Video: Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Take On Loudenvielle in Episode 3 of 'The Jank Files'

Sep 9, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  

After riding at home in Canada for over a month, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team returned to Europe to take on the double-header event in Loudenvielle, France. Conditions in the Pyrenees seem to change by the day, and the tracks went from fast to slick, with plenty of sweeping grass corners to navigate.

From the retro-inspired race kits to skipping rocks on the Génos-Loudenvielle lake. Endless discussions of tire choice and fast, grassy action is all packed into Episode 3 of The Jank Files.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Rémi Gauvin


Jesse Melamed


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Presented by: @raceface
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / @cushcore / @evocsports / @RideWrap / Reform


Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin


18 Comments

  • 12 0
 Man those Agassi inspired kits are absolute fire, I can only imagine the late night that fostered the hilarious tennis court photo shoot idea. Can't imagine another race team pulling it off this well though!
  • 10 0
 Favorite shoot of the year so far
  • 5 0
 So stoked with them!
  • 1 0
 I had the same shirt when I was playing tennis www.instagram.com/p/CTXUCrBjGld I had the same Donnay racket, which was produced in Couvin in Belgium. Now they need to make a pink baggy short! www.enstocks4d.top/ProductDetail.aspx?iid=61096333&pr=27.99
  • 13 0
 Bummed for ALN. Concussions suck and its good to hear that the team is giving her the time to recover. Best of luck at the next round.
  • 3 0
 Good thing they are taking this seriously. Bummer for Jesse too... hurts the overalls...
  • 6 0
 Love this, always keen for more from these three!
  • 4 0
 Sick!
  • 1 0
 I'm really glad RM have committed to putting these out. Tommy does a great job, and it's a really cool glimpse into what their team are up to. Sucks for ALN to get taken out on that crash - one of those ones that could so nearly have been a 'nothing' crash, but I guess equally it could have been worse... Photos are rad too. Crazy to see how committed over the front Jesse is in a bunch of them!
  • 3 0
 This coverage is awesome, hope the next one goes better for them!
  • 2 0
 great team looks like they are going to kill it!
  • 4 2
 Video tip : stop the music when people are talking !
  • 1 0
 The music was a bit too loud compared to people talking. Other than that - top notch, as always. Keep'em coming, favourite team.
  • 2 0
 My absolute favorite MTB youtube series is back!
  • 2 0
 I never hesitate to watch these. So good.
  • 4 6
 Jess, love you guys, but as a tennis player, get the fuck off the nets! Dumbshits.
  • 2 1
 FCUK Tennis...stick to ping pong ya douche!!
  • 1 0
 @curendero: LMAO!! You'd make a good American. And I mean that in the worst possible sense. Canuck.

