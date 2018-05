The crash that caused the broken collar bone happened on Stage 2 of EWS France, with our team on the ground reporting that he was absolutely flying in practice and on Stage 1.It'll be a tight recovery window, with just 6 weeks to the next round of the EWS. Hopefully he'll be back at race pace to defend his hometown crown at Crankworx Whistler later this summer.The Rocky Mountain Race Face team has had its share of injuries this year, with ALN recovering from a wrist injury and Remi Gauvin just getting back from a scaphoid injury . Remi brought home a respectable 20th place this weekend, so we're happy to see him back on the bike!Our thoughts go out to Jesse and we wish him the speediest of recoveries!