will share an update as soon as we know more.

2 Comments
  • 4 0
 such a gnarly rider deserves a top off the line Team and support! All the best for 2024!
  • 3 0
 Go Jess! I hope you get a sick bike that you like !







