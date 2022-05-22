Jess Blewitt Cracks her Collarbone at the Fort William DH World Cup

Bitter sweet day for us yesterday, all the boys are in for the big show but unfortunately we're gutted for Jess Blewitt as a crash in her quali run resulted in a cracked collarbone.



Jess was showing a great pace all week and we hope it's not too long until she's back on the horse! — GT Factory Racing

A crash during her qualifying run has led to a cracked collarbone for Jess Blewitt.The GT Factory Team announced this morning that Jess Blewitt missed out on a chance to qualify for finals at the Fort William World Cup after a nasty crash during her timed run resulted in a cracked collarbone for the New Zealand rider. Jess had looked to be on a great run with a fifth place at the first split before crashing.We wish Jess all the best with her recovery and hopefully she is back racing soon.