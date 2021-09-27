Jess Blewitt Sustained a Broken Femur and Fractured Vertebrae in her Snowshoe Race Run Crash

Sep 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Spare a thought for rising star Jess Blewitt having such an awful crash at the last race after a brilliant season.

Jess Blewitt has shared that she suffered a broken femur and clavicle as well as fractures to a rib, her right wrist and her L1 and L3 vertebrae during her Snowshoe finals crash.

Blewitt qualified ninth for the second women's race in West Virginia and was set to take the hotseat in her race run but crashed on the triple in the bottom woods. The crash resulted in a long course hold as Jess was evacuated from the track and taken to the hospital. After a week of radio silence, she has posted on social media over the weekend to give an update on her injuries. Unfortunately, it sounds like she's going to be sidelined for a while but it seems she's motivated to come back strong as soon as possible.


bigquotesUnfortunately I hit the ground pretty hard during a nasty crash in my final race run at Snowshoe. Wasn’t how I wanted to end my season... I sustained a broken femur and clavicle which both required surgery as well as fractures to 1 rib my right wrist and L1 and L3 which are all stable. It’s going to be a long process but I’ll be back stronger than ever! A huge thank you to Steve Spencer for all your support and help being here with me in the hospital and everyone else who either helped or sent me kind messages. Hopefully will be home to New Zealand soon for a full recovery with Remarkable PhysiosJess Blewitt

We're sending healing vibes to Jess and hope to see her back on the bike and ripping soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jess Blewitt


18 Comments

  • 24 0
 Heal up soon Jess!
  • 17 0
 You could tell watching that it was a life altering crash. Sometimes lines like "you'll come back stronger than ever in no time!" feel like they downplay the incredible physical, emotional, and often financial hardships that go into a recovery like this. Sometimes it feels like the mountain bike community celebrates speedy recovery too much. Jess, I hope you take the time to get strong again, and if racing at an elite level again is what you want, I hope you crush it. If it feels like it's not worth the risk, we would all understand. Regardless, you're a warrior and the road ahead will get easier with time.
  • 15 0
 That crash was so savage it made me jump out of my chair. I knew it would be bad but that's a mighty list of injuries to deal with. It's gonna suck but don't rush it, you'll see a tiny bit of progress every day.
  • 7 0
 That was scary as hell to watch. You just knew it wasn't going to be good when she landed. As terrible as her injuries are, I'm glad she'll be okay. Heal up Jess.
  • 3 0
 Sending healing vibes her way. That was a gross looking crash and was obvious it was a nasty one with how long the next riders had to wait.
  • 2 0
 It happened about 100yds from my wife and me and while I didn't see or even hear the crash, the sounds after it are still stuck in my head. Heal up girl! I'm rooting for you!!
  • 4 1
 Glad she's alive. I thought she might of been ded the way she crashed and how they didn't talk about it
  • 4 1
 that was such a fucking gnarly crash, really horrible to watch! Heal up quick Jess!
  • 3 0
 Get well soon, stay strong
  • 3 0
 Heal up Gal! You were on a burner until that triple jump bit ya!
  • 3 0
 All the best Jess! You will be back stronger, take your time!
  • 3 0
 Yeah that crash was heavy. Heal up!
  • 4 1
 Heinous injury. Hard AF
  • 1 0
 Much love to you Jess, heal up and hammer down
  • 1 0
 Get well sooN!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



