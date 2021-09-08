Video: Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Take On Loudenvielle in Episode 3 of 'The Jank Files'

After riding at home in Canada for over a month, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team returned to Europe to take on the double-header event in Loudenvielle, France. Conditions in the Pyrenees seem to change by the day, and the tracks went from fast to slick, with plenty of sweeping grass corners to navigate.
From the retro-inspired race kits to skipping rocks on the Génos-Loudenvielle lake. Endless discussions of tire choice and fast, grassy action is all packed into Episode 3 of The Jank Files.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Presented by: @raceface
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @SmithOptics
/ @cushcore / @evocsports
/ @RideWrap
/ Reform
