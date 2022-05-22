Jess Blewitt Cracks her Collarbone at the Fort William DH World Cup

May 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

A crash during her qualifying run has led to a cracked collarbone for Jess Blewitt.

The GT Factory Team announced this morning that Jess Blewitt missed out on a chance to qualify for finals at the Fort William World Cup after a nasty crash during her timed run resulted in a cracked collarbone for the New Zealand rider. Jess had looked to be on a great run with a fifth place at the first split before crashing.

bigquotesBitter sweet day for us yesterday, all the boys are in for the big show but unfortunately we're gutted for Jess Blewitt as a crash in her quali run resulted in a cracked collarbone.

Jess was showing a great pace all week and we hope it's not too long until she's back on the horse! GT Factory Racing

We wish Jess all the best with her recovery and hopefully she is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jess Blewitt DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hope she heals up and isn't too uncomfortable but can I just say if I had a pic where I looked that badass I'd frame it on every wall of my house and it would be my profile pic on every zoom call, IG profile, etc
  • 2 0
 No pun intetion please. Keep the funny stuff for funny stuff. Heal up girl! All the best!
  • 1 0
 Ok can we all agree to have this comments section pun free, I know it’s difficult and runs against the grain but give it a try. Healing vibes Jess!
Below threshold threads are hidden





