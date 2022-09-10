Jess Blewitt Breaks her Collarbone at Red Bull Hardline

Jess Blewitt has broken her collarbone after crashing on the huge step-up at Red Bull Hardline.
After a nasty crash in practice on the step-up jump Jess has broken her collarbone for the second time this year after first cracking it at the Fort William World Cup
. Jess has been looking great on the massive drops and jumps of the Hardline course and has won the BF Goodrich rider of the week award. While she won't be continuing to hit the massive sends on course we have been told that she is doing well and will be cheering on the rest of the riders in finals tomorrow.
We wish Jess all the best with her recovery and hope she is back riding soon.
33 Comments
Heal up soon!
"If you´ll walk across my camera,
I will flash the world your story,
I will pay you more than money, Ingrid Bergman.
Not by pennies dimes nor quarters,
But with happy sons and daughters,
And they´ll sing around Stromboli,
Ingrid Bergman."
www.google.com/search?q=dr+evil+zip+it&rlz=1C1GCEB_enUS992US992&oq=dr+evil+zip+&aqs=chrome.0.0i512l2j69i57j0i512l3j0i22i30l4.4973j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Was great to see you hit that stuff bit by bit!
Next year...?
“She blewit!”
Healing vibes, wish a speedy recovery