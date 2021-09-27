Jess Blewitt Sustained a Broken Femur and Fractured Vertebrae in her Snowshoe Race Run Crash

Jess Blewitt has shared that she suffered a broken femur and clavicle as well as fractures to a rib, her right wrist and her L1 and L3 vertebrae during her Snowshoe finals crash.
Blewitt qualified ninth for the second women's race in West Virginia and was set to take the hotseat in her race run but crashed on the triple in the bottom woods. The crash resulted in a long course hold as Jess was evacuated from the track and taken to the hospital. After a week of radio silence, she has posted on social media over the weekend to give an update on her injuries. Unfortunately, it sounds like she's going to be sidelined for a while but it seems she's motivated to come back strong as soon as possible.
|Unfortunately I hit the ground pretty hard during a nasty crash in my final race run at Snowshoe. Wasn’t how I wanted to end my season... I sustained a broken femur and clavicle which both required surgery as well as fractures to 1 rib my right wrist and L1 and L3 which are all stable. It’s going to be a long process but I’ll be back stronger than ever! A huge thank you to Steve Spencer for all your support and help being here with me in the hospital and everyone else who either helped or sent me kind messages. Hopefully will be home to New Zealand soon for a full recovery with Remarkable Physios—Jess Blewitt
We're sending healing vibes to Jess and hope to see her back on the bike and ripping soon.
