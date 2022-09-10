Jess Blewitt Breaks her Collarbone at Red Bull Hardline

Sep 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Jess Blewitt has broken her collarbone after crashing on the huge step-up at Red Bull Hardline.

After a nasty crash in practice on the step-up jump Jess has broken her collarbone for the second time this year after first cracking it at the Fort William World Cup. Jess has been looking great on the massive drops and jumps of the Hardline course and has won the BF Goodrich rider of the week award. While she won't be continuing to hit the massive sends on course we have been told that she is doing well and will be cheering on the rest of the riders in finals tomorrow.

We wish Jess all the best with her recovery and hope she is back riding soon.

33 Comments

  • 35 0
 I’m honestly just glad it wasn’t much worse. Hardline is insane this year.

Heal up soon!
  • 8 0
 *extra* insane this year
  • 5 35
flag RedBurn (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Preserve women from this
  • 38 5
 Don't say it!
  • 11 1
 Don't even think about it!
  • 1 1
 Foot in my mouth.



"If you´ll walk across my camera,
I will flash the world your story,
I will pay you more than money, Ingrid Bergman.

Not by pennies dimes nor quarters,
But with happy sons and daughters,
And they´ll sing around Stromboli,
Ingrid Bergman."
  • 2 1
 @lehott: "Zip it!" - Dr Evil

www.google.com/search?q=dr+evil+zip+it&rlz=1C1GCEB_enUS992US992&oq=dr+evil+zip+&aqs=chrome.0.0i512l2j69i57j0i512l3j0i22i30l4.4973j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
  • 3 4
 Jess blewitt this year? Better luck next year
  • 15 0
 Such a shame, but she’s a machine and was ticking off the features bit by bit…the gauntlet’s been thrown down…
  • 15 0
 Mad respect Jess! Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
  • 10 0
 Even so... Kudos to her for pushing her limits that far and seeing what she's made of.
  • 5 1
 Gutted to hear she's injured. Looking at the clips she was absolutely smashing it in practise. I really hope she'll be back at hardline, hopefully with some more female riders as well!
  • 7 0
 Hardline is too much this year, I hate seeing athletes getting hurt
  • 5 0
 2nd collarbone hardline has claimed this year.
  • 2 0
 Dammit. Course is racking up crashes quick this year. Healing vibes Jess. Next year! Now I'm going to bite my nails through the rest of the runs. Be careful out there everyone. Looking at you Gee
  • 2 0
 Wondered what she had done as she was in jenanays latest YouTube flog. Looks like she’s hurt her right wrist as well as that was also bandaged up.
  • 3 0
 It’s a shame she’s out, but we’ll all remember the name. Great job Jess.
  • 2 0
 All the best and speedy recovery, Jess!
Was great to see you hit that stuff bit by bit!
Next year...?
  • 1 0
 Gutted she's been on fire this year too was looking forward to her run! Why only the one woman invited though? Surely you'd invite a couple atleast.
  • 3 0
 Great photo!
  • 1 0
 So gutted for her! Such a rad rider! She's be back stronger! Speedy recovery!
  • 1 0
 Oh no. Well shit. Heal up strong jess!
  • 2 0
 Damn it!
  • 1 0
 Damn, was stokes for her.
  • 2 0
 dang. Heal up Jess.
  • 2 2
 In the words of Ricky, itoadaso
  • 1 0
 FEST SERIES, but race
  • 3 5
 Honestly this was the worst year to try female participation at Hardline!
Below threshold threads are hidden





