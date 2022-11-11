Jess Blewitt Earns Red Bull Helmet

Jess Blewitt has wrapped up her 2022 season with a Red Bull helmet after Brook Macdonald surprised her with a new lid after the downhill racing at Crankworx Rotorua.
The past twelve months have been tough for Jess with multiple injuries breaking up some incredible results and rides including multiple top-five World Cup finishes and becoming the first Woman at Red Bull Hardline
.
While Jess is still recovering from the broken collarbone she got at Hardline we can't wait for her to be back on the bike and see what she does next year.
