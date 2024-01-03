Jess Blewitt Signs with Cube Factory Racing





Jess shares her excitement, „I’m stoked on the team and the bike. I immediately felt part of the CUBE family.“



And that’s not all! The dynamic duo, seven-time German Downhill Champion @max.hartenstern and the talented 21-year-old @simonchapelet47 , are standing strong with Factory Racing!



