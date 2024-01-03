Jess Blewitt Signs with Cube Factory Racing

Jan 3, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Jess Blewitt announced her departure from the now defunct GT Factory Racing last month after three years on the brand, and now the 21-year-old New Zealander has announced that she's signed with Cube Factory Racing for 2024.

The World Cup downhill podium contender and the first-ever female rider at Red Bull Hardline will be teammates with Max Hartenstern and Simon Chapelet.


bigquotesWe’re thrilled to welcome @jessblewitt_ to the CUBE Family! The 21-year-old New Zealander Jess Blewitt has just aced her audition and is ready to dominate the downhill trails with the @cube.factoryracing.dh team in 2024!

Jess shares her excitement, „I’m stoked on the team and the bike. I immediately felt part of the CUBE family.“

And that’s not all! The dynamic duo, seven-time German Downhill Champion @max.hartenstern and the talented 21-year-old @simonchapelet47 , are standing strong with Factory Racing!

The Downhill World Cup gets under way in Fort William, Scotland, in early May!Cube Factory Racing


12 Comments
  • 37 5
 Man GT really Blewitt....
  • 10 0
 Seems that Cube lost their Hart
  • 4 0
 @racecase: Don't be Hartless...
  • 13 0
 First news on someone signing instead of parting ways. Woho!
  • 18 6
 Vitalmtb rumeurs told it first
  • 9 0
 SUPER weird video.
  • 5 0
 "The Downhill World Cup gets under way...in early May"

Oh great
  • 4 0
 Great to see, theres no doubt Jess is a genuine talent. Let's the podiums flow.
  • 5 0
 I think I’d like Cube more if they weren’t such squares.
  • 3 0
 Good new begins?? a season of racing starting to be salvaged???
  • 2 0
 Well that's pretty rad isn't it!?
  • 1 0
 A hobby horsing background perhaps?







