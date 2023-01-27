Jesse Melamed Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team

Jan 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Photo: Sterling Lorence

One of the big off-season rumours has finally been answered as Canyon announces Jesse Melamed is joining the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team.

After leaving the Rocky Mountain team Jesse Melamed has made the jump to the CLLCTV Enduro Team and will be racing alongside Dimitri Tordo and Jose Borges when the Enduro World Cup series kicks off in March.

Photo: Sterling Lorence

bigquotesI am stoked to be a part of the Canyon CLLCTV! Canyon is a brand that is passionate about racing and one that will always push the limits of what is possible, and that's an exciting journey to be a part of. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together. Jesse Melamed

bigquotesJesse has shown incredible speed in the past seasons, and already his input and approaches to racing and finding speed on track have been super valuable. Without a doubt Jesse will add a vital dimension to the team. His great performances will help us get to the next level as one of the most inspiring teams on the UCI EDR circuit Fabien Barel


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours Canyon Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing


36 Comments

  • 15 0
 Good job with your trolling to cover up your accident in front of the espresso machine with the canyon reflection
  • 6 0
 Can't believe he got you again, this post is just commitment to the bit... I expect him to turn up on a RM wearing nothing but a Canadian flag at the first event!
  • 1 0
 Where can you find this pic?
  • 10 0
 When does MelMel TV drop?

And what a massive change for Jesse, almost every component is different.
  • 9 1
 I like Jesse but I can't forgive Canyon's font or the team's vowel intolerance.
  • 10 2
 JSS MLMD
  • 4 0
 WH?
  • 6 0
 Can we enumerate how many people are actually riding for them.
  • 4 0
 Could have at least got a new kit for the year. Just looks like Moir wannabe in that kit.
  • 1 0
 It's gonna be interesting whether he'll be on the Strive for the races (which Canyon officially labels as their enduro race bike)...
First Jack Moir riding the Strive two sizes smaller than the recommendation from the Canyon website, then Jesse Melamed choosing the Spectral...
  • 4 0
 The worst-kept secret of this years' silly season.
  • 2 0
 Confirmed, good, I like it. Jessie, you give fire on stages, don't slow down!
  • 1 0
 as long as he's slower than Sławek, we're good.
  • 3 0
 Mountain biking's best kept secret™
  • 1 0
 I love that the last cited sentence of Jesse is "Says Jesse coming into the 2023 season"
  • 4 2
 So Jack to Rocky Mountain RF Enduro Team ?
  • 6 3
 YT
  • 5 0
 @bashhard: Was just a joke, relax !
  • 2 2
 How about Pivot?
  • 2 0
 Would have been awesome to see Jack and Jesse on the same team!
  • 2 0
 With both their contracts up for renewal it would have been an expensive (but very awesome) team.
  • 1 0
 No way!

Good luck Jesse Smile
  • 1 1
 Good luck for this new adventure!
Now with this news, we expect more than Jack Moir's announcement...
YT or Santa Cruz?
  • 2 0
 looks like jacks shirt
  • 1 0
 Still no news on the updated sram AXS MTB groupsets
  • 1 0
 March
  • 1 0
 Does that mean the trolling comes to an end? Frown
  • 1 0
 CNYN BLDNG QUT TH COLLCTN F RDRS NW. NOICE N JSS.
  • 1 0
 Surprise, surprise.
  • 1 0
 What saddle is that?
  • 4 0
 Not quite sure...maybe they need a bigger logo?
  • 1 0
 WTB
  • 1 1
 canyon please new race new face)!!))
  • 1 0
 Jack Moir on Trek... ;-)
  • 1 1
 hpp fr hm !! Beer
Below threshold threads are hidden





