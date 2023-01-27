Jesse Melamed Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team

One of the big off-season rumours has finally been answered as Canyon announces Jesse Melamed is joining the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team.
After leaving the Rocky Mountain team
Jesse Melamed has made the jump to the CLLCTV Enduro Team and will be racing alongside Dimitri Tordo and Jose Borges when the Enduro World Cup series kicks off in March.
|I am stoked to be a part of the Canyon CLLCTV! Canyon is a brand that is passionate about racing and one that will always push the limits of what is possible, and that's an exciting journey to be a part of. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together.— Jesse Melamed
|Jesse has shown incredible speed in the past seasons, and already his input and approaches to racing and finding speed on track have been super valuable. Without a doubt Jesse will add a vital dimension to the team. His great performances will help us get to the next level as one of the most inspiring teams on the UCI EDR circuit— Fabien Barel
And what a massive change for Jesse, almost every component is different.
First Jack Moir riding the Strive two sizes smaller than the recommendation from the Canyon website, then Jesse Melamed choosing the Spectral...
Good luck Jesse
Now with this news, we expect more than Jack Moir's announcement...
YT or Santa Cruz?